Finland Will Join NATO On April 4
Finland will join NATO on April 4, a step that will make Finland safer and the alliance stronger, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said on April 3. "We will raise the Finnish flag for the first time here at NATO headquarters. It will be a good day for Finland's security, for Nordic security, and for NATO as a whole," he told reporters in Brussels. "Sweden will also be safer as a result." Finland and Sweden asked to join NATO last year following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Hungary is holding up Sweden's admission to NATO because of grievances over its criticism of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's policies. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Azerbaijan Arrests Four Over Attempted Killing Of Lawmaker
Azerbaijan has arrested four people in connection with the attempted assassination of a member of parliament who was shot and wounded last week, an Interior Ministry spokesman said on April 3. Fazil Mustafa, a lawmaker who had been strongly critical of Azerbaijan's neighbor Iran, has been recovering in the hospital after what the state security service described as a terror attack. Mustafa's assistant, Ajdar Aliyev, told Reuters that Mustafa was feeling well and expected to return home, which he said was under police guard, in the coming days. The Interior Ministry spokesman declined to give details of the arrested suspects, saying a statement would be released later. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Poland Says It Has Supplied Some Of Its Pledged MiG-29s To Ukraine
Poland says it has already transferred some of its promised MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, after fellow NATO member Slovakia announced it had shipped an initial batch of its own. "A few MiG-29s have already been sent. They are indeed helpful to Ukraine in its defense of our collective security," Polish presidential aide Marcin Przydacz told local radio station RMF FM. Last month, Poland became the first NATO member to pledge the fighter jets when President Andrzej Duda said it would deliver an initial batch of four. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
Prominent Activist Being 'Persecuted' In Belarus And Should Be Released, Rights Groups Say
Belarusian authorities should drop all charges and immediately release Nasta Lojka, a prominent Belarusian human rights defender who faces up to 12 years in prison because of her activism, a group of seven Belarusian and international human rights organizations, including Human Rights Watch, said on April 3.
Lojka was detained three times by Belarusian authorities in a two-month period in late 2022. No official reasons were given for her arrests at the time, the last of which came in October 2022, though later she was charged with organizing group actions that "grossly violate the public order" and with "incitement of racial, national, religious, or other social hatred or discord."
The latter charge was apparently because of Lojka's involvement in a 2018 report detailing the persecution of Belarus's anarchist community.
Belarusian authorities have subjected her to torture, cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment, disbarred her lawyer, whose successor they refused to attest, initiated a "smear campaign" against her, and failed to respond to inquiries about her situation by United Nations human rights monitors, the group said in a statement.
"Nasta Lojka is a political prisoner whom Belarusian authorities are persecuting in reprisal for her long-standing work as a woman human rights defender," they said.
The groups noted that this is is not the first time Belarusian authorities have "persecuted" Lojka in retaliation for her work, though the actions they have taken against her since September are "unmatched in their severity."
Since September 2022, Lojka has served a total of six 15-day administrative sentences on bogus “petty hooliganism” charges, the groups said.
In November 2022, law enforcement also raided Lojka’s mother’s home in what rights groups have called an attempt to put additional pressure on the human rights defender.
“The Belarusian authorities’ prosecution of Nasta Lojka is politically motivated and a blatant act of reprisal for her nearly 15 years of courageous human rights work,” said Anastasiia Kruope, assistant Europe and Central Asia researcher at Human Rights Watch.
“The authorities should immediately and unconditionally release Lojka, and drop the criminal case against her.”
Differing Accounts Of Situation In Bakhmut As Wagner Group Claims Capture, Ukraine Says Battle Continues
Ukraine's military has disputed claims by Wagner that the Russian mercenary force has captured the center of the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, where fighting has raged for months.
A Ukrainian military spokesman said on April 3 that fighting was ongoing in Bakhmut and other nearby towns.
"Bakhmut is Ukrainian and they have not captured anything and are very far from doing that, to put it mildly," Serhiy Cherevatiy, a spokesman for the eastern military command, told Reuters.
He claimed that Wagner's forces had attached a flag "to the side of who knows what, hung their rag and said they had captured the city. Well, good, let them think they've taken it."
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner group that has been heavily engaged in Russia's effort to capture the city, said in a video on his press service's Telegram channel on April 2 that his troops had raised a Russian flag on Bakhmut's administration building.
"From a legal point of view, Bakhmut has been taken. The enemy is concentrated in the western parts [of the city]," Prigozhin said.
Russian and Ukrainian forces have each invested heavily in the battle for Bakhmut, even though analysts say the city carries little strategic value. The monthslong fight for the city is considered one of the bloodiest between Ukrainian and Russian forces since Russia's all-out invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Much of the city has been left in ruin and each side has sustained significant troop losses in street fighting that has seen shifting lines of control.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on April 2 said in his nightly video address that the military situation in the Bakhmut area was "especially hot."
