Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Afghanistan

FIFA Bans Former Afghan Soccer Official For Violations Relating To Sexual-Abuse Complaints

In addition to a ban from all soccer-related activity at both the national and international level for five years, Sayed Aghazada was also fined 10,000 Swiss francs.

FIFA, world soccer's governing body, has banned the former general secretary of the Afghanistan Football Federation (AFF) for five years for violations concerning the abuse of female players.

FIFA said in a statement on October 11 that Sayed Aghazada was guilty of "various violations" of the FIFA Code of Ethics for failing to report sexual-abuse complaints lodged by several Afghan female soccer players against Keramuudin Karim, the former president of the AFF.

"In its decision, the adjudicatory chamber ruled that Mr. Aghazada was aware of this abuse and had the duty to report and prevent it according to the FIFA Code of Ethics," the statement said.

Karim was banned for life in June following a FIFA investigation that found him guilty of having abused his position and for sexually abusing "various female players."

In addition to a ban from all soccer-related activity at both the national and international level for five years, Aghazada was also fined 10,000 Swiss francs ($10,016), FIFA said.

"The FIFA Ethics Committee is still looking into the allegations that have been made against other individuals in connection to the same investigation and to their positions as football officials," it said.

Aghazada was also a FIFA Standing Committee member and Asian Football Confederation Executive Committee member, according to the statement.

  • 16x9 Image

    RFE/RL

    RFE/RL journalists report the news in 26 languages in 22 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG