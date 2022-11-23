News
Finnish Support For NATO Membership Rises To 78 Percent, Poll Shows
Some 78 percent of Finns have a positive attitude toward NATO membership and more than half are of the opinion that Finland should be open to all cooperation within NATO, including having military bases located inside Finland, according to a survey by the Finnish Business and Policy Forum EVA. The survey, released on November 23, said 8 percent of Finns have a negative attitude toward joining the Western security alliance, while 10 percent had a neutral position. In March 2022, when the previous EVA survey on NATO membership was carried out, 60 percent of Finns supported joining.
Pope Compares Russia's War In Ukraine To 1930s Famine Inflicted By Stalin
Pope Francis said on November 23 that Ukrainians were suffering today from the "martyrdom of aggression" and compared Russia's war in Ukraine to the "terrible genocide" of the 1930s, when Soviet leader Josef Stalin inflicted famine on the country. Francis, speaking to thousands of people in St. Peter's Square in his weekly general audience, mentioned the Holodomor, in which millions of Ukrainians died. “Let us pray for the victims of this genocide and let us pray for so many Ukrainians -- children, women, elderly -- who are today suffering the martyrdom of aggression,” he said. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Russian Commission Wants To Designate 30 International NGOs As 'Extremist' Or 'Undesirable'
A Russian parliamentary commission investigating the alleged interference of foreign nations in the country's internal affairs has recommended recognizing dozens of international NGOs as extremist or undesirable. The commission's chief, Vasily Piskaryov, wrote on Telegram on November 23 that 30 NGOs from Australia, Austria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxemburg, Montenegro, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, Sweden, and the United States "are controlled by NATO members' governments and aim to destroy Russia." Russia has been under unprecedented international sanctions over its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
IAEA Chief Meets Russian Delegation Amid Concerns Over Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Plant
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Grossi has met with a delegation from Russia over safety concerns at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in Ukraine, which again came under attack last week.
"IAEA Director General @rafaelmgrossi met a Russian delegation led by Rosatom DG Alexey Likhachev in Istanbul today, for consultations on operational aspects related to safety at #Zaporizhzhya NPP in Ukraine & on urgently establishing a nuclear safety & security protection zone," the UN nuclear watchdog said in a tweet on November 23.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
An IAEA team on the ground reported on November 20 that some of the plant's buildings, systems, and equipment were damaged in the attacks, raising safety concerns at Europe's larges nuclear power station.
Ukraine's energy agency Enerhoatom accused Russian forces of shelling the facility, saying that at least 12 strikes were recorded "on the territory of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant."
Russia's Defense Ministry countered that Ukrainian forces were the ones firing on power lines that supply the plant, while an official from the Russian nuclear power operator Rosenergoatom said that some of the site's storage facilities had been hit as the shells had targeted a dry nuclear waste storage facility and a building that houses spent nuclear fuel.
No radioactive emissions are believed to have leaked during the attacks.
In recent months, Moscow and Kyiv have accused each other of targeting the plant, which Russian forces took control of shortly after their invasion of Ukraine in February. The reactors at the Soviet-designed plant have been shut down, but there is a risk that nuclear fuel could overheat if power supplies to the plant's cooling systems are cut off.
The plant has been forced to operate on backup generators a number of times since the Russian invasion.
Britain Says Russia Has Nearly Exhausted Its Stock Of Iranian-Made Drones
Russia has likely launched hundreds of Iranian-manufactured unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) against Ukraine since September, Britain's Ministry of Defense said on in its daily intelligence update on November 23. It's also likely that Russia has nearly exhausted its current stock of Iranian-made weapons and will seek resupply, the ministry said. It said Russia is likely using the UAVs to make up for a "severe shortage" of cruise missiles, but that the strategy has not been effective, as most UAVs have been shot down.
Britain Sending Helicopters To Ukraine For First Time
Britain is sending helicopters to Ukraine, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace has said, the first piloted aircraft to be sent by the United Kingdom since the war began. Three former British military Sea Kings will be provided and the first has already arrived, the BBC reported. In the last six weeks, Ukrainian crews were trained in the United Kingdom to fly and maintain the aircraft to provide search-and-rescue capabilities. Wallace said Britain would also send an additional 10,000 artillery rounds. He made the announcement from Oslo, where he is meeting allies to discuss ongoing military support for Kyiv. To read the original story from the BBC, click here.