"Thank you to our soldiers who are fighting in Avdiyivka, Maryinka, and Bakhmut. Especially Bakhmut. It is especially hot there," he said.
Zelenskiy has vowed to continue fighting to maintain control of the city.
Denis Pushilin, administrator of Russian-controlled parts of the Donetsk region, told Russian state television on April 3 that there were no signs of an "escape or planned withdrawal" from Bakhmut.
Meanwhile, Russia plans to place tactical nuclear weapons close to the western borders of Belarus, the Russian envoy to Minsk said on April 2, a move that would put them right up to NATO territory.
"The weapons will be pushed to the western borders of our Union State and will increase the possibilities of guaranteeing our security. This will be done despite the noise in Europe and the U.S.," the Russian ambassador to Belarus, Barys Gryzlov, told Belarusian state television.
Gryzlov did not specify exactly where the weapons will be stationed.
With reporting by Reuters, RFE/RL's Belarus Service, and TASS
Center-Right, Pro-European Parties In Tight Race In Snap Bulgarian Parliamentary Vote
Former Prime Minister Boyko Borisov’s center-right GERB party has a small lead over the pro-European We Continue The Change-Democratic Bulgaria coalition, based on preliminary results from the country's April 2 parliamentary elections.
With votes from 99.5 percent of precincts counted, according to figures released by the Central Election Commission (CEC) early on April 3, no party was in position to gain a majority in parliament.
The GERB party had 26.54 percent of the vote, according to the CEC. We Continue The Change-Democratic Bulgaria was second with 24.61 percent.
Revival, a far-right, pro-Kremlin nationalist party that advocates for Bulgaria to exit both NATO and the EU, was third with 14.19 percent.
The Movement For Rights And Freedoms, a center-right party representing ethnic Turks and other Muslims, had 13.55 percent.
Rounding out the parties that appear to be in position to enter parliament were the Bulgarian Socialist Party, with 8.96 percent of the vote, and the populist There Is Such A People party, with 4.12 percent.
The preliminary results indicate that the snap elections -- Bulgaria's fifth parliamentary vote in two years -- will fail to break the political gridlock gripping the impoverished and corruption-ridden nation as war rages nearby in Ukraine.
Bulgaria has been governed mainly by caretaker governments appointed by President Rumen Radev since public anger over years of corruption boiled over into massive protests in 2020. In February, Radev dissolved parliament and announced the April 2 vote.
In June, the pro-Western government of Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov fell after a no-confidence vote in parliament after only six months in power.
Petkov and his fragile coalition took over in December 2021 following eight months of political impasse and two interim administrations after protests against high-level corruption ended Borisov's decade-long rule.
The political crisis has prompted Bulgaria to postpone adopting the euro by one year to 2025.
The Balkan country of nearly 8 million is also struggling with rampant inflation that is hampering an economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The lead-up to the vote was marred by a spate of bomb threats that forced the closure of hundreds of schools set to function as polling stations.
- By dpa
Germany's Vice Chancellor Habeck Visits Kyiv To 'Give Ukraine Hope'
German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck arrived in Kyiv for political talks on April 3, accompanied by a small business delegation. The visit is focused on redevelopment and cooperation in the energy sector. The aim was to "give Ukraine hope" that the country will be rebuilt after the war, Habeck, who is also Germany's economy minister, said on the journey to Kyiv, adding that investment decisions had already been made or were due to be. Habeck is traveling to the country for the first time since the beginning of the Russian invasion on February 24, 2022. To read the original story by dpa, click here.
Former Kosovar President Thaci Opens War Crimes Trial With Plea Of Not Guilty
Hashim Thaci has pleaded not guilty as the war crimes and crimes against humanity trial of Kosovo's ex-president and three other former Kosovo Liberation Army (UCK) leaders kicked off in The Hague on April 3.
Thaci, who was a leader of guerrilla fighters, faces 10 charges for allegedly targeting those perceived as enemies of the UCK as the group sought to seize power during an insurgency in 1998-99.
Prosecutor Alex Whiting said in his opening statement that the 54-year-old Thaci, who has been in detention for the past two years as he awaited trial, and the other defendants targeted ethnic Serbs and Roma during the conflict and in its aftermath.
"I understand the indictment and I am fully not guilty," Thaci, who was wearing a dark pinstripe suit, told judges at the court in the opening stage of the hearing.
The other three UCK leaders on trial also denied the charges.
Outside the courthouse, protesters supporting Thaci gathered with placards bearing the former president's image. Similar scenes occurred on the streets of Pristina, the Kosovo capital, the night before the trial began.
A commander of the UCK during the 1998-99 war, Thaci became popular in the young country in the years following its independence declaration and went on to lead Kosovo as president and prime minister at different times.
