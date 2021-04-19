Accessibility links

site logo site logo
All RFE/RL sites
Subscribe
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Ukraine

Fighting Escalates In Eastern Ukraine, One Ukrainian Soldier Killed

Fighting Escalates In Eastern Ukraine, One Ukrainian Soldier Killed
Embed
Fighting Escalates In Eastern Ukraine, One Ukrainian Soldier Killed

No media source currently available

0:00 0:01:10 0:00

Ukrainian Army positions came under fire early on April 19 from territory controlled by Russia-backed separatists near Horlivka in eastern Ukraine. The army said in a statement that one Ukrainian soldier was killed and another wounded after their positions were attacked with automatic grenade launchers on April 18. The latest violence comes amid escalating tensions prompted by a Russian troop buildup near its border with Ukraine.

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG