News
Finland Joins NATO, Russia Warns Of Countermeasures
Finland formally joined the NATO military alliance on April 4 in a historic policy shift brought on by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, drawing a threat from Moscow of "countermeasures." Finland's accession roughly doubles the length of the border that NATO shares with Russia and bolsters its eastern flank as the war in Ukraine grinds on with no resolution in sight. Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto completed the accession process by handing over an official document to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at NATO headquarters in Brussels. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
More News
Russia Charges Woman With Terrorism Over Cafe Bombing That Killed War Blogger
Russia's Investigative Committee has formally charged Darya Trepova for terrorism offenses for her alleged role in the assassination of a prominent Russian war blogger at a St. Petersburg cafe.
The committee, the country's top state criminal investigation agency, said on April 4 that Trepova, 26, was charged with committing "a terrorist act by an organized group that caused intentional death" in the blast, which killed Vladlen Tatarsky, the pen name of prominent blogger Maksim Fomin. Tatarsky was known for backing Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and support for Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region.
The committee added that Trepova was working on the instructions of people representing Ukraine, which Moscow invaded in February 2022, sparking a war that has killed thousands.
Trepova, who was transferred to Moscow where she is expected to have a court hearing placing her in pretrial detention for at least two months, has been described in Russian media as a Russian national and St. Petersburg resident who had been previously detained for taking part in anti-war rallies. The Interior Ministry named Trepova on April 3 as a suspect in Tatarsky's killing and added her to its Most Wanted list.
Following her detention, the Interior Ministry posted a video of Trepova, who may have been speaking under duress, telling an interrogator that she "brought a statuette there that exploded." When asked who had given her the bust, she replied that she would say "later."
Tatarsky was killed when an explosion tore through the cafe along the banks of the central Neva River where he was leading a discussion.
Russian media have said that Tatarsky was meeting with attendees when a woman presented him with a box containing a small bust of him that apparently exploded. A witness said in video remarks to the local publication Fontanka that a woman who had identified herself as "Nastya" had asked questions and exchanged remarks with Tatarsky during the event.
The witness said Nastya had told Tatarsky that she had made a bust of the blogger but had been told by security guards to leave it at the door because they suspected it was a bomb. Nastya then went to the door, retrieved the bust and gave it to Tatarsky. After he placed the bust on a table, the explosion occurred, according to the witness.
REN-TV posted a video shot by an eyewitness that appears to show Tatarsky receiving the bust.
Surveillance video from outside the Street Bar cafe and posted on the Russian Telegram channel 112 showed what it said was the moment of the blast that occurred at about 6:15 p.m. The video showed an explosion that blew out cafe windows, collapsed part of a large sunroom, and scattered debris onto the street. The Russian state news agency TASS reported that the explosive device contained more than 200 grams of TNT.
Trepova allegedly then fled the scene. Reports initially indicated that she was detained on April 2, but it was subsequently reported that her mother and sister had been summoned for questioning, and that she was allegedly on the run.
The news site Baza said that Trepova's husband, identified as Dmitry Rylov, is also being sought. Rylov is believed to be a member of the Libertarian Party, which has said he has been abroad and had nothing to do with the incident.
The Street Food Bar No. 1 cafe, located on the University Embankment near St. Petersburg University on the city's central Vasilyevsky Island, was formerly owned by Yevgeny Prigozhin, also known as "Putin's chef." St. Petersburg, Russia's second-largest city, is President Vladimir Putin's hometown and the place where his political rise began.
Prigozhin is a Kremlin-connected businessman who controls the Wagner mercenary group, a private force that is playing a prominent role in Russia's war effort in Ukraine. Prigozhin said in April 3 comments posted by his press service that he handed the cafe over to a patriotic group called Cyber Z Front for meetings.
Tatarsky was a well-known social media figure and supporter of Russia's unprovoked war against Ukraine. His blog has about 500,000 subscribers and his appearance drew about 100 people to Street Food Bar No. 1 on April 2. He fought alongside pro-Russian forces fighting against Kyiv's forces in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, where he was born, after Russia's invasion and annexation of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in 2014.
During a ceremony in September hosted by President Putin in celebration of Russia's illegal annexation of four Ukrainian regions, Tatarsky posted a video from inside the Kremlin saying: We will defeat everyone, we will kill everyone, we will rob everyone as necessary. Just as we like it."
Tatarksky is widely considered by Ukrainian media to have been a Kremlin propagandist, and pro-Kremlin media have accused Ukraine of being behind his death. No groups or individuals have claimed responsibility for the blast.
While Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in response to Tatarsky's death that his activities “won him the hatred of the Kyiv regime,” Prigozhin said he doubted the attack was related to the Ukrainian government, and was likely carried out by a "group of radicals."
Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee also has claimed that the attack was planned by Ukraine's special services and by "agents" allegedly collaborating with Aleksei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation. Navalny is a prominent Kremlin opponent who survived a near-fatal poisoning in Siberia in 2020 that he blames on Putin. The opposition politician and anti-corruption activist, who tried to run against Putin for the presidency in 2018 but was kept off the ballot, is currently serving a nine-year sentence for fraud that his supporters say is politically motivated.
Navalny has been an outspoken critic of Russia's war against Ukraine, and his Anti-Corruption Foundation has been banned as an "extremist" organization.
Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhaylo Podolyak has said that the assassination was part of an internal conflict in Russia.
Tatarsky's death marks the second assassination of a prominent advocate of Russia's war against Ukraine. In August, nationalist TV commentator Darya Dugina was killed in a car bombing near Moscow.
Russian authorities blamed Ukrainian military intelligence for the death of Dugina, whose father is well-known Russian war supporter and idealogue Aleksandr Dugin. Kyiv denied involvement in Dugina's death.
Russian Wanted In U.S. Who Fled Italy Says He Is Back In Russia
A Russian businessman who fled house arrest in Italy, where he was facing extradition to the United States, has told the Russian state-run RIA Novosti news agency he is back in Russia. Artyom Uss was arrested in Italy and was due to face charges in the United States of shipping oil from Venezuela in breach of sanctions, and of bank fraud. He escaped from house arrest at his home on the outskirts of Milan last month, triggering an alarm on his electronic tag hours after a court ordered him to be extradited to the United States. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Baku Summons Iranian Ambassador Over Protest Note Related To Alleged Anti-Iranian Media Reports
Baku has summoned Iran's ambassador in objection to a note of protest alleging that media in Azerbaijan were disseminating anti-Iranian reports.
Iran delivered the note of protest to Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry on April 2, calling on the authorities in Baku to take "appropriate measures" to stop the allegedly biased print and broadcast reports.
Iranian Ambassador Seyyed Musavi was summoned in response on April 3. The Iranian diplomat was told the protest was not "objective," and a list of examples of anti-Azerbaijan reports in Iran were presented, according to Foreign Ministry press secretary Ayxan Hacizada.
"During the meeting, the need to take urgent measures to prevent the spread of false and biased information against Azerbaijan in the Iranian media was emphasized," Hacizada said.
The development comes amid a spate of incidents that have strained relations between the two countries.
Tehran last week protested the alleged presence of anti-Iranian foreign forces on Azerbaijani territory, a claim that Baku denied.
In February, Azerbaijan's Interior Ministry detained some 40 people on suspicion they belonged to an alleged Iranian spy network that used religion to push pro-Iranian propaganda.
In January, an armed attacker stormed the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran, killing one security guard and injuring two other embassy employees. Baku declared the incident an "act of terrorism" and demanded a prompt investigation, and evacuated all of its embassy staff and their family members.
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesman Hacizada said at the time that "all responsibility for the attack lies with Iran," saying that an anti-Azerbaijani campaign in the Iranian media had "emboldened the attack."
Iran's Foreign Ministry condemned the attack and launched what it called a "high-priority" investigation.
Police in Tehran said following the detention of a suspect that there was a personal, not political motive behind the attack.
Lawsuit Seeks Records Of Toxic Exposures At Uzbek Air Base
Veterans advocacy groups sued the U.S. Department of Defense on April 3 seeking records of toxic conditions at an air base in Uzbekistan blamed for causing cancer and other illnesses among U.S. troops who served there in support of the war in Afghanistan. The lawsuit filed in federal court in Connecticut accuses military officials of withholding information about hazardous materials -- including uranium, chemical weapons, and asbestos -- that were on the Karshi-Khanabad Air Base, known as K2, during U.S. operations there from 2001 to 2005. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Thaci Voices 'Regrets And Pain' For Kosovo War Victims At Hague Trial
The former president of Kosovo, Hashim Thaci, has expressed "regret and pain" for all those who lost their lives during the war in Kosovo in the late 1990s, as his defense team told the war crimes and crimes against humanity trial in The Hague that he did not have command power despite being a guerrilla leader.
Thaci faces 10 charges for allegedly targeting those perceived as enemies of the Kosovo Liberation Army (UCK) as the group fought against persecution from Belgrade in 1998-99 during the conflict known as the Kosovo War.
"I feel regret and pain for all the victims of this war, regardless of their ethnic, religious, or political affiliation," Thaci told the court in a short address during the second day of his trial on April 4, again rejecting all charges against him.
"I am innocent of all these charges. But I am ready to face this new challenge and succeed for my family, my people", he added.
Earlier in the day, his lawyers said that, during the period of time covered by the war crimes indictment against him and three other former UCK commanders, Thaci did not have operational command in the guerrilla group.
More than 10,000 people -- most of them ethnic Albanians from Kosovo -- were killed during the conflict, and more than 1,600 people remain unaccounted for. The fighting ended after a 78-day NATO air campaign against Yugoslavia, which at the time consisted of Serbia and Montenegro.
Kosovo was an autonomous part of Serbia with an overwhelming ethnic Albanian majority that had been subjected to systematic discrimination by Belgrade.
The prosecution has accused the 54-year-old Thaci, who has been in detention for the past two years as he awaited trial, and the other defendants of targeting ethnic Serbs and Roma during the conflict and in its aftermath.
WATCH: Former Kosovar President Hashim Thaci pleads not guilty to war crimes charges on the first day of his trial in The Hague.
The Council of Europe in 2020 said the charges against Thaci and the others related to the alleged kidnapping and disappearance of at least 100 civilians, mostly Serbs and Roma, along with ethnic Albanian political opponents.
Thaci and the other three accused have pleaded not guilty at the start of the trial.
Defense lawyer Gregory Kehoe said that local commanders, and not the General Staff, of which Thaci was a member, held the power during the war.
"Thaci did not control the UCK, as the prosecution claims," Kehoe said, arguing that the UCK did not have a functional command structure during the war.
Kosovo declared independence in 2008, a move recognized by many Western states but not by Serbia, its allies Russia and China, and several EU members.
After the war, Thaci, who was popular among Kosovars, went on to become president and prime minister at different times.
He resigned as president in November 2020 after learning that The Hague-based Kosovo Specialist Chambers (KSC) had confirmed an indictment against him.
The KSC operates under the laws of Kosovo but is based in the Netherlands to shield witnesses from intimidation.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Rights Groups Call For 'Immediate' Release Of Tajik Lawyer Kholiknazarov
A group of seven international rights organizations have called on Dushanbe to immediately and unconditionally release lawyer Manuchehr Kholiqnazarov, who is serving 16 years in prison related to his human rights activities in Tajikistan.
"Manuchehr is a prominent human rights lawyer, a fighter against injustice and exceptional advocate for victims of human rights abuses -- his conviction is shameful and every day that he spends behind bars reflects even more badly on the human rights record of Tajikistan," Brigitte Dufour, director of the International Partnership for Human Rights, said as part of the joint statement issued on April 3.
Kholiqnazarov is the director of the Lawyers Association of Pamir, one of the few civil society organizations active in Tajikistan's Gorno-Badakhshan region.
After mass protests erupted in the region in November 2021 following the extrajudicial killing of Khorugh district resident Gulbiddin Ziyobekov, Kholiqnazarov joined the Commission 44 organization -- in which members of law enforcement agencies and local civil society representatives joined to investigate the reasons behind the unrest.
But in May 2022, the Tajik authorities renewed their crackdown on protests in the region, leading to the arrest of Kholiqnazarov and a dozen other members of Commission 44.
In December 2002, Tajikistan's Supreme Court found Kholiqnazarov guilty of participation in a criminal organization and of participating in the activities of a banned organization engaged in extremist activities.
Kholiqnazarov pleaded not guilty to the charges.
World Organization Against Torture Secretary-General Gerald Staberock said in the joint statement issued on April 3 that Kholiqnazarov was a peaceful promoter of human rights and the rule of law in the region.
"His detention is arbitrary and he must be released immediately and unconditionally," Staberock said.
The joint statement was also signed by Human Rights Watch, the Helsinki Foundation for Human Rights, the Norwegian Helsinki Committee, Frontline Defenders, the International Federation for Human Rights, and Freedom Now.
Russia Allows $1.2 Billion Sakhalin-2 Payment To Shell
Russian President Vladimir Putin has given his consent to transfer 94.8 billion rubles ($1.21 billion) to Shell for its stake in the Far East Sakhalin-2 gas project, Russian daily Kommersant reported on April 4. Russian gas company Novatek has received Putin's consent to transfer the money to Shell, the newspaper reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. Shell declined to comment. Novatek did not immediately respond to a request for comment. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
EU Lashes Out At China For Support Of Russia In Ukraine War
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell lashed out at China on April 4 for its support of Russia amid the invasion of Ukraine and called it "a blatant violation" of Beijing's UN commitments. "There cannot be siding with the aggressor," Borrell said. "There is a clear expectation from a permanent member of the Security Council to stand up in defense of international rules-based order and China as a moral duty to contribute to a fair peace." Standing alongside visiting U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Borrell was forceful in his condemnation of China. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Iran, Taliban Discuss Release Of Iranian Nationals From Afghan Prisons
The Taliban government is compiling a list of Iranian nationals imprisoned in Afghanistan for possible release following Tehran's recent handover of hundreds of Afghan prisoners.
Taliban Prosecutor-General Shamsuddin Pahlawan met with Iran's deputy ambassador to Afghanistan, Hasan Mortazavi, in Kabul on April 3 to discuss the ongoing prisoner-release efforts.
The development comes amid increased diplomatic activity between the Taliban government and Tehran.
Earlier this year, representatives of the Taliban Prosecutor-General's Office visited Tehran, resulting in the release of 857 Afghan prisoners held in Iran, according to Iran's semiofficial Mehr news agency.
During the follow-up meeting in Kabul, Pahlawan said that the Taliban government was reviewing the cases of Iranian nationals imprisoned in Afghanistan and will soon complete a list of those suitable for release.
Those prisoners would then be handed over to Iran's judicial authorities.
It is unclear how many Iranian nationals are currently imprisoned in Afghanistan.
Following the Taliban's seizure of power in August 2021, some Iranian dissidents opposed to Iran's Shi'ite clerical establishment expressed fears that they could be targeted by the hard-line Sunni Islamist group.
The previous Afghan government had granted asylum to Iranian nationals, allowing them to live freely without fear of political persecution.
The Taliban government is not officially recognized by any government, but is engaged in efforts to increase cooperation with outside states.
The Iranian government has recently established closer relations with Kabul, including the handover of the Afghan Embassy in Tehran to the Taliban government.
In March, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid announced that it had sent diplomats to 14 countries, including Iran, as it took charge of diplomatic missions abroad.
In January, the Taliban said it was seeking international recognition of Afghanistan's seat in the United Nations, which is currently held by the former government led by ex-President Ashraf Ghani.
With reporting by Mehr and AP
Pakistani Top Court Orders Snap Polls In Two Provinces By May 15
Pakistan's Supreme Court said on April 4 that a decision to delay snap polls in two provinces was "illegal" and ordered that the elections be held between April 30 and May 15, Geo TV reported. The Election Commission of Pakistan had delayed polls in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces until October 8, citing a lack of resources. The elections were originally due to be held by April 30. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russian Independent Journalists Call For Release Of WSJ Reporter
A group of independent Russian journalists and public figures has called on the authorities to release U.S. reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was detained last week in Russia on espionage charges widely seen as politically motivated.
In a letter published by the independent Latvia-based Dozhd TV channel, the Russian journalists say the espionage accusations brought against Gershkovich by the Federal Security Service (FSB), the main successor of the Soviet-era KGB security agency, are unfounded and not to be trusted.
Gershkovich, a Moscow-based correspondent for The Wall Street Journal, was detained in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg, where he was reporting about the attitude of Russians toward the Kremlin's war against Ukraine and on the Wagner mercenary group.
The FSB said that on instructions from the United States, Gershkovich "was collecting information about one of the enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex, which constitutes a state secret."
On March 30, a court agreed to an FSB request to hold Gershkovich, who had been denied access to his lawyer, under arrest for two months.
"The FSB claims that Gershkovich allegedly acted on instructions from the United States and collected information constituting a state secret about the activities of one of the enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex," the letter says.
"However, this statement is not supported by anything -- we are told to trust the word of the state security investigation," it adds.
Its authors recall the case of journalist Ivan Safronov, also convicted on charges of treason, arguing that he was convicted for journalistic activities, but did not commit a crime.
Safronov was sentenced to 22 years in prison in September 2022 after he was found guilty of handing secret materials to foreign agents in a case also widely considered to be politically motivated.
"The similarity of the circumstances of this new 'spy' case with the case of Safronov raises doubts about the credibility of the charge brought against Evan Gershkovich," the journalists write.
They also express support for foreign correspondents who "take risks by continuing to work in Russia."
The letter bears the signatures of Sergei Parkhomenko, Aleksandr Plyushchev, Zhenya Nemtsova, Mikhail Zygar, Galina Timchenko, Tikhon Dzyadko, Sergei Smirnov, Lyubov Sobol, and other independent journalists as well as public figures.
On April 3, two lawyers for Gershkovich appealed his detention in a Moscow court. A court spokeswoman said that a date for the appeal hearing will be announced this week.
The White House and The Wall Street Journal have denied the allegations.
During a rare phone call, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on April 2 to release Gershkovich.
Former Top U.S. Diplomat Pompeo Visits Kyiv, Underscores Support
Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Ukraine on April 3 to underscore his support for Kyiv and said he would work toward Washington supplying F-16 fighter jets and long-range missiles for the country's war against Russia. Addressing an audience of Ukrainian lawmakers, government officials, representatives of the military, civil society activists and students, he said providing military support for Ukraine was in Washington's best interests.
Stoltenberg Says NATO 'Ramping Up' Arms Production For 'War Of Attrition' In Ukraine
BRUSSELS -- NATO member states are "ramping up" production of military supplies to ensure the Western alliance can continue to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia's full-scale invasion, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told RFE/RL in an interview.
"The main challenge [facing NATO] is that this war now has become a war of attrition, which means the battle of logistics is about getting ammunition, weapons, supplies to the front lines."
Stoltenberg, speaking at NATO headquarters in Brussels ahead of an April 4 meeting of foreign ministers from the military alliance's members, said that early in the war, which began in February 2022 with Russia's unprovoked full-scale invasion, NATO countries looking to aid Kyiv with weapon supplies "were depleting our own stocks."
"So now we're also working hard ramping up production, so we can ensure that we can continue to support Ukraine, because this is extremely important to continue to do so."
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
He said it would be "a tragedy for Ukraine if [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin wins, but it's also dangerous for the NATO allies."
Stoltenberg said his message for alliance members was: "We should support Ukraine because it is in our security interest to demonstrate that President Putin [will not] win in Ukraine."
Speaking on current battlefield developments, the NATO chief said the "whole world" was impressed by the "quality, the courage, determination" of Ukrainian forces.
"And what we see is that the Russian troops -- there is low morale, the equipment is often bad, training is not very impressive.
"Leadership is not really working in many of the operations.... But what the Russian troops lack in quality, they try to make up in quantity. So they are throwing in thousands and thousands of troops, many of them ill-equipped, ill-trained. But, of course...they're also able to inflict casualties on the Ukrainian side."
As the war drags on, Stoltenberg said it was "our responsibility" to ensure that the conflict does not fall into a long-lasting stalemate.
"What we would like to see is, of course, Ukraine being able to liberate more land, to push back President Putin's soldiers, and then that may create the conditions for some kind of negotiations," he said.
He stressed that it was "for Ukraine to decide what are acceptable conditions for negotiations."
"But what we know is that what happens through the negotiating table is inextricably linked to the strength of the battlefield. So if we want a negotiated solution where Ukraine prevails as an independent sovereign nation tomorrow, then we need to provide military support today," Stoltenberg said.
Asked whether he believes the West will continue to support Kyiv as the war drags on, the NATO chief said that "we are ready to support Ukraine for as long as it takes."
"We support Ukraine's right to self-defense [and to protect its] territory. This is a right which is enshrined in the UN charter. There's no doubt that what we see now is a war of aggression against Ukraine, and we support Ukraine's right to self-defense, and we will do that as long as it takes."
Russia Attacks Odesa Region With Drones, Damages Infrastructure, Ukrainian Military Says
Russia launched a wave of Iranian-made drones on the southwestern region of Odesa overnight, causing damage to civilian infrastructure but no casualties, the Ukrainian military said early on April 4, as fighting for control of Bakhmut continued despite Russian claims that it had captured the eastern city.
A total of 17 Shahed drones were launched on Odesa region, and "14 of them were destroyed by the air defense force of the southern command," the Ukrainian Air Force reported in its morning update.
Reports on social media said that loud explosions could be heard in Odesa.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
"A drone hit one civilian facility in the Odesa region, causing a fire that the rescuers managed to eliminate by morning. There were no casualties," said Serhiy Bratchuk, a spokesman for the region's military administration.
Russia has denied hitting civilian targets despite having launched numerous attacks on Ukrainian civilian and energy infrastructure since October, causing casualties and extensive damage to electricity supply lines that left millions of Ukrainians without light or heating during the cold season.
In the east, the Russian military continued to launch repeated assaults on Bakhmut, the mining city in the eastern region of Donetsk that has been the focal point of the battle to control the Donbas.
Faced with stiff Ukrainian resistance in Bakhmut, Russian forces have extended their directions of attack toward other cities in Donetsk such as Lyman, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka.
Ukrainian defenders repelled 69 Russian attacks over the past day, with "the fiercest battles continuing in Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka," Ukraine's General Staff said in its daily report on April 4.
The Russian Army is continuing its unsuccessful attempts to take full control of Bakhmut, it said.
The latest battle report came as a U.S. official said the fight for the battle-devastated city is not over, despite claims by Wagner that the Russian mercenary force had captured the center of Bakhmut.
John Kirby, spokesman for the U.S. National Security Council, told reportersvon April 3 that the Ukrainian military had not been driven out of Bakhmut. He described fighting there as "quite, quite violent and quite close."
"Even if the Russians do get it, it isn't going to change the battlefield dynamics from a strategic perspective," Kirby said, reflecting views in the West that the city holds more of a symbolic value for Moscow seeking a victory to hail than actual strategic worth.
WATCH: At a "stabilization point" near Bakhmut, Ukrainian medics fight to save the lives of soldiers injured in the fighting.
Kirby also said the next U.S. aid allotment for Ukraine would be announced this week, following a Reuters report last week that a new $2.6 billion U.S. military aid package that could include air-surveillance radars, anti-tank rockets, and fuel trucks would be unveiled soon.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on April 3 said in his nightly video address that he had held another meeting with senior military commanders and that "the preparation of active measures for the liberation of Ukrainian lands" is in full swing, but did not explicitly mention an anticipated counteroffensive.
"Full meeting. Full coordination. Full preparation of our active actions for the sake of liberating Ukrainian lands," he said.
On April 3, Zelenskiy and German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck visited wounded soldiers in a hospital in the Chernihiv region. Zelenskiy later thanked Habeck for Germany's support.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
U.S. Congressional Committee Head: Support For Aid To Ukraine 'Overwhelming'
The head of the U.S. House Intelligence Committee said on April 3 that there was "overwhelming" support in the United States to continue supplying aid to Ukraine in its fight against Russia, despite vocal opposition from a hard-right faction of his own Republican Party. Representative Michael Turner, the Republican chairman of the committee, which serves as the House's main body for overseeing U.S. intelligence organizations, spoke alongside three other Republican congressmen during a brief visit to Kyiv. Turner said that despite some opposition, "overwhelmingly, there is support for continuing aid to Ukraine, so that they can continue to fight against this aggression of Russia." To read the original story by AP, click here.
Czechs, Slovaks Urge EU To Enforce Sanctions On Russia
The Czech and Slovak prime ministers on April 3 urged the European Union to exert "targeted pressure" on the Kremlin by sticking to sanctions imposed after Russia had invaded Ukraine last year. "It is important for the EU and its partners to continue targeted pressure on the Russian Federation and thoroughly implement the sanctions," they said. Allies should also "prevent bypassing the sanctions and create mechanisms to punish those responsible for crimes related to this aggression," they added. The Czech and Slovak governments, led by Petr Fiala and Eduard Heger, respectively, met in the Slovak city of Trencin.
IAEA Chief Will Travel To Russia For Talks On Ukraine Nuclear Plant
UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi will travel to Russia's Kaliningrad region on April 5 for talks on the Moscow-held Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant plant in southern Ukraine, officials said. Grossi said last week while in Ukraine that he was working on a compromise security plan for the site and warned of increased military activity around it. "Grossi will visit Kaliningrad...as part of his ongoing consultations aimed at ensuring the protection of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant during the military conflict," the International Atomic Energy Agency spokesman told AFP on April 3.
Germany's Scholz Underscores Support For Romania, Moldova During Bucharest Visit
BUCHAREST -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has arrived in Romania to underscore Berlin's support for its NATO ally, where he said that, like Bucharest, it will continue to back Ukraine in its battle against Russia's full-scale invasion, and he also met with Moldovan President Maia Sandu in the Romanian capital.
Scholz also told Romanian leaders on April 3 that he wants to see the country join the Schengen passport-free travel zone by the end of 2023.
"It is good to have a partner like Romania that we can rely on. Germany stands firmly on Romania's side. This also means that Romania will obtain Schengen accession this year," Scholz told a news briefing standing aside Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.
"We will support Ukraine militarily as much as needed," Scholz said, adding that "I would like to express my gratitude for Romania's taking in of many Ukrainian refugees."
According to UN statistics, Romania is hosting more than 100,000 Ukrainians who have fled since Russia's invasion began in February 2022, although millions more have passed through Romania on the way to other countries.
Iohannis said that Germany was not only Romania's most important economic partner, but also a reliable ally.
"We discussed the multidimensional support given to Ukraine in various areas...as well as the measures we have taken in support of the over 3.8 million Ukrainian refugees who crossed our border and the over 110,000 of them who have decided to stay in Romania."
The two leaders also discussed defense cooperation, with Iohannis stressing the growing strategic importance of the Black Sea region and calling for NATO to "significantly strengthen" its defense and deterrence efforts there.
After meeting Iohannis, the German chancellor was scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca and other government delegations.
Scholz and Iohannis also met with Sandu for a trilateral discussion during her visit to Bucharest.
Moldova, a country of roughly 2.7 million, is located between Romania and Ukraine and has a history that is deeply intertwined with Romania.
The two neighbors share a common history, culture, and language. The eastern region of Romania is also called Moldova.