Thaci resigned as president of Kosovo in November 2020 after learning that The Hague-based Kosovo Specialist Chambers (KSC) had confirmed an indictment against him.
The KSC at the time said it was conducting ongoing operations in Kosovo that were being supported by Kosovar police and the European Union Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo (EULEX).
The KSC is mandated to look into allegations that members of the UCK committed war crimes and crimes against humanity during the 1998-99 war to gain independence from Serbia.
It operates under Kosovar law but is based in The Netherlands to shield witnesses from intimidation.
The Council of Europe in 2020 said the charges against Thaci and the others relate to the alleged kidnapping and disappearance of at least 100 civilians, mostly Serbs and Roma, along with ethnic Albanian political opponents.
Kosovo's war of independence from Serbia left more than 10,000 people dead -- most of them ethnic Albanians from Kosovo. More than 1,600 people remain unaccounted for. The fighting ended after a 78-day NATO air campaign against Serbia.
Kosovo, which has a largely ethnic Albanian population, declared independence from Serbia in 2008, a move recognized by many Western states but not Serbia or its allies Russia and China.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Kosovar Protesters Come Out In Support Of Thaci, Others On Eve Of War Crimes Trial
PRISTINA -- Protesters took to the streets of Kosovo's capital in support of ex-President Hashim Thaci and other former Kosovo Liberation Army (UCK) leaders who are set to face trial on war crimes charges in The Hague beginning on April 3.
The protest, which drew thousands of supporters, was organized by the Freedom Has A Name group that has expressed support for the former leaders of the UCK, including Thaci, who was a leader of the guerrilla fighters.
Thaci became popular in the young country in the years following its independence declaration and went on to lead Kosovo as president and prime minister at different times.
He and three others are being held in The Hague pending the trial. They have denied the allegations.
"The epochal victories would have been impossible without the courage, struggle, and selflessness of the best boys and girls of the Kosovo Liberation Army of this country," said artist Eliza Hoxha, a speaker at the April 2 protest and a member of parliament with the Kosovo Democratic Party, Thaci's former party.
"The reason we came out today is that we have to support the fighters who gave us freedom. And it's good to support them because they are being held there unfairly," attendee Shqiprim Veseli of Ferizaj told RFE/RL.
A commander of the UCK during the 1998-99 war, Thaci resigned as president of Kosovo in November 2020 after learning that The Hague-based Kosovo Specialist Chambers (KSC) had confirmed an indictment against him.
The KSC at the time said it was conducting ongoing operations in Kosovo that were being supported by Kosovo police and the European Union Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo (EULEX).
The KSC is mandated to look into allegations that members of the UCK committed war crimes and crimes against humanity during the 1998-99 war to gain independence from Serbia.
It operates under Kosovar law but is based in The Netherlands to shield witnesses from intimidation.
The Council of Europe in 2020 said the charges against Thaci and others relate to the alleged kidnapping and disappearance of at least 100 civilians, mostly Serbs and Roma, along with ethnic Albanian political opponents.
Kosovo's war of independence from Serbia left more than 10,000 people dead -- most of them ethnic Albanians from Kosovo. More than 1,600 people remain unaccounted for. The fighting ended after a 78-day NATO air campaign against Serbia.
Kosovo, which has a largely ethnic Albanian population, declared independence from Serbia in 2008, a move recognized by many Western states but not Serbia or its allies Russia and China.
With reporting by AFP
Woman Detained As Suspect In Assassination Of Prominent Russian War Blogger
A woman has been detained by Russian police as a suspect in the assassination of a prominent Russian war blogger at a St. Petersburg cafe, while the Kremlin has alleged that the Ukrainian special services may have been involved in the planning of the bombing, which injured 32 people.
Russia's Investigative Committee, the country's top state criminal investigation agency, said on April 3 that 26-year-old Darya Trepova was arrested on suspicion of involvement in the killing of Vladlen Tatarsky, the pen name of prominent blogger Maksim Fomin. Tatarsky is known for his support of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region.
Trepova has been described in Russian media as a Russian national and St. Petersburg resident who had been previously detained for taking part in anti-war rallies. The Interior Ministry earlier on April 3 named Trepova as a suspect in Tatarsky's killing and added her to its wanted list.
Tatarsky was killed when an explosion tore through the cafe along the banks of the Neva River where he was leading a discussion.
Russian media have said that Tatarsky was meeting with attendees when a woman presented him with a box containing a small bust of him, which apparently exploded. A witness said in video remarks to the local publication Fontanka that a woman who had identified herself as Nastya had asked questions and exchanged remarks with Tatarsky during the event.
The witness said Nastya had told Tatarsky that she had made a bust of the blogger but had been told by security guards to leave it at the door because they suspected it was a bomb. Nastya then went to the door, retrieved the bust, and gave it to Tatarsky. After he placed the bust on a table, the explosion occurred, according to the witness.
