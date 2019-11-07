Final Vote Results Confirm Self-Determination's Victory In Kosovo

PRISTINA -- Kosovo's leftist-nationalist Vetevendosje (Self-Determination) party has won 26.1 percent of the vote in last month's general elections, capturing 32 seats in the 120-seat legislature, according to the final results.

It was followed by the center-right Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK), which won 24.4 percent of the vote and 29 seats, the Central Election Commission said on November 7.

Vetevendosje, whose leader Albin Kurti is poised to become Kosovo's next prime minister, started coalition talks with LDK days after the October 6 polls.

With a total of 61 seats, the two parties won a narrow majority in parliament.

But according to Kosovo's constitution, a coalition government needs to include a representative of an ethnic minority.

The former ruling party, the Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK), which has dominated politics for more than a decade, placed third with 25 seats, followed by the coalition of outgoing Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj's Alliance for the Future of Kosovo, which now has 14 seats.

Srpska Lista (Serbian List), the main party representing the country's ethnic Serbs, gathered 6.7 percent of the votes and won all 10 parliament seats that are reserved for Serbs, Kosovo's largest minority group.

Turnout was put at 44.7 percent.

The Nisma-AKR-PD alliance, which failed to pass the required 5 percent threshold for legislative seats, said it will later in the day file a complaint against the "fabricated results" announced by the commission.