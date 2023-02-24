News
Fighting Rages On As Ukraine Marks 'Year Of Pain, Sorrow, Faith, Unity, And Indomitability'
Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine entered its second year on February 24 as heavy fighting continued unabated in the east and south, where Moscow's forces have been throwing immense military and human resources against the Ukrainian forces' fierce resistance.
"On February 24, millions of us made a choice: not a white flag, but a blue and yellow flag," President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a message on social media.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
"Not escape, but resistance. Resistance against the enemy. Resistance and struggle. It was a year of pain, regret, faith, and unity. And this is the year of our indomitability with you," Zelenskiy said in his message on February 24, adding, "We know that this will be the year of our victory."
Zelenskiy is due to hold a press conference later on February 24.
Yuriy Ihnat, the spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, has said the air force is on heightened alert on February 24 because of possible Russian provocations.
The anniversary came as full-scale war raged in the east, where Ukrainian forces repelled wave after wave of enemy attacks along the front line over the past 24 hours.
"The Russian Federation has been continuing full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine for a year," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said early on February 24.
Russian forces pressed on with fresh offensive actions in and around Bakhmut, the focal point of the battle for the eastern Donetsk region, as well as Kupyansk, Lyman, Avdiyivka, and Shakhtarsk.
"Over the past day, our defenders repelled about 100 enemy attacks in the indicated directions," the General Staff said.
Russia had hoped that its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine -- which President Vladimir Putin called "a special military operation" -- would end in a matter of days as Moscow's forces attempted to occupy Kyiv and overthrow Zelenskiy's pro-Western government.
But the invading army met with obdurate Ukrainian resistance and was forced to withdraw from the capital amid heavy human and equipment losses.
Moscow's forces currently control some 20 percent of Ukraine's territory following a series of Ukrainian counteroffensives, but the war has settled into trench warfare as neither side has managed to make sizeable advances in the east, where fierce artillery exchanges have turned Bakhmut and the town of Vuhledar into ruins.
Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, said Ukraine must constantly be prepared, but currently there are no signs that any steps by Russia will be on the scale of what took place last year.
"We do not see that in the near future [Russia] could invade in such a way as happened on February 24, 2022," Danilov said on Ukrainian television.
The British Defense Ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin on February 24 that Russia's campaign currently appears to seek to wear down the Ukrainian military rather than grab more territory.
"The Russian leadership is likely pursuing a long-term operation where they bank that Russia’s advantages in population and resources will eventually exhaust Ukraine," the British intelligence report said.
On the eve of the anniversary, Zelenskiy vowed to keep up the fight, saying Ukraine has "overcome many ordeals and we will prevail," adding that Ukraine "will hold to account all those who brought this evil, this war to our land."
Shortly after Zelenskiy's statement, the UN General Assembly voted to demand a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace and again called for Russia to stop fighting and withdrawal its forces from Ukraine.
In a vote seen as a global test of sentiment on Moscow's war against its neighbor, 141 countries favored the resolution, while China and 31 other countries abstained, and six joined Russia in voting no.
New sanctions on Russia were also being discussed by G7 ministers, and the White House said the United States would announce "sweeping" new sanctions on February 24.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Support For Ukraine Remains Overwhelming At U.N. As Resolution Calls For Russia To Withdraw Forces
The United Nations voted overwhelmingly to demand Russia immediately and unconditionally withdraw its troops from Ukraine on the eve of the one-year anniversary of Russia's unprovoked invasion.
The resolution on February 23 was backed by 141 of the 193 members of the UN General Assembly, indicating that support for Ukraine in the world body remains strong.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
Russia and six other countries -- Belarus, North Korea, Eritrea, Mali, Nicaragua, and Syria -- voted against the resolution, and 32, including China, India, Iran, and South Africa, abstained.
"Russia is just as isolated with its war as it was a year ago," German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said. "The world wants peace. The states of this world have made that clear together today at the United Nations."
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also expressed satisfaction, saying Russia had failed to "undermine the international order" and that the coalition in support of Ukraine remained broad and strong.
French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said the war being waged by Russia "is everybody's business because it threatens the existence of a state, because it represents a domineering and imperialist plan, and because it denies the existence of borders."
The resolution reaffirmed support for Ukraine's "sovereignty" and "territorial integrity," rejecting any Russian claims to the parts of the country it occupies.
It also demanded that Russia "immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders," and called "for a cessation of hostilities."