Russia Guilty Of 'Terror And Murder,' Zelenskiy Says, After Rockets Kill Baby In Maternity Hospital
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called Russia a "terrorist state" that employs "terror and murder" after a rocket strike on a maternity ward killed a newborn baby in the southern Zaporizhzhya region.
"The enemy has once again decided to try to achieve with terror and murder what it wasn't able to achieve for nine months and won't be able to achieve," Zelenskiy said on Facebook after the attack on the hospital in Vilnyansk, located 18 kilometers from the regional capital of Zaporizhzhya.
"Instead, it will only be held to account for all the evil it has brought to our country," he added.
The attack came as battles raged in the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, where Russia has been pressing an offensive.
"Overnight, Russian monsters fired huge rockets at the small maternity ward of Vilnyansk hospital. Sorrow fills our hearts -- a baby who had just appeared in this world was killed," regional Governor Oleksandr Starukh wrote on Telegram.
Separately, emergency services said that rescuers managed to save two people from under the rubble of the maternity ward.
On the battlefield, Ukrainian forces repelled multiple Russian attacks in Donetsk and Luhansk, the General Staff of the Ukrainian armed forces reported on November 23.
Russia has been pressing an offensive along a stretch of front line west of the city of Donetsk, using some of the forces it moved following its withdrawal from around the city of Kherson in the south.
"The enemy does not stop shelling the positions of our troops and settlements near the contact line [in the Donetsk region]," the Ukrainian military said.
The Ukrainian Army repelled attacks in 11 locations in Donetsk and Luhansk, the military said, including Bilohoryivka, Bakhmut, Kurdyumivka, and Severniy, the military said.
"Over the past day, the enemy launched five missile attacks on populated areas of the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions and carried out some 45 multiple-rocket attacks on the positions of our troops," it said.
The Ukrainian military also said on November 23 that it has identified a center for the training of operators of both Russian and Iranian drones in Sevastopol, in Russian-occupied Crimea.
"The duration of training for the specialist drone operators is up to three weeks. Currently, about 30 servicemen are being trained," the military added.
The statement came after the Moscow-installed governor of Sevastopol said Russian air defenses had repelled a drone attack on an electricity and heating plant in the Balaklava district of the city.
Mykhaylo Razvozhayev said two drones were shot down as they approached the plant located near Sevastopol in the evening on November 22.
Russia’s Black Sea Fleet repelled a separate attack by three drones over the waters off the peninsula on November 22, he said on Telegram, adding that no damage had been caused.
Razvozhayev blamed the Ukrainian military for the attacks. The Ukrainian military has not commented.
The British Defense Ministry said in its daily intelligence update on November 23 that, since September, Russia has likely launched hundreds of Iranian-manufactured drones against Ukraine.
"Russian commanders likely also wanted Iranian-sourced UAVs to prioritize medical facilities as targets of opportunity, and strike them with guided munitions if identified," the British intelligence report said.
Russia's use of drones was most probably intended to make up for its severe shortage of cruise missiles, the report said, adding that the approach has had limited success, and that most drones have been neutralized.
Ukrainian forces have been pushing a counteroffensive in the south of Ukraine and earlier this month reclaimed Kherson, the capital of the region bordering the peninsula.
Zelenskiy said on November 22 in a speech to French municipal politicians that the Ukrainian military has liberated more than 1,800 settlements from Russian occupation thus far and must still liberate about 2,000 more.
"The consequences of the occupation are very similar everywhere," he said. "Everything that the Russian soldiers managed to mine, they mined. Everything that the occupiers managed to loot, they looted."
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa
U.S. Treasury Releases More Details Of Plan To Cap Price Of Russian Oil
The U.S. Treasury Department has released new details of its long-awaited plan to impose a price cap on Russian oil, but the United States and its allies are still finalizing how much they'll pay for petroleum exports. The new guidance is meant to help firms and maritime insurers understand how to abide by the price ceiling, according to a senior U.S. Treasury official who discussed the plans on a call with reporters on November 22. The official said the plan allows the United States and its allies to reduce Russia's revenues while keeping oil on the market. To read the original story from AP, click here.
Opposition Groups Call For Armenia's Withdrawal From CSTO On Eve Of Yerevan Summit
A pro-Western opposition alliance staged a protest in Yerevan on November 22 calling for Armenia’s exit from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) ahead of a summit of the Moscow-led defense bloc in the Armenian capital.
