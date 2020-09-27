Fifteen Killed In Pakistan After Van Catches Fire

Pakistani police say 15 people were killed, including children, after a passenger van overturned and caught fire on a highway.



The accident occurred outside the port city of Karachi late on September 26.



Police said the van, carrying 25 passengers, fell in a ditch after it was struck by an object from another vehicle and burst into flames after its fuel tank leaked.



Rescuers recovered 15 charred bodies, including at least three children, while 10 people were pulled out alive, including a 1-year-old.



Such accidents are common in Pakistan, particularly in the mountainous north, due to careless driving, poorly maintained vehicles, and a lack of adequate infrastructure.



Some 9,000 road accidents are reported in the country every year, killing around 4,000 people, according to official statistics.

Based on reporting by dpa and Geo TV