REN-TV posted video taken by an eyewitness that appears to show Tatarsky receiving the bust.
Surveillance video from outside the cafe and posted on the Russian Telegram channel 112 showed what it said was the moment of the blast, which occurred at about 6:15 p.m. The video showed an explosion that blew out cafe windows, collapsed part of a large sunroom, and scattered debris onto the street.
The Russian state news agency TASS reported that the explosive device contained more than 200 grams of TNT.
Trepova allegedly fled the scene. Reports initially indicated that she was detained on April 2, but it was subsequently reported that her mother and sister had been summoned for questioning and that she was allegedly on the run.
Following her detention, the Interior Ministry posted a video of Trepova, possibly speaking under duress, telling an interrogator that she "brought the statuette there that exploded." When asked who had given her the bust, she replied that she would say "later."
The news site Baza said that Trepova's husband, identified as Dmitry Rylov, is also being sought. Rylov is believed to be a member of the Libertarian Party, which has said he has been abroad and had nothing to do with the incident.
The Street Food Bar No. 1 cafe where the explosion took place, located on the city's central Vasilyevsky Island, was formerly owned by Yevgeny Prigozhin. Prigozhin is a Kremlin-connected businessman who controls the Wagner mercenary group, a private force that is playing a prominent role in Russia's war effort in Ukraine.
Tatarsky was a well-known social media figure and supporter of Russia's unprovoked war against Ukraine. His blog had about 500,000 subscribers and his appearance drew about 100 people to the cafe where he was killed. He fought alongside pro-Russian forces in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, where he was born, after Russia's invasion and annexation of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in 2014.
During a ceremony in September hosted by President Vladimir Putin in celebration of Russia's illegal annexation of four Ukrainian regions, Tatarsky posted a video from inside the Kremlin saying: "We will defeat everyone, we will kill everyone, we will rob everyone as necessary. Just as we like it."
He is widely considered by Ukrainian media to be a Kremlin propagandist. Pro-Kremlin media have accused Ukraine of being behind his death. No groups or individuals have claimed responsibility for the blast.
While the Russian Foreign Ministry said in response to Tatarsky's death that his activities “had won him the hatred of the Kyiv regime,” Prigozhin said he doubted the attack was related to the Ukrainian government and was likely carried out by a "group of radicals."
Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee later claimed on April 3 that the attack was planned by Ukraine's special services and by "agents" allegedly collaborating with Aleksei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation.
Navalny is a prominent Kremlin opponent who survived a near-fatal poisoning in Siberia in 2020 that he blames on Putin. The opposition politician and anti-corruption activist, who tried to run against Putin for the presidency in 2018 but was kept off the ballot, is currently serving a nine-year sentence for fraud that his supporters say is politically motivated.
Navalny has been an outspoken critic of Russia's war against Ukraine, and his Anticorruption Foundation is banned as an "extremist" organization.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, referring to the statement by the Anti-Terrorism Committee, said that there was evidence that "Ukrainian special services may be involved in the planning of this terrorist attack. And, of course, this is a terrorist attack."
Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhaylo Podolyak suggested that the assassination was part of an internal conflict in Russia.
“Spiders are eating each other in a jar,” Podolyak wrote on Twitter on April 2. “[The] question of when domestic terrorism would become an instrument of internal political fight was a matter of time."
Tatarky's death marks the second assassination of a prominent advocate of Russia's war against Ukraine. In August, nationalist TV commentator Darya Dugina was killed in a car bombing near Moscow.
Russian authorities blamed Ukrainian military intelligence for the death of Dugina, whose father is well-known Russian war supporter and idealogue Aleksandr Dugin. Kyiv denied involvement in Dungina's death.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, and TASS
Moscow Court Suspends Work Of Anglo-American School Used By U.S., U.K., Canadian Embassy Families
A Moscow court has suspended the work of the Anglo-American School (AAS) for 90 days for allegedly violating Russian educational requirements. The court said the determination was made following a prosecutor's check of the institution in late February. AAS didn't immediately comment. The school was founded in Moscow in 1949 by the U.S., U.K., and Canadian embassies to educate children of diplomats and staff and has about 1,200 attendees. As tensions between Moscow and Washington have soared, Russian officials have signaled they might consider shuttering the school. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Blinken Calls On Russia To Release WSJ Journalist Gershkovich, Ex-Marine Whelan
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Russia to release Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was detained last week, and American Paul Whelan, who has been imprisoned in Russia since 2018.
Blinken made the demand in a rare phone call with counterpart Sergei Lavrov, according to a statement by the State Department on April 2.
Blinken "conveyed the United States' grave concern over Russia's unacceptable detention of a U.S. citizen journalist," the statement said.