One of Europe's poorest countries, Moldova has been confronted with further instability by Russia's war in Ukraine. It has received thousands of Ukrainian refugees and fears a potential Russian invasion aided by Russian troops stationed in its breakaway Transdniester region.
Sandu, in a news briefing alongside the other two leaders, stressed the importance of Moldova's partnership and dialogue with Romania and Germany and recalled her country's intention to support the creation of an international tribunal for the punishment of crimes committed by Russian forces in Ukraine.
"Moldova supports the creation of a special international tribunal that will investigate and prosecute the aggression and crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine," she said.
"We will stand by Ukraine and support it until victory. The Republic of Moldova is protected today by the shield of Ukrainian heroes. Europe is strong because of the unity and firmness with which it defends peace and people's lives," she added.
Scholz said that "Moldova is part of our European family. Moldova can be sure of our support on this path," he added, referring to Chisinau's goal of joining the European Union.
"The sovereignty and territorial integrity of every state is inviolable. That is why we are supporting Moldova in defending itself against destabilization by Russia," he said.
Iohannis expressed the vital importance of supporting Chisinau's "stability and resilience."
"Moldova's situation is very much complicated by hybrid attacks from Russia -- a major complication is the large number of Ukrainian refugees and the impact of the war in Ukraine on the Moldovan economy," he said.
Former Foreign Minister Cristian Diaconescu told RFE/RL that Scholz's visit was an important event because, so far, Germany had exhibited "some caution in political and strategic involvement."
"Chancellor [Angela] Merkel waited five years before making an official visit to Romania," he said.
"An upgrade at this moment of the relations between Romania and Germany, in the context of the Ukrainian crisis, is absolutely normal, natural, and necessary, including with regard to the security of the German state and the center of Europe. And Romania cannot be missing from such a project," Diaconescu said.
Also on April 3, German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck arrived in Kyiv on April 3 on an unannounced visit, expressing support for Kyiv in its battle against Russia.
With reporting by AFP and AP
Invasion Damages $2.6 Billion Worth Of Ukraine's Heritage, Culture, UN Says
The Russian invasion of Ukraine has caused some $2.6 billion worth of damage to the country's heritage and cultural sites, the UN said on April 3. Culture, tourism, sports, and entertainment have lost $15.1 billion in revenue since the February 2022 invasion, UNESCO added. Some 250 monuments have either been damaged or destroyed, mostly in the east of the country, it said. UNESCO chief Audrey Azoulay, who visited Ukraine on April 3, said $6.9 billion was needed to repair the damage and get the sectors back on their feet.
- By RFE/RL
U.S. Reporter Gershkovich Appeals Against Arrest In Russia
Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was taken into custody last week in Russia on espionage charges widely seen as politically motivated, has appealed against his detention.
Russian media reported that lawyers for the 31-year-old journalist filed the appeal with the Lefortovo district court on April 3.
AFP quoted a court spokeswoman as saying that a date for the appeal hearing will be announced this week.
Gershkovich was denied access to his own lawyer on March 30 when the same court agreed to a request from Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), the main successor of the Soviet-era KGB security agency, to hold Gershkovich under arrest for two months.
The court spokeswoman told AFP that the court assigned lawyer who represented Gershkovich at the arraignment filed the appeal.
Gershkovich, a U.S. citizen based in Moscow, had been in Yekaterinburg reporting about the attitude of Russians toward the Kremlin's war against Ukraine and on the Wagner mercenary group.
Moscow has accused Gershkovich of collecting information about one of the enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex, which constitutes a state secret. The charge carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison.
The White House and the WSJ have denied the allegations and said Gershkovich, who was detained in Yekaterinburg, is an accredited journalist.
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on April 3 condemned the arrest and demanded the "immediate release" of Gershkovich.
"His arrest is of great concern. It is important to respect freedom of the press, the rights of journalists and the right to ask questions and to do their job," he said at a news conference in Brussels ahead of an April 4 meeting of foreign ministers from the alliance, where the matter is expected to be discussed.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on April 2 to release Gershkovich during a rare phone call.
"We are keenly and strongly and closely tracking this issue and working as diligently as we can to secure his release," a spokesman said.
The U.S. State Department has yet to classify the arrest of Gershkovich as a wrongful detention, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told journalists on April 3, adding that the department was working on that.
"We have been pushing hard since the moment we found out he was detained by the Russian on ridiculous charges," he added.
Some analysts have speculated Gershkovich's arrest is a move by Russia to set up a prisoner swap similar to one that took place in December.
That exchange involved U.S. women’s basketball star Brittney Griner, who was held in Russia for 10 months after being arrested at a Moscow-area airport on drug charges. She was released and returned to the United States for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.