It goes on to call for a full exchange of prisoners of war and stresses the need for those responsible for the most serious war crimes to be held accountable.
Russian Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzia called Ukraine "neo-Nazi" during the debate and accused the West of sacrificing the country and the developing world in their desire to beat Russia.
"They are ready to plunge the entire world into the abyss of war" to maintain their own "hegemony," Nebenzia said.
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell rejected the statement, telling the General Assembly, "I want to stress…this war is not a 'European issue,' nor is it about 'the West versus Russia.'"
With reporting by AFP and dpa
Borrell Says EU Must Ramp Up Support For Ukraine
The European Union must continue and speed up its support for Ukraine as it fights to defends itself against the full-scale invasion that Russia launched one year ago, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told RFE/RL in an interview.
Borrell said the EU should back Ukraine with "more of the same…and quicker" across the board. This includes economic support, military support, training of soldiers, humanitarian aid, diplomatic outreach to third countries, and sanctions to disable Russia’s ability to finance the war.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
"This is what we have been trying to do, and this is what we have to continue doing," he said, acknowledging that the approach has cost Europeans in terms of inflation, especially in the prices of energy and food.
"It has a cost for us, but much less than the cost that the Ukrainians and, sorry to say, also the Russian people are paying for it," said Borrell, who spoke with RFE/RL on February 18 at the Munich Security Conference.
Borrell also said multiple sanctions packages imposed by the European Union on Moscow are starting to take effect, but acknowledged that Russia was able to make money last year. He said, however, that Russia lost its main client for natural gas and is now losing money.
He pointed to the country’s budget deficit in January, which was 14 times bigger than in January 2022, and to the decrease in income from oil due to a cap on the price it can charge engineered by Western governments. But he said that while these measures have damaged the economy, achieving the desired effect takes time.
He also noted Russian losses on the battlefield, including an estimated 1,600 tanks destroyed, saying this was something Russian President Vladimir Putin could never have imagined before launching the invasion on February 24, 2022.
Borrell said he did not know how long the war would last nor what the relationship with Russia would be like after the war ends. The EU will one day have to start thinking about how peace and security in Europe can be rebuilt, but for now he is focused on maintaining unity within the EU on sanctions, military support, and diplomacy.
He noted that EU members states have taken Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's request for fighter jets into consideration, but Ukraine's EU partners should focus on quickly sending the battle tanks that have been promised to defend against a Russian offensive that he said has already begun.
Russia has sent 300,000 soldiers to the front line -- twice the number it had at the border before the war -- to try to break the resistance of the Ukrainians.
The EU therefore must continue supporting Ukraine while "keeping a door open for any peace process that someone could be able to trigger," he said.
With reporting by Zoriana Stepanenko in Munich
One Year Into Ukraine War, China Says Sending Weapons Will Not Bring Peace
Chinese Deputy UN Ambassador Dai Bing told the General Assembly on February 23 that one year into the Ukraine war "brutal facts offer an ample proof that sending weapons will not bring peace." He told the UN body that adding "fuel to the fire will only exacerbate tensions" and "prolonging and expanding the conflict will only make ordinary people pay an even heftier price." Bing's comments came after the United States and NATO accused China of considering supplying arms to Russia and warned Beijing against such a move. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Hundreds Of Iranian Activists Sign Letter Condemning Prison Sentence For Academic
Hundreds of Iranian political and civil activists have published a letter condemning the nine-year prison sentence handed to sociologist Saeed Madani for his writings on various aspects of society, saying it highlighted the lack of independence in Iran's judicial system.
The letter, signed by Hashem Aghajari, Abolfazl Ghadyani, Ali Afshari, and more than 600 other activists, says the accusations against Madani are baseless and were fabricated by the Islamic Republic's security institutions.
The Islamic Revolutionary Court of Tehran in December found the prominent Iranian sociologist and journalist guilty of "forming and managing antiestablishment groups" and of "propaganda against the Islamic republic of Iran."
Signatories to the letter, published on February 22, noted "such sentences have no result other than depriving Iranian society of committed thinkers who strive for freedom and justice, and only blocks the nonviolent development of the country."
The accusations against the 61-year-old Madani are mainly based on materials published by him describing and explaining various aspects of Iranian society, a source told RFE/RL.
In January, Madani was prevented from leaving Iran to begin a one-year research program at Yale University in the United States. He has published several studies on social issues in Iran, including violence against women, child abuse, prostitution, and poverty.
The publication of some of Madani's books has been banned in Iran.
In a letter sent last year to Mohammad-Mehdi Esmaili, the minister of culture and Islamic guidance, Madani protested against the banning of the publication of his books without a court order.
He has been imprisoned several times before for membership in the banned Nationalist-Religious Alliance political opposition group and for "propaganda against the state."
In 2016, he was exiled to the southern port city of Bandar Abbas after serving four years of an eight-year prison sentence at Tehran's notorious Evin prison.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Helicopter Crash In Kazakhstan's West Kills Four People
Four people died after an Mi-8 helicopter crashed in the West Kazakhstan region, the Kazakh Civil Aviation Committee said on February 23. According to the committee, two other people were hospitalized with injuries in the accident. The aircraft crashed near the village of Chapurino while inspecting a pipeline for the KazTransOil energy company. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Iranian Woman Expresses 'Regret' In Video Supporters Say Was Made Under Duress
The female engineer whose video protesting the mandatory hijab at the Tehran Engineers Forum went viral on social media last week has expressed her ”regret” in a video many of her supporters allege was made under duress.
In the video published on social media on February 17, the woman identified as Zeinab Kazemi was protesting against the nonapproval of her qualifications for the Tehran Engineering Organization due to noncompliance with the hijab law. She then threw her headscarf on the stage and left.
Kazemi's action was met with widespread approval on social media with many praising her courage amid a wave of unrest sparked by the death in September of Mahsa Amini while in custody after being detained by police for allegedly wearing her head scarf improperly.
A day later, on February 18, a media outlet close to the IRGC announced a legal case had been filed against Kazemi, accusing her of "insulting the hijab."
In a video published on February 22, Kazemi expressed her "regret" for her actions onstage and said that it happened "as a result of psychological pressure caused by improper dealings with engineers."
Iranian authorities have gained notoriety for forcing several protesters to make similar "apologies" on video, prompting many social media users to question its authenticity.
The hijab -- the head covering worn by Muslim women -- became compulsory in public for Iranian women and girls over the age of 9 after the Islamic Revolution of 1979.
Many Iranian women have flouted the rule over the years in protest and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.
Long-simmering tensions boiled over after the 22-year-old Amini died, with Iranians flooding streets across the country in protest. Women and even schoolgirls have put up unprecedented shows of defiance in the unrest, one of the biggest threats to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
In response, the authorities have launched a brutal crackdown on dissent, detaining thousands and handing down stiff sentences, including the death penalty, to protesters. Rights groups say more than 500 people have died in the protests.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Eurojust Establishes Center To Bolster Efforts To Probe War Crimes In Ukraine
Eurojust, the European judicial authority, has established a new center to investigate crimes committed in Russia's aggression in Ukraine as the Kremlin's full-scale invasion of its neighbor ends its first year.
The Hague-based Eurojust said on February 23 that the center will be part of the current support structure for the joint investigation team (JIT), which ensures an "optimal alignment" between the investigations into war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, and the crime of aggression in Ukraine.
"While the damage caused by the Russian invasion can never be undone, we can make sure that those responsible are brought to justice," Myroslava Krasnoborova, the liaison prosecutor for Ukraine at Eurojust, said in a statement.
Since launching its invasion of Ukraine on February 24 last year, Russia has been accused by the United States, the European Union, and many human rights groups of committing "crimes against humanity," with its forces having pursued "widespread and systemic" attacks against civilians in the country.
Moscow has denied targeting civilians despite widespread evidence to the contrary.
Earlier this week, a report by Human Rights Watch and the SITU Research group said "strong evidence" indicates that an April 8 missile attack on the train station in Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine that killed 58 fleeing civilians and wounded 100 was launched from Russia-controlled territory and represents an "apparent war crime."
The JIT was set up in March 2022 to probe allegations of war crimes in Ukraine following Russia's invasion. The team will also coordinate with the International Criminal Court, the world's permanent war crimes tribunal, which opened its own investigation in Ukraine days after the invasion was launched.
Eurojust said the new center will comprise two parts: a core international crimes evidence database and a new international center for prosecution of the crime of aggression. Both will work closely with the JIT.
"The international legal community is incredibly determined to ensure accountability for the crimes committed in Ukraine," Margarita Sniutyte-Daugeliene, said Eurojust vice president and national member for Lithuania.
"The wish to make justice prevail clearly transcends national, continental, and organizational boundaries," she added.
U.S. Delegation To OSCE Meeting Urges Step Toward Boycott Of Russian Participation
The U.S. delegation to the parliamentary assembly of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) has urged the assembly to host its meetings in OSCE states that are prepared to block Russia's participation, vowing not to allow Russia’s "reprehensible propaganda to go unchallenged" at the OSCE or in any other international forum.
"The world must hold Russia accountable for its aggression and for the war crimes, crimes against humanity, and acts of genocide it is committing against the people of Ukraine," the delegation said on February 23 in a statement.
The statement also pledged "sustained and steadfast" support for Ukraine on the eve of the one-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of the country.
“We will continue to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes to restore Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty over its 1991 borders," the U.S. delegation said.
The parliamentary assembly OSCE kicked off a two-day meeting earlier in Vienna amid harsh criticism of Russia's war in Ukraine and a boycott by Ukraine's delegation.
Austria granted visas to several Russian delegates to attend the meeting as it started on February 23, despite calls by dozens of countries for Moscow's envoys to be banned from the Vienna-based OSCE, prompting widespread criticism, including from senior U.S. lawmakers.
Ukraine and Lithuania are boycotting the gathering of representatives from the 57-member pan-European security body, which started one day before the anniversary of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine that started the deadliest and most devastating conflict in Europe since World War II.
It was the first time that members of the Russian State Duma have journeyed to the European Union in an official capacity since being sanctioned for supporting the war, notably by voting in favor of seizing the four Ukrainian territories of Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhya.
The Russian delegates have faced harsh criticism from the outset, as a Slovak member delivered a statement on behalf of the boycotting Ukrainian delegation.
"They [the Russian delegates] are not here for genuine dialogue nor for cooperation. They are here to spread their propaganda," the Ukrainian statement read, adding, "They are here to try and justify the war crimes they have committed and desecrate the principles of international law and human decency."
The assembly's president, Swedish lawmaker Margareta Cederfelt, added to the criticism, saying in her opening remarks, "Today some parliamentarians are aiding and abetting the crime of aggression."
Cederfelt said she felt sympathy for "the fact that some members find it unbearable to sit in the same room as the aggressors."
But she called on participants to use the two-day gathering as "your opportunity to stand up for Ukraine and to confront the lies from the aggressors."
Austria's decision to allow the Russian delegation into the country triggered protests despite Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg's explanation that it was his country's diplomatic obligation to allow participants from member states to attend the meeting.
The previous two meetings of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly -- in July in Birmingham, England, and in the Polish capital, Warsaw, in November -- were held without Moscow's participation as both times the Russian delegation was denied visas.
Representative Steve Cohen (Democrat-Tennessee), a member of the U.S. Helsinki Commission leadership who is attending the Vienna meeting, acknowledged Austria's reasoning behind the move to allow the Russians in, but told RFE/RL on February 22 that the visas should not have been granted.
"Russia has violated every part of the reasons for this meeting to happen at all. And I think when a country goes that far, that maybe that they shouldn't be permitted."
In a separate interview with RFE/RL on February 22, Joe Wilson, a Republican Congressman who heads the Helsinki Commission, said allowing Russia to attend the meeting sends "the wrong message to the world."
The OSCE, the post-Cold War successor of the Conference for Security and Cooperation in Europe, is involved in issues such as arms control, promotion of human rights, media freedom, and the monitoring of free and fair elections.
Former Russian Businessman Removed From Top Separatist Post Of Nagorno-Karabakh
Billionaire Ruben Vardanian, a former Russian citizen of Armenian descent, has been removed from the post of prime minister in the de facto government of the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh less than four months after he was appointed, most of which has been dominated by an Azerbaijani blockade into the area.
Nagorno-Karabakh's de facto ethnic-Armenian leader, Arayik Harutiunian, announced the decree on relieving Vardanian of his duties on February 23.
Harutiunian then offered the prime minister's post to Nagorno-Karabakh's de facto prosecutor general, Gurgen Nersisian.
Media reports in Armenia indicated that Azerbaijan had made the removal of Vardanian one of its conditions in reaching a peace agreement during ongoing talks between Baku and Yerevan.
He has also publicly clashed with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian over the role of Russian peacekeepers in the region, as well as being in office during an Azerbaijani blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh, now in its third month.
Vardanian publicly renounced his Russian citizenship in September and said he made the decision to move to Nagorno-Karabakh with an understanding of all the risks he may face.
He said at the time that after the 2020 Armenian-Azerbaijan war over Nagorno-Karabakh, which resulted in Azerbaijan's regaining control over big chunks of the disputed region and seven adjacent districts, "Armenians around the whole world" must be together with Nagorno-Karabakh.
Nagorno-Karabakh, which along with the seven adjacent districts had been under ethnic Armenian control for nearly three decades prior to the war in 2020, is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.
The 2020 war ended with a Russia-brokered cease-fire under which Moscow deployed about 2,000 troops to the region to serve as peacekeepers.
Vardanian was born in the Armenian capital, Yerevan in 1968. He is the former chief executive officer of Russia’s Troika Dialog investment bank, which was bought by Sberbank in 2011.
In 2021, Forbes estimated Vardanian's assets at $1 billion. Forbes has called Vardanian one of the "founding fathers" of Russia's stock market.
With reporting by Arminfo
Huge Ukrainian Flag Painted On Road Outside Russian Embassy In London
A group of activists poured hundreds of liters of yellow and blue paint onto the road outside the Russian Embassy in London on February 23 to create an enormous Ukrainian flag ahead of the one-year anniversary of Moscow's invasion. The campaign group Led By Donkeys halted traffic before spreading more than 300 liters of paint across the road using wheelbarrows and brushes to make the 500-square-meter (5,382-square-foot) flag. London's Metropolitan Police said three men and one woman had been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and obstructing traffic. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Ukraine Unveils Banknote For Anniversary Of Russian Invasion
Ukraine's central bank has unveiled a commemorative banknote to mark the first anniversary of Russia's invasion, with one side depicting three soldiers raising the national flag. The other side of the 20-hryvnia ($0.54) note features an image of two hands tied with tape, an apparent allusion to alleged war crimes Kyiv has accused Russian forces of committing in Ukraine. Moscow has denied the allegations. The central bank has worked hard since the invasion on February 24 last year to keep the economy afloat and maintain stability. Last summer, it pegged the hryvnia at 36.57 to the dollar. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russia's North Caucasus Region Of Ingushetia Commemorates 1944 Deportation To Central Asia
Residents of Russia's North Caucasus region of Ingushetia are commemorating the victims of the 1944 Soviet deportation of Ingush and Chechens from the North Caucasus to Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.
About 1,000 people, including the region's leader Makhmud-Ali Kalimatov, lawmakers, government members, and public organizations, gathered near the Memorial of Memory and Glory in Ingushetia's largest city, Nazran, on February 23 to honor the victims of the deportation.
Kalimatov said at the gathering after a prayer was performed by an Islamic cleric that the deportation remains for each Ingush "a sign of the greatest injustice and wiliness."
"Our fathers and grandfathers, who experienced the horrible deprivation of their native homes, and were forcibly sent to alien, cold, unknown places, managed to preserve the best qualities of the North Caucasus people," Kalimatov said, calling for preserving memories of the victims of the deportation.
Unlike in previous years, Kalimatov did not directly accused Soviet dictator Josef Stalin and his regime of carrying out the deportation.
From February 23 to March 9, 1944, Soviet authorities deported almost all Chechens and Ingush -- an estimated 650,000 people -- to Central Asia, mostly to Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, claiming they were collaborating with Nazi Germany.
As many as half of the deportees died either on the journey or due to the harsh conditions in which they were forced to endure.
Soviet authorities liquidated the Chechen-Ingush Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic at the time, distributing the ethnic republic's territories among neighboring administrative units and republics.
In 1957, four years after Stalin's death, the republic was re-installed, and survivors were allowed to return to the North Caucasus.
In neighboring Chechnya, the date was not officially marked with any public event.
in 2012, Moscow-backed authoritarian leader of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, moved the Day of Grief and Remembrance from February 23 to May 10, the anniversary of the burial of his father, Akhmat Kadyrov, who was killed in a bomb attack in Grozny in 2004.
With reporting by Kavkazsky uzel
- By Current Time
Russian Military Plane Crashes Near Ukrainian Border, Pilot Dead
Russia's Defense Ministry said on February 23 that a Su-25 military plane crashed in the Belgorod region near the Ukrainian border, adding that the aircraft’s pilot managed to eject from the cockpit but died of injuries sustained in the accident. According to the ministry, the plane was "returning to its base " and crashed due to an unspecified "technical malfunction." There were no other casualties, the ministry said. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Prigozhin Says Ammunition Supplies From Russia's Defense Ministry For His Wagner Group Have Resumed
Kremlin-linked businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, a co-founder and owner of the Wagner mercenary group, says his units have started to receive ammunition after he accused the Defense Ministry of treason by holding back supplies for artillery and missile-launchers in Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
Prigozhin’s press service issued a statement on February 23, in which Wagner's said he had been informed "at 6 a.m. today that the ammunition was being sent."
In an audio statement a day earlier, Prigozhin had called on Russians to pressure the army to give his fighters more ammunition, reiterating that the Defense Ministry had deliberately disrupted ammunition deliveries to his fighters.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
He also posted a picture depicting dead Russian mercenaries who allegedly died on 21 February because they had no ammunition to fight back.
"It looks like the process started. At least on paper, but we were told that the major documents had been signed," Prigozhin said of the resumption of ammunition supplies.
Prigozhin, considered one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's closest allies, had accused top armed forces officials of committing "treason" by failing to equip his private troops, who have been a major force in the battle to take the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, with enough ammunition.
In response, the Russian Defense Ministry on February 22 rejected Prigozhin's claims saying that all volunteer brigades in Ukraine's east are being supplied with all types of ammunition in a "timely" fashion.
Prigozhin subsequently called the Defense Ministry's statement a "spit in the eye of the Wagner private military group and an attempt to cover up its crimes against the fighters who today are carrying out acts of bravery."
Earlier in the week, in another audio statement, Prigozhin accused Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the Russian Army General Staff Valery Gerasimov of refusing to deliver ammunition to Wagner in "an attempt to destroy" it. Prigozhin added that he was required to "apologize and obey" in order to secure ammunition for his troops.
Wagner has recruited thousands of inmates from penitentiaries across Russia since last summer to fight in Ukraine.
Transdniester Soccer Fans Cancel Trip To Belgrade Amid Moldova-Serbia Tensions
Partizan Belgrade said on February 23 that a small group of supporters of a soccer team from Moldova's breakaway Transdniester region have canceled their trip to the Serbian capital for the second leg of a Europa Conference League game.
"Eight supporters were supposed to come. We were ready to serve them as best we could, to offer them our hospitality, but they canceled their arrival yesterday. I don't know their reasons," Partizan spokeswoman Biljana Obradovic told reporters.
The first leg of the game between Sheriff Tiraspol and Partizan was moved from the capital of Russia-backed Transdniester region to Chisinau and held behind closed doors last week after 12 Serb supporters were prevented from entering the Republic of Moldova as rumors of a Russia-orchestrated coup swirled around the country, which is wedged between Ukraine and Romania.
The 12 were sent back to Belgrade on the first available flight after Moldovan President Maia Sandu said on February 13 that she had received documents from Ukrainian intelligence services showing Moscow was planning destabilizing actions in Moldova with the participation of citizens of Serbia, Russia, Belarus, and Montenegro.
Angered Serbian authorities demanded an explanation from the Moldovan leadership.
In a telephone conversation with his Moldovan counterpart Nicu Popescu, Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic denied any involvement of Serbian citizens in the alleged plot against Moldova.
While Belgrade has repeatedly condemned Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, launched a year ago, it has also refused to impose sanctions against Russia, a traditional economic and political ally.
Partizan coach Gordan Petric, whose team won the opening leg 1-0, said that his players encountered no problems in Moldova.
On February 14, shortly after the expulsion of the Partizan fans, a group of Montenegrin boxers was also barred from entering Moldova. The Montenegrin boxers from a club in the city of Budva were to attend an international competition in Chisinau.
"After several hours of waiting, our athletes' papers were taken and they were told to return on the first plane," the club wrote on its Facebook page.
Founded in 1997, Sheriff play in the Moldovan league despite being from the separatist Transdniester.
Mostly Russian-speaking Transdniester declared independence from then-Soviet Moldova in 1990 over fears the region would seek reunification with neighboring Romania.
Transdniester and Moldova fought a bloody war in 1992 that ended in a truce mediated and maintained by Russia and its troops which are still stationed in the region.
The territory is effectively run by the Sheriff conglomerate, a holding that controls businesses ranging from a cognac distillery to supermarkets, and a football club.