The National-Democratic Pole (NDP), which consists of a number of political parties and fringe groups espousing mostly nationalist views, vowed to hold more protests on November 23 when leaders of the CSTO member states, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, are to meet in Yerevan.
Participants in the protest chanted anti-Russian slogans as they marched through central Yerevan. They charged that neither Russia nor other members of the CSTO, including Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan, came to Armenia’s aid during or after deadly border clashes with Azerbaijan in September.
Yerevan said the clashes stemmed from Baku’s aggression and resulted in the occupation of sovereign Armenian territory.
Activists and supporters of the NDP, which is not represented in the Armenian parliament, branded both the CSTO and Russia as enemies of Armenia.
In an interview with Armenia’s Public Television on November 16, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian berated the CSTO for refusing to defend Armenia in what Yerevan says were a series of incursions by Azerbaijan since May 2021.
The rare open criticism of the CSTO from Yerevan came in the wake of public remarks by the authoritarian leader of Belarus, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, who bluntly rejected Armenia’s appeal for military assistance, opposing any CSTO intervention in the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict.
Pashinian said in the interview that answers regarding the CSTO’s position on the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict to be given at the upcoming summit were “extremely important” to Yerevan.
“I think that the attitude of Armenian citizens toward the CSTO and the future of our relations with the CSTO will be formed based on this matter,” he said.
Kremlin-Installed Officials In Crimea Say Sevastopol Targeted By Ukrainian Drones
The Russian-installed governor in the Crimean city of Sevastopol has said Russian air defenses repelled a drone attack on an electricity and heating plant in the Balaklava district.
Mykhaylo Razvozhayev said two drones were shot down as they approached the plant near Sevastopol in the evening on November 22.
Russia's Black Sea Fleet repelled a separate attack by three drones over the waters off the peninsula on November 22, he said on Telegram, adding that no damage had been caused.
"Now the city is quiet. But all forces and services are on alert," according to Rozvozhaev, who blamed the Ukrainian military for the attacks. The Ukrainian military has not commented on Razvozhayev's accusations.
According to correspondent with the Crimea.Realities project of RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, explosions were heard in central Sevastopol on the evening of November 22. Residents of the port city then heard small-arms fire.
Sevastopol is strategically important for Russia, which has several military bases there, including the naval base of the Black Sea Fleet, and used them in its February invasion of Ukraine.
Russia last month blamed Ukraine for a drone attack on the fleet and in response briefly suspended its participation in a deal to facilitate the export of Ukrainian grain through three Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea.
Even though there was no major damage in the latest attack, Russia took the precaution of moving some of its ships to the port of Novorossiisk on the mainland.
The strike came days after Moscow said it was strengthening its position on the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia seized in 2014 after nationwide pro-democracy demonstrations that led to the ouster of Ukraine's Kremlin-friendly president.
Ukrainian forces have been pushing a counteroffensive in the south of the country and earlier this month reclaimed Kherson, the capital of the region bordering the peninsula.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on November 22 in a speech to French municipal politicians that the Ukrainian military had liberated more than 1,800 settlements from Russian occupation thus far and must still liberate about 2,000 more.
"The consequences of the occupation are very similar everywhere," he said. "Everything that the Russian soldiers managed to mine, they mined. Everything that the occupiers managed to loot, they looted."
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa
Ukraine Urges EU To Accelerate Work On Ninth Round Of Sanctions Against Russia
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has called on the European Union not to delay the development and implementation of a ninth sanctions package against Russia over its war in Ukraine.
"I call on my colleagues in the EU -- both in the European Commission and among the EU member states -- to put aside any doubts, or, as it is fashionable to say, 'fatigue,' and start to quickly complete the ninth sanctions package," Kuleba said in an online briefing on November 22.
A ninth package is long overdue, he said, expressing frustration that Ukraine had heard only that serious work has begun on the preparation of another package of sanctions.
Kuleba called for the EU to pay special attention to sanctions that are aimed at slowing down and stopping the Russian missile industry.
"Russia's ability to manufacture new missiles must simply be destroyed so that they don't have additional resources for killing Ukrainians, destroying Ukrainian cities, and the energy system," he said.
Kuleba emphasized that sanctions imposed thus far have weakened the Russian military machine and should be strengthened as long as Moscow's aggression continues.
Ukraine continues to insist on a full energy embargo to reduce Russia's ability to finance the war, he said.
He also called for the EU to do more to prohibit the distribution of Russian propaganda in the EU. He said it was "suicide" to allow Russian propaganda to continue in the EU, and restrictions on it would have nothing to do with media freedom.