"The secretary called for his immediate release [and] further urged the Kremlin to immediately release wrongfully detained U.S. citizen Paul Whelan."
The statement also said the two top diplomats "also discussed the importance of creating an environment that permits diplomatic missions to carry out their work."
The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed the call, saying Lavrov told Blinken that it was "unacceptable" for Western media to "whip up a storm" over Gershkovich’s arrest and that "a court will determine his future fate."
Lavrov repeated Russian allegations that Gershkovich was caught "red-handed" attempting to obtain "secret information."
The White House and the WSJ have denied the allegations and said Gershkovich, who was detained in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg, is a working journalist.
"These espionage charges are ridiculous. The targeting of American citizens by the Russian government is unacceptable," White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said at a news briefing on March 30.
During a closed-door session on March 30, the Lefortovo district court in Moscow agreed to a request from Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), the main successor of the Soviet-era KGB security agency, to hold Gershkovich under arrest for two months.
Mediazona reported from the courthouse that Gershkovich's lawyer was not allowed to be present at the hearing, and another lawyer had been appointed to represent his client.
Gershkovich, 31, a U.S. citizen based in Moscow, had been in Yekaterinburg reporting about the attitude of Russians toward the Kremlin's war against Ukraine and on the Wagner mercenary group.
President Joe Biden on April 1 urged Russia to release Gershkovich, the first U.S. correspondent to be detained on spying accusations since the end of the Cold War.
U.S. women’s basketball star Brittney Griner was held in Russia for 10 months after being arrested at a Moscow-area airport on drug possession charges. She was released and returned to the United States last December in a prisoner exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.
Many analysts said the trade favored the Kremlin since Bout was a convicted global arms dealer while Griner was held on minor drug charges, and that the White House should have forced the inclusion of Whelan -- a former U.S. Marine being held in Russia since 2018 on what Washington calls trumped up charges.
Griner on April 2 urged the White House to use "every tool possible" to win the release of the American journalist.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, and AFP
Russia, Other OPEC+ Producers Announce Surprise Oil Output Cuts
Russia, Saudi Arabia, and other OPEC+ oil producers on April 2 announced additional cuts to production of more than 1 million barrels per day (bpd), with Moscow and Riyadh each vowing to cut output by 500,000 bpd through the end of 2023. The group had been expected to stick to its already agreed 2 million bpd cuts when its ministerial panel meets virtually on April 3. OPEC+ comprises OPEC members and allies led by Russia. Washington has assailed the cuts, as tighter supply boosts oil prices, arguing that the world needs lower prices to support economic growth and prevent Russian President Vladimir Putin from earning revenue to fund the Ukraine war. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russia Says It Won't Send Fencers To Olympic Qualifier In Poland
Russia will not send fencers to an Olympic qualifier event in Poland this month because of "unacceptable" conditions, the head of Russia's Fencing federation was quoted by Russian media as saying on April 2. "Will Russian fencers take part in Poland? Of course not, it is unacceptable," Ilgar Mamedov told RIA Novosti, referring to the Women's Foil World Cup due to start on April 21. Poland's fencing federation has said that in order to take part, Russian and Belarusian athletes would have to sign a statement saying they did not support Russia's campaign in Ukraine.
British Intelligence Cites Alcohol Abuse As Contributor To Russian Losses In Ukraine
The British Defense Ministry said in its daily intelligence update on April 2 that alcohol abuse was among the noncombat causes of many deaths among Russian troops deployed in Ukraine.
"While Russia has suffered up to 200,000 casualties since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, a significant minority of these have been due to non-combat causes," the ministry said on Twitter.
It noted a recent Russian Telegram news channel report of "extremely high" numbers of incidents, crimes and deaths linked to alcohol consumption among the deployed Russian troops.
"However, with heavy drinking pervasive across much of Russian society, it has long been seen as a tacitly accepted part of military life, even on combat operations," the intelligence update said.
Around Two Dozen Civilians Killed In Russian Shelling Of Eastern Ukraine
Ukrainian officials say about two dozen civilians were killed and wounded as Russia continued its shelling of civilian-populated areas in the east and south of the country.
At least three civilians were killed and eight wounded in Russian shelling of Kostyantynivka, a city in the Donetsk region of Ukraine, presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak said on social media on April 2.
"Russians have carried out massive shelling of the town of Kostyantynivka," Yermak said on Telegram, adding that 16 apartment buildings, eight private houses, a kindergarten, and an administrative building had been damaged in the attacks.
Another civilian was killed and two others injured in Russian shelling of the Kherson region, the regional military administration said in a statement on April 2.
"The Russian Army attacked the residential quarters of Kherson six times. Shells hit private apartment buildings," the statement said.
The head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, also reported that at least 10 civilians had been wounded in Russian attacks in the region.