Former Kyrgyz Deputy PM's Pretrial Detention On Fraud Charges Extended
The pretrial detention of former Kyrgyz Deputy Prime Minister Jenish Razakov on charges of fraud and abuse of office has been extended until at least April 24, Razakov's lawyer Aibek Omurov told RFE/RL on February 23. Razakov was arrested in late January on suspicion of illegally obtaining $1 million from an individual via a fraud scheme in 2017. Neither Razakov nor his lawyer have said how the politician will plead in the case. Razakov served as the Central Asian nation's deputy prime minister, secretary of the Security Council, and a regional governor between 2012 and 2020. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Czech Government Approves More Military Aid For Ukraine
The Czech government has approved a further military aid shipment to Ukraine and will continue to send equipment from stocks, Defense Minister Jana Cernochova said on February 23. Cernochova did not disclose any specific equipment being shipped, but said the country has so far sent 38 tanks, 55 armored vehicles, four aircraft, and 13 self-propelled howitzers from its army reserves alongside larger shipments from the private sector. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russian Military Decides Against Probe Into Alleged Beating Of Soldiers Mobilized From Tyva
Russia's military prosecutors have decided not to launch a probe into claims by a group of Tyvan men mobilized to fight for Russia's armed forces in Ukraine that they were beaten and mistreated.
Andrei Voronkin, an aide to the prosecutor's office of the Russian armed forces contingent in Ukraine, said on February 23 that no evidence had been found to back up the claims made in a video on Telegram in early February by the Tyvan men, who said Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine's Donetsk region beat them severely while saying that they now belong to them.
Less than three weeks ago, the leader of Russia's Republic of Tyva in Siberia, Vladislav Khovalyg, called the situation described by the Tyvan men in the video "a flagrant case that discredits the situation of mobilized men," adding that he had sent his representatives to parts of Ukraine's Russian-occupied Donetsk region to check out the claims.
Neither his office, nor other officials of Tyva, have commented on the visit by Khovalyg's representatives' to the Donetsk region.
In a video posted on Telegram on February 6, the men said they had been mobilized in September and gone through poor military training in the Novosibirsk region, where they were told that they would be serving in a patrolling unit.
The men said they were transferred to the Donetsk region in late December, where they had not been officially registered with any Russian military unit. They said some of them were ordered to fight against Ukrainian forces on the line of contact, which is not what a patrolling unit does.
In recent years, soldiers in the Russian armed forces conscripted from Tyva have complained about race-based bullying because of their ethnicity. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu's father was a Tyvan.
Strong Earthquake Hits Tajikistan, No Reports On Casualties
A strong earthquake in Tajikistan's eastern district of Murghob early on February 23 was felt as far away as Dushanbe, the capital, and other parts of the Central Asian nation. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 6.8 magnitude quake was registered around 5:37 a.m. local time. Chinese media reports said the earthquake’s magnitude was 7.2. The Tajik Emergency Committee hasn’t reported on casualties. The earthquake was also felt in China, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
At G20 Meeting, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steps Up Calls For Increased Economic Aid To Ukraine
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has stepped up calls for increased financial support for Ukraine to help it battle the year-old Russian invasion as the United States readies an additional $10 billion in economic assistance in the coming weeks. Speaking in remarks prepared for delivery to a news conference as finance leaders from the Group of 20 major economies gathered in the Indian city of Bangalore, Yellen said it was critical for the International Monetary Fund to "move swiftly" toward a fully financed loan program for Ukraine. She added that sanctions imposed on Russia's economy are isolating it and degrading its productivity. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Spanish PM Sanchez Arrives In Ukraine For Talks With Zelenskiy
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has arrived in Ukraine to meet President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on the eve of the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion, Sanchez's office said on February 23. On his arrival in Kyiv, Sanchez was received by Ukraine's deputy foreign minister, the Ukrainian ambassador in Madrid, and the Spanish ambassador to Ukraine, his office added in a statement. Sanchez's visit comes after U.S. President Joe Biden had promised new military aid for Ukraine worth $500 million during a surprise trip to Kyiv on February 20. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Zelenskiy Confident Ukraine Will Win On Eve Of Invasion Anniversary As UN Resolution Calls For Peace
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has expressed confidence that his country will defeat invading Russian forces as the UN General Assembly prepared to vote on a motion calling for "lasting" peace and as Ukraine's allies discussed new sanctions on Russia.