"Russian television calls for the genocide of Ukrainians 24/7, and its affiliates in EU countries incite enmity and hatred, undermining European democracy," he said. "Russian state propaganda in the EU and other countries should be completely banned."
Ukraine also wants the EU to expand sanctions on individuals and include all those involved in illegal actions at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant.
The EU's eighth sanctions package on Russia was officially adopted on October 6. The package, which was formalized in the absence of any objections from the 27 EU members, was meant to deprive Moscow of 7 billion euros ($7.2 billion) in revenues from the sale of products that the EU says generate significant revenues for Russia.
The commission said that package had been closely coordinated with the EU's international partners and responded to Russia's "continued escalation and illegal war against Ukraine, including by illegally annexing Ukrainian territory based on sham 'referenda,' mobilizing additional troops, and issuing open nuclear threats."
The sanctions extended a ban on imports from Russia of steel and steel products, imports of wood pulp and paper, imports of machinery and appliances not yet covered by existing sanctions, and on imports of intermediate chemicals, plastics, and cigarettes.
'Stock Up On Blankets': Ukrainians Brace For Horrific Winter
Ukrainians could face rolling blackouts from now through March amid frigid, snowy weather because Russian air strikes have caused "colossal" damage to Ukraine's power grid, officials said. To cope, authorities are urging people to stock up on supplies and evacuate hard-hit areas. Serhiy Kovalenko, the CEO of private energy provider DTEK Yasno, said the company was under instructions from Ukraine's state grid operator to resume emergency blackouts. "Although there are fewer blackouts now, I want everyone to understand: Most likely, Ukrainians will have to live with blackouts until at least the end of March," Kovalenko warned on Facebook. To read the original story from AP, click here.
Iranian Lawmakers Propose Punishments For Protesting Students
Iranian lawmakers have proposed banning student protesters from traveling abroad for 10 years as the Islamic republic struggles to suppress the biggest show of dissent in years.
The Fars news agency, which is affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), said that in addition to members of parliament some "experts" played a role in the preparation of this plan. No explanation was given about the "experts," but some observers say they appear to be agents of the intelligence and security institutions.
This plan was presented days after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei spoke about the "immodesty" of the demonstrators.
During recent protests, some students, including those at the prestigious Sharif University in Tehran, attacked Khamenei with strongly negative slogans.
The proposal comes after 227 lawmakers from Iran's 290-seat, hard-liner-led parliament urged the judiciary to approve the death sentence for some protesters arrested amid a wave of demonstrations across the country sparked by the death of a young woman in September while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
Radical political activist and former lawmaker Hamid Rasaei, referring to the students' desire to continue their studies abroad, suggested on Twitter a ban on student protesters leaving the country in order to calm the protests in the university.
The International Monetary Fund says more than 150,000 educated Iranians leave the country each year in hopes of finding a better life abroad.
Earlier this month, students at Sharif University staged a demonstration, singing one of the protest anthems that refers to the high number of students who leave Iran, asking them "to stay and take the country back."
Lawmakers have also proposed a fine under which protesting students would be required to pay their entire tuition. According to the Iranian Constitution, education in public universities is free.
The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on September 16 has prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets to demand more freedoms and women's rights in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Several thousand people have been arrested, including many protesters, journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others. At least 378 people, including 47 minors, have been killed by government forces across the country, according to the Oslo-based Iran Human Rights.
Canada Announces New Sanctions On Belarus As Opposition Leader Visits Ottawa
Foreign Minister Melanie Joly announced new sanctions on Belarus on November 22 in response to its support for Russia's war on Ukraine. Joly said in a statement released as opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya visited Ottawa that the Belarusian leadership was enabling human rights violations and allowing the country to serve as a launching pad for Russia's attacks. Canada is adding 22 Belarusian officials to the sanctions list, including people who are involved in the stationing and transport of Russian military personnel and equipment. To read the original story from Canadian Press/AP, click here.
U.S. Says Disbursement Of $4.5 Billion In Ukraine Aid To Begin In Coming Weeks
The disbursement of $4.5 billion in economic aid for Ukraine approved by Congress in September will begin in the coming weeks, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on November 22. The funds will help the government of Ukraine by strengthening economic stability and supporting essential public services, including salaries for hospital workers, civil servants, and teachers, as well as social assistance for the elderly and vulnerable, Yellen said in a statement. The disbursements will bring total U.S. direct budget support to Ukraine to $13 billion, all in grants, she said. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Two Kazakhs Charged With Planning To Seize Power Sent To Pretrial Detention
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- Two Kazakh men detained last week along with five other people on suspicion of planning "riots to seize power" on the day of an early presidential election have been sent to pretrial detention for two months.