"On April 1, the Russians injured five residents of Donetsk region: three in Toretsk and two in Bakhmut.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on April 2 said in his nightly video address that the military situation in the Bakhmut area was "especially hot."
Serhiy Cherevatiy, a spokesman for the eastern military command, told Reuters on April 3 that Russian forces were "very far" from capturing Bakhmut and that fighting raged around the city administration building where the Wagner mercenary group claimed to have raised the Russian flag.
"Bakhmut is Ukrainian and they have not captured anything and are very far from doing that, to put it mildly," Cherevatiy said.
Meanwhile, the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW), citing Russian, Ukrainian, and Western sources, said in its latest update that Moscow had "failed" in its winter offensive that was aimed at seizing all of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions by March 31.
And separately, Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, listed in a Facebook post a series of measures the Kyiv government could undertake when and if the country reclaims control of Crimea -- highlighted by the dismantling of the bridge that links the peninsula to Russia.
With reporting by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, Reuters and dpa
Griner Urges Biden To Bring Home Reporter Gershkovich, Accused Of Spying In Russia
U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner, who was freed from a Russian penal colony in a prisoner exchange last year, has urged the Biden administration to keep using "every tool possible" to win the release of a U.S. reporter accused of spying in Russia. Griner and her wife, Cherelle, said on Instagram that "our hearts are filled with great concern" for Evan Gershkovich, the journalist arrested by Russia's FSB security service last week in Yekaterinburg. The Kremlin says Gershkovich was using journalism as a cover for spying activity. His newspaper, the Wall Street Journal, has vehemently denied it. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Three British Men Being Held In Afghanistan, Says U.K. Nonprofit
Three British men have been detained by the Taliban in Afghanistan, U.K. nonprofit group the Presidium Network said on April 1. The group said on Twitter it had been "working closely with two of the families." "We are working hard to secure consular contact with British nationals detained in Afghanistan and we are supporting families," the U.K.'s Foreign Ministry added in a statement. Scott Richards of the Presidium Network told Sky News: "We believe they are in good health and being well treated."
- By Current Time
Russian Rights Groups Call On EU To Prevent Extradition Of Russian Father Of Girl Who Drew Anti-War Picture
Russian human rights organizations Memorial and OVD-Info have called on the European Commission and the Council of Europe to prevent the extradition to Russia of a Russian man detained in Belarus after his daughter's anti-war drawing brought attention to his social media posts against the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine. Aleksei Moskalyov was sentenced to two years in prison in absentia by a Russian court after it convicted him of "discrediting Russia's armed forces," a charge Russian authorities have been using against any criticism of the war in Ukraine. Moskalyov was detained in Minsk after escaping house arrest in Russia. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Vote Too Close To Call In Bulgaria's Pivotal Parliamentary Elections
SOFIA -- The race between the two top rivals in Bulgaria's parliamentary elections appears too close to call, as exit polls by two leading firms indicate that former Prime Minister Boyko Borisov's center-right GERB party has just a small lead over Kiril Petkov's liberal We Continue The Change-led alliance.
Bulgaria's bTV, working with Alpha Research, reported that GERB has 25.9 percent of the vote, while We Continue the Change -- which has set an alliance with the rightist Democratic Bulgaria party -- has 24.8 percent in its exit poll.
BNT, working with Gallup International, had similar indications, with GERB at 24.4 percent and We Continue The Change at 23.4 percent.
Both polls earlier had We Continue The Change in front by a similar margin.
The Movement For Rights And Freedoms was third in both exit polls with around 14 percent.
Preliminary voting tallies are expected to be released on April 3.
WATCH: Bulgaria holds the fifth parliamentary elections in two years on April 2. News agencies filmed early voters in the capital, Sofia. The political camps are deeply divided over topics such as arms supplies to Ukraine, euro adoption, and corruption cases linked to the tenures of former Prime Minister Boyko Borisov.
The vote is the country’s fifth parliamentary poll in two years. Preelection opinion polls suggested the vote would again fail to deliver a result that will break the political gridlock gripping the EU’s poorest nation.
More than 5,600 candidates representing 14 political parties and seven party coalitions are registered for the election to the 240-member National Assembly, Bulgaria's single-chamber parliament. A party must secure at least 4 percent of ballots cast to secure seats in parliament.
Turnout was expected to be low due to voters' apathy and disillusionment with politicians, as well as a spate of bomb threats this week that forced the closure of hundreds of schools set to function as polling stations for the April 2 vote.
WATCH: There are concerns over possible political fraud after it was decided Bulgarians voters would be able to use paper ballots as well as electronic voting machines that are considered less susceptible to manipulation.
Voting appeared to be held under peaceful conditions. Officials said problems with the use of voting machines stood out among voter complaints in the early going.