Zelenskiy vowed on February 23 to keep up the fight, saying Ukraine has "overcome many ordeals, and we will prevail," adding that Ukraine "will hold to account all those who brought this evil, this war to our land."
Soon after he issued his message, the UN General Assembly voted to demand a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace and again called for Russia to stop fighting and withdrawal its forces from Ukraine.
In a vote seen as a global test of sentiment on Moscow's war against its neighbor, 141 countries favored the resolution, while China and 31 other countries abstained, and six joined Russia in voting no.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
First lady Olena Zelenska, giving a video address for an anniversary event in Vilnius, said that Ukraine on February 24 commemorates not the first anniversary of the Russian invasion but a year of successful resistance.
Ukraine has suffered "a year of hell," she said, adding that a year of full-scale war “is a terrible date to mark because it is a year of attack, aggression, and murders."
The UN General Assembly, meanwhile, was to vote later on February 23 on a resolution that demands peace and a withdrawal of Moscow's forces from Ukraine. The draft resolution reaffirms a number of previously adopted positions of the body, such as the territorial integrity of Ukraine. The vote is seen as a global test of sentiment on Moscow's war against its neighbor.
Also on the eve of the one-year anniversary, new sanctions on Russia were being discussed by G7 ministers, and the White House said the United States would announce "sweeping" new sanctions on February 24.
In Ukraine, Yuriy Ihnat, spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, said the air force is on heightened alert because of possible Russian provocations on the anniversary.
Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, said Ukraine must constantly be prepared, but currently there are no signs that any actions by Russia will be on the scale of what took place last year.
"We do not see that in the near future [Russia] on can invade in such a way as it happened on February 24, 2022," Danilov said on Ukrainian television.
Ukrainian forces repelled scores of Russian attacks in the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk over the past day, Kyiv said of February 23.
Russia launched artillery barrages on Bakhmut, Lyman, Avdiyivka, and Shakhtarsk in Donetsk, as well as on Kupyansk in the northeastern Kharkiv region, the General Staff of the Ukrainian military said in its daily report.
"During the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian military repelled about 90 attacks by Russian forces in five directions [in the Donetsk region], where they are concentrating their main offensive efforts," the General Staff said.
"At the same time, the enemy launched 10 missile and 19 air strikes as well as 37 rocket-system salvoes. Once again, peaceful towns, villages, and civilians suffered."
The Donetsk city of Bakhmut, which Russian troops have been trying to capture since July, remains the epicenter of the battle for the Donbas, with Moscow's forces launching a fresh offensive to take the city last month.
However, military analysts say that the capture of Bakhmut would have a rather symbolic meaning for Russia, since its strategic importance is limited.
The British Defense Ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin on February 23 that intense fighting has been continuing in and around Bakhmut for the past two days but that Ukrainian forces have been able to keep their resupply lines open to the west in spite of the Russians' six-week efforts to encircle the city.
British intelligence also noted that Russian forces have resumed the heavy shelling of the Donetsk town of Vuhledar.
"There is a realistic possibility that Russia is preparing for another offensive effort in this area despite costly failed attacks in early February and late 2022," British intelligence concluded.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa
EU Echoes Inflation Fears Behind Bulgarian Delay In Joining Eurozone
The European Commission says Bulgaria's adoption of the euro by next January is "no longer realistic" because of inflation, an acknowledgement that sheds greater light on the caretaker government in Sofia's announcement last week that its new "target date" is January 2025. Finance Minister Rositsa Velkova cited legislative failures, including reforms to combat money laundering in addition to EU concerns over inflation, for the postponement, which comes with Bulgaria about to stage its fifth election in just two years. A commission spokesman told RFE/RL's Bulgarian Service this week that "price trends are consistent" with the revised schedule. To read the full story by RFE/RL's Bulgarian Service, click here.
- By AP
Russia, China Show Off Ties Amid Maneuvering Over Ukraine
Russia and China showcased their deepening ties on February 22 in meetings others are watching for signs that Beijing might offer the Kremlin stronger support for its war in Ukraine. The visit by Wang Yi, the Chinese Communist Party's most senior foreign policy official, to Moscow comes as the conflict in Ukraine continues to upend the global diplomatic order. While Wang said “Chinese-Russian relations aren’t directed against any third countries and certainly can’t be subject to pressure from any third countries,” the specter of the war and how it has galvanized the West hung over his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Prigozhin Says Ammunition Supplies From Russia's Defense Ministry For His Wagner Group Have Resumed