Many analysts said the trade favored the Kremlin, since Bout was a convicted global arms dealer while Griner was held on minor charges, and that the White House should have forced the inclusion of Whelan -- a former U.S. Marine being held in Russia since 2018 on what Washington calls trumped-up charges.
Griner on April 2 urged the White House to use "every tool possible" to win the release of Gershkovich.
With reporting by Todd Prince in Washington and AFP
Iran's Education Ministry Says Won't Provide Schooling To Hijab Rule Breakers
Iran's Education Ministry has published a statement saying it will no longer provide educational services to student in schools and universities who do not follow dress codes, including wearing a head scarf, as the authorities continue to tighten regulations in the face of mass unrest over government instrusions into the daily lives of Iranians.
The ministry added in a statement on April 3 as classes reopened following the Persian New Year that women who fail to comply with the compulsory hijab won't be allowed into class.
The action is in line with "creating a positive and constructive discourse among students on the issue of Islamic culture and beliefs...creating inner vitality and creating a correct and positive attitude and beautiful thinking about the culture of chastity and hijab among students," the statement said.
Acts of civil disobedience such as appearing in public without a head scarf have increased in Iran, where the law requires women and girls over the age of 9 to wear a head covering in public.
In recent weeks, officials have warned women to respect the hijab law and have threatened to punish violators. The authorities have also shut down businesses, restaurants, cafes, and in some cases pharmacies, due to the failure of owners or managers to observe Islamic laws and hijab rules.
Judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei warned last month that women who violate the hijab rule will be punished, saying that removing the head scarf shows "enmity toward the establishment and its values."
Since the death in September 2022 of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody after allegedly breaking the hijab law, Iranians have flooded into the streets across the country to protest against a lack of rights, with women and schoolgirls putting up unprecedented shows of support in what is considered as one of the biggest threats to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
In response, the authorities have launched a brutal crackdown on dissent, detaining thousands and handing down stiff sentences, including the death penalty, to protesters.
Azerbaijan Arrests Four Over Attempted Killing Of Lawmaker
Azerbaijan has arrested four people in connection with the attempted assassination of a member of parliament who was shot and wounded last week, an Interior Ministry spokesman said on April 3. Fazil Mustafa, a lawmaker who had been strongly critical of Azerbaijan's neighbor Iran, has been recovering in the hospital after what the state security service described as a terror attack. Mustafa's assistant, Ajdar Aliyev, told Reuters that Mustafa was feeling well and expected to return home, which he said was under police guard, in the coming days. The Interior Ministry spokesman declined to give details of the arrested suspects, saying a statement would be released later. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Poland Says It Has Supplied Some Of Its Pledged MiG-29s To Ukraine
Poland says it has already transferred some of its promised MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, after fellow NATO member Slovakia announced it had shipped an initial batch of its own. "A few MiG-29s have already been sent. They are indeed helpful to Ukraine in its defense of our collective security," Polish presidential aide Marcin Przydacz told local radio station RMF FM. Last month, Poland became the first NATO member to pledge the fighter jets when President Andrzej Duda said it would deliver an initial batch of four. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
Finland Will Join NATO On April 4
Finland will join NATO on April 4, a step that will make Finland safer and the alliance stronger, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said on April 3. "We will raise the Finnish flag for the first time here at NATO headquarters. It will be a good day for Finland's security, for Nordic security, and for NATO as a whole," he told reporters in Brussels. "Sweden will also be safer as a result." Finland and Sweden asked to join NATO last year following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Hungary is holding up Sweden's admission to NATO because of grievances over its criticism of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's policies. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
'Empty Promises': Wives Of Russian Soldiers Fighting In Ukraine Say Pay Is Not What Was Promised2
Ukrainian Artillery Hunts Russian Howitzers As Battle For Bakhmut Grinds On3
Russia Hunted For Ukrainian Soldier Who Said 'Russian Warship, Go F*** Yourself'4
'Field Wife': Officers Make Life Hell For Women In Russia's Military, A Female Medic Says5
Woman Detained As Suspect In Assassination Of Prominent Russian War Blogger6
Moscow Court Suspends Work Of Anglo-American School Used By U.S., U.K., Canadian Embassy Families7
Holy Eviction: What's Going On With The Standoff At Kyiv's Famous Monastery Of The Caves?8
Zelenskiy Says Ukraine Is Preparing Next Steps Amid Pitched Battles In Eastern Regions9
British Intelligence Cites Alcohol Abuse As Contributor To Russian Losses In Ukraine10
Ukraine Calls Russia's UN Security Council Presidency 'Slap In The Face'
Subscribe