According to the Central Election Commission (CEC), as of 1:20 p.m. on April 2, a total of 65 machines out of a total of 9,611 in the country were out of service, forcing a switch to paper balloting at those locations, the CEC said.
Commission spokeswoman Rositsa Mateva said a variety of issued affected the voting machines, including the reading of smart cards and sensitivity of displays, and that more technical problems were expected before the close of voting.
The vote was being monitored by observers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe who will hold a press conference on April 3 to present their preliminary conclusions.
"We are going to have a very difficult electoral night," predicted political scientist Daniel Smilov in comments earlier this week to RFE/RL. "I hope that the government will manage to prevent widespread manipulation."
Smilov, an associate professor at the University of Sofia, said before the exit poll results that the vote was unlikely to end the country's political impasse.
"Unfortunately, I don't see a kind of easy and very fast resolution to the situation," he said.
Most polls found former Prime Minister Borisov’s center-right GERB party running neck-and-neck at around 26 percent with its main rival, Petkov’s liberal We Continue The Change party.
"We have the greatest opportunities for maneuver," Borisov said on April 2 after casting his ballot in Bankya.
For his part, Petkov told journalists that he voted for "a normal European life."
"I voted to have a normal European government," he said after voting in Sofia.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Bulgarian Service and AP
Milatovic Claims Victory In Montenegro As Longtime Leader Djukanovic Concedes
PODGORICA -- Jakov Milatovic, a 36-year-old former economic minister, claimed victory in Montenegro’s runoff presidential election, having defeated longtime leader Milo Djukanovic, who conceded defeat.
"Montenegro has made its choice. I respect that choice, and I congratulate Jakov Milatovic," Djukanovic told supporters at his party headquarters in the capital, Podgorica, late on April 2.
Following Djukanovic's remarks, Milatovic told supporters that "tonight is the night we have been waiting for over 30 years. This is a victory of a reconciled Montenegro."
"Within the next five years, we will lead Montenegro into the European Union," he said.
During the victory speech, he was joined by Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic, former Prime Minister Zdravko Krivokapic, and leaders of the pro-Russia Democratic Front.
The reliable Center for Monitoring and Research (CEMI) said Milatovic had 60 percent of the vote to the 61-year-old Djukanovic’s 40 percent, citing vote samples.
Another polling company, Democratic Transition (CDT), put Milatovic at nearly 57 percent, according to its calculations, with turnout estimated at about 70 percent.
Official results are scheduled to be released on April 3.
With Milatovic’s apparent victory, his supporters took to the streets of Podgorica waving banners and shooting off fireworks.
Neither candidate was able to secure a majority in the first round of presidential elections held in the ex-Yugoslav republic two weeks ago.
If confirmed by the official results, a victory by Milatovic could allow the former Yugoslav republic to escape two years of political stalemate and return to the path of reform.
Djukanovic will remain in office until May 21, when he would be scheduled to hand over the mostly ceremonial positon to Milatovic for a five-year term.
Djukanovic topped the first round of voting with 35.3 percent, edging out Milatovic, who received 29.2 percent. Analysts said the small margin of victory likely mean the runoff would be a very close race.
WATCH: Candidates in Montenegro's presidential runoff cast their ballots in the capital, Podgorica, on April 2. A veteran of Montenegrin politics since the times of Yugoslavia, the 61-year-old incumbent President Milo Djukanovic faces off against 36-year-old economist Jakov Milatovic. The main topics of the campaign were the economy, relations with Serbia, and Montenegro's EU membership bid.
Djukanovic, the head of the Democratic Party of Socialists, has effectively led Montenegro as president or prime minister since 1991. He ran on the slogan "Our President," but his three decades in power have been dogged by perceptions of rampant organized crime and corruption.
"I'm absolutely convinced that I will become a new president of the country, that today the citizens of Montenegro will send the current president to the political past," said Milatovic before casting his ballot.
Milatovic is a leading member of the Europe Now movement. He served as economics minister in a government cobbled together by the influential Serbian Orthodox Church, a point Djukanovic said made his opponent a "representative of the politics of Greater Serbian nationalism."
Milatovic campaigned on boosting prosperity in a country that averaged nearly 3 percent growth for two decades before huge volatility over the past three years caused in part by the coronavirus pandemic and war in Ukraine that drove energy prices to record highs.
Europe Now shot into the national spotlight with a strong showing in last year's local elections in the capital, Podgorica, within months of being formed.
Endorsements from other challengers and parties of the Western-educated economist since that first-round vote suggest he could ride anti-Djukanovic sentiment to victory in the runoff and bring about a new era in Montenegro's political life.
As a candidate, he has played up his economic experience and support for Montenegro's EU membership bid, but he has also consistently argued for closer relations with Serbia.