Lawyer Ghalym Nurpeiisov told RFE/RL on November 22 that he visited his clients, Aidos Ilipbaev and Aqylzhan Qisymbaev, in a detention center in Almaty.
"They both reject the charges, saying they do not understand the charges and consider them as wrong and damaging their reputation," Nurpeiisov said.
He added that the charges look trumped-up to justify the authorities' claims about external forces linked to the self-exiled former banker and outspoken critic of Kazakhstan's government, Mukhtar Ablyazov, who allegedly tried to disrupt the election.
The National Security Committee said on November 17 that its officers detained seven people suspected of planning to organize "riots to seize power" during the early presidential poll on November 20.
The statement said the group was not only organizing large-scale riots but also planning to attack administrative buildings and law enforcement offices using arms and projectiles. Weapons confiscated include Kalashnikov assault rifles, sawn-off shotguns, ammunition, and materials for Molotov cocktails as well as walkie-talkies, it said.
Aidos Ilipbaev's brother, Almas, told RFE/RL that "some 20 masked men rushed into my brother's house on November 17 and took him way as if he was a criminal."
"They confiscated a kitchen knife and an air gun that has been used to shoot mice and pigeons," Almas Ilipbaev said.
Aqylzhan Qisymbaev is one of many activists who was shot and arrested during the unprecedented anti-government protests in January that were violently dispersed by police and security forces, leaving at least 238 people, including 19 law enforcement officers, dead.
Qisymbaev, who was released weeks later, claims he was tortured while in custody. He has taken part in numerous rallies since January, demanding the police officers involved in shooting and torturing him be held responsible.
Two of the five people detained along with Ilipbaev and Qisymbaev last week were released from custody but ordered not leave the city while the investigation is ongoing. They refused to talk to RFE/RL, saying they had been ordered not to talk about the case.
Pretrial restrictions for the other three people will be decided by a court later.
Incumbent President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev has been declared the winner of the election, cementing his grip on power months after the January protests.
The unrest in January occurred after a peaceful demonstration in the western region of Manghystau over a fuel price hike tapped into deep-seated resentment of the country's leadership, leading to widespread protests.
Thousands of people were detained during and after the protests, which Toqaev said were caused by "20,000 terrorists" from abroad, a claim for which authorities have provided no evidence.
Human rights groups have provided evidence that peaceful demonstrators and people who had nothing to do with the protests were among those killed by law enforcement and military personnel.
Weeks before the poll, Kazakh authorities detained or sentenced opposition activists on various charges in an apparent move to ensure their absence at poll stations during the election.
UN Rights Chief Warns Iran's Crackdown On Protests At 'Critical' Point As Deaths Rise
UN human rights chief Volker Turk has warned that the situation surrounding the Iranian government's crackdown on unrest sparked by the death of a young woman in police custody has reached a "critical" point, with more than 300 people killed by security forces in recent weeks.
Speaking at a news briefing in Geneva on November 22, a spokesperson for Turk, the UN high commissioner for human rights, said the "rising number of deaths from from protests in Iran, including those of two children at the weekend, and the hardening of the response by security forces, underline the critical situation in the country."
The protests, which have snowballed into one of the biggest threats to the clerical establishment that has ruled since the Islamic Revolution in 1979, started after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died on September 16, three days after being detained in Tehran by the morality police for allegedly breaching Iran's strict rules on head scarves.
The unrest was initially centered in Amini's hometown of Saghez in Iran's Kurdistan region before quickly spreading to dozens of cities and towns across Iran. Tehran has claimed, without providing evidence, that Kurdish groups in northern Iraq have been supporting the demonstrations.
At least 378 people, including 47 children, have been killed by government forces across the country, according to the Oslo-based Iran Human Rights.
Hengaw, a Norway-based group that monitors rights violations in Iran's Kurdish regions, reported that the security forces killed at least five Kurdish citizens in Javanrud with live ammunition on November 21.
Recent reports said that Iranian authorities have intensified their deadly crackdown in the Kurdistan region, with activists saying the violence is an attempt by the authorities to create fear among protesters and quell the dissent.