In an interview with RFE/RL shortly before the first-round vote, Kenneth Morrison, a specialist in modern Southeastern European history and politics at De Montfort University in the United Kingdom, said few presidential elections in Montenegro have been as important as this one.
The last comparable national choice came in 1997, he suggested, when, as prime minister, Djukanovic unseated a staunch ally of Slobodan Milosevic for the presidency to put Montenegro on the path toward independence in 2006.
"This election could be equally pivotal in that the outcome could determine the country's future trajectory," Morrison said.
With reporting by AFP
Second IRGC Adviser Dies After Israeli Attack in Syria, Says Iranian News Agency
A military adviser to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) died of his injuries after an Israeli air strike near Syria's capital, the Iranian semiofficial Mehr news agency reported on April 2. Israel has for years carried out attacks against what it has described as Iran-linked targets in Syria, where Tehran's influence has grown since it began supporting President Bashar al-Assad in the civil war that began in 2011. Iran says its officers serve in an advisory role in Syria at the invitation of Damascus. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
War Has Killed 262 Ukrainian Athletes, Sports Minister Says
Russia's war against Ukraine has claimed the lives of 262 Ukrainian athletes and destroyed 363 sports facilities, the country's sports minister, Vadym Huttsait, said on April 1. Meeting the visiting president of the International Federation of Gymnastics, Morinari Watanabe, Huttsait said no athletes from Russia should be allowed at the Olympics or other sports competitions. "They all support this war and attend events held in support of this war," Huttsait said, according to a transcript on President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's website. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Zelenskiy Calls Russia's UN Security Council Presidency 'Absurd'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has blasted Russia's assumption of the presidency of the UN Security Council as an "absurd and destructive" development and said that it proves "the complete bankruptcy of international institutions."
Speaking late on April 1, Zelenskiy said " those responsible for terror" should not be allowed to preside over international bodies.
"The Russian Army killed another Ukrainian child, a 5-month-old boy from Avdiyivka.... And at the same time, Russia presides over the UN Security Council," Zelenskiy said.
Separately, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the European Union will stand against any abuse during Russia's presidency of the United Nations Security Council during the month of April.
"Despite being a permanent member of the Security Council, Russia continuously violates the very essence of the UN legal framework," Borrell said on Twitter late on April 1.
"The EU will stand against any abuse by [the] Russian presidency," he said.
Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called Russia's assumption of the presidency "a slap in the face to the international community." He urged other members of the UN Security Council to prevent Moscow from abusing its presidency.
Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhaylo Podolyak said the move was "another rape of international law."
"An entity that wages an aggressive war, violates the norms of humanitarian and criminal law, destroys the UN Charter, [and] neglects nuclear safety can't head the world's key security body," Podolyak said on Twitter.
Russia took over the monthlong chairmanship of the UN Security Council on April 1 for the first time since February 2022 when it launched its unprovoked war on Ukraine.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine violated the UN Charter, which requires states to refrain from using force against the territorial integrity or political independence of another state.
The UN General Assembly overwhelmingly passed a resolution days after the invasion began demanding that Russia immediately end its war in Ukraine. Russia blocked a similar resolution from passing in the Security Council.
Russia's presidency of the UN Security Council also follows an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin accusing him of being responsible for the illegal deportation of children from Ukraine, which constitutes a war crime.
Ukraine Calls Russia's UN Security Council Presidency 'Slap In The Face'
Ukraine expressed outrage as Russia assumed its monthlong presidency of the UN Security Council on April 1.
Russia will have control of the Security Council’s agenda for the month for the first time since February 2022, when it invaded Ukraine.
The presidency of the UN Security Council rotates among its 15 members on a monthly basis. Russia is one of five permanent members of the UN Security Council.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine violated the UN Charter, which requires states to refrain from using force against the territorial integrity or political independence of another state.
The UN General Assembly overwhelmingly passed a resolution days after the invasion began demanding that Russia immediately end its war in Ukraine. Russia blocked a similar resolution from passing in the Security Council.
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called Russia’s assumption of the presidency “a slap in the face to the international community.”
He urged other members of the UN Security Council to prevent Moscow from abusing its presidency.
Russia’s ambassador to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, said that Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will travel to the UN headquarters in New York on April 24 to hold a discussion on a "new world order."
Lavrov will also hold a discussion on the Middle East on the following day.
Baltic nations joined Ukraine in expressing outrage over Russia’s assumption of the presidency.
Estonia's UN envoy Rein Tammsaar, speaking also on behalf of Latvia and Lithuania, called it “shameful, humiliating, and dangerous to the credibility and effective functioning of this body."
In an interview with AFP on March 30, the U.S. ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said she expected Russia to behave "professionally" in the presidency but cautioned it would also seek to “advance their disinformation campaign against Ukraine, the United States and all of our allies."
With reporting by the AFP