Some rights activists have warned that a lack of blood and medicine in the Kurdish cities of Javanrud and Mahabad could turn the situation into a humanitarian crisis in the coming days.
The France-based Kurdistan Human Rights Network published images of the landing of several Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) helicopters in a military area of Javanrud on November 21 and reported that hundreds of IRGC forces were deployed in areas of the city.
There have also been reports of plainclothes forces raiding the homes of citizens in the western Iranian city of Sanandaj and arresting protesters along with beating and destroying their property.
Hengaw also said that these attacks had made it very difficult to provide the basic necessities, including water and electricity, to people in the area.
The IRGC has accused Kurdish groups of "attacking and infiltrating Iran to sow insecurity and riots and spread unrest" amid protests that erupted over Amini's death.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda. With additional reporting by Reuters
Hungarian PM's 'Revisionist' Scarf Angers Romania, Ukraine
The foreign ministries of Romania and Ukraine have criticized Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban after he posted photographs on Facebook showing himself wearing a scarf with a map of so-called Greater Hungary, which includes territories of present-day Austria, Romania, Ukraine, Slovakia, Serbia, and Croatia.
In a November 22 statement, Romania's Foreign Ministry said Bucharest had conveyed its "firm disapproval" to Budapest over the pictures, while Kyiv said it expected an "official apology" for violating its "territorial integrity."
"Any revisionist manifestation, regardless of the form it takes, is unacceptable, contrary to current realities and to the commitments undertaken jointly by Romania and Hungary," the Romanian statement said.
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko wrote on Facebook that "the promotion of revisionist ideas in Hungary does not contribute to the development of Ukrainian-Hungarian relations and does not comply with the principles of European policy."
"We are waiting for an official apology from the Hungarian side and a rebuttal of any Hungarian claims on Ukrainian territory," he added.
Orban wore the scarf to a soccer match in Budapest between Hungary and Greece on November 20. The image depicts Hungary's 1920 borders.
Hungary, which was part of the Austro-Hungarian Empire, lost some two-thirds of its territory after its defeat in World War I and the adoption of the 1921 Treaty of Trianon.
Alin Mituta, a Romanian member of the European Parliament, said on Twitter that Orban's behavior was "irresponsible" given Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the "annexation" of some Ukrainian territory.
Orban has long used myth-building, revisionist statements and gestures as a foundation of his populist rule in Hungary. He frequently positions himself as the leader of ethnic Hungarians living beyond Hungary's current borders, and his government has granted them citizenship and voting rights.
Orban -- who is Russian President Vladimir Putin's closest ally within the European Union -- drew criticism earlier this month when he marked the anniversary of the Soviet Union's suppression of Hungary's 1956 uprising on Twitter with a post that said vaguely, "they crushed our revolution in 1956," without identifying to whom "they" referred.
Iran's Judiciary Says More Than 2,400 Convicted During Protests So Far
Iran's judiciary says that more than 2,400 people have been convicted of offenses related to unrest sparked by the death of a young woman while in police custody for a dress-code violation, while another 1,118 people have been indicted as part of a government crackdown on dissent and are waiting for their cases to be heard.
Judiciary spokesman Massoud Setayeshi told reporters on November 22 that in total, 2,432 protesters across the country had received preliminary verdicts from courts for playing a role in the demonstrations, which have swept across the country since Mahsa Amini died in mid-September after being detained for allegedly improperly wearing a head scarf.
Setayeshi did not give a total for the number of people arrested, though he did say 40 foreign nationals were among those who have been detained. Some reports by human rights organizations indicate that more than 15,000 people have been detained during the nationwide protests.
He also confirmed the detention of some prominent figures -- including actresses Katayon Riahi and Hengameh Ghaziani -- in recent days and threatened that other celebrities will be prosecuted if they say "false and unsubstantiated words."
Riahi was one of the first Iranian celebrities to remove her hijab in protest of Amini's death, while Ghaziani published pictures of herself standing on a Tehran street without a hijab and tying her hair in a ponytail. Tying one's hair in a ponytail in public has become an act of defiance in Iran in recent weeks.
The moves come amid a brutal crackdown by the government on weeks of unrest -- one of the deepest challenges to the Islamic regime since the revolution in 1979 -- that erupted following the September 16 death of Amini.
Anger over her death has prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets to demand more freedoms and women's rights.
Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi said that some foreigners arrested during the riots had played "a major role" in the unrest. He said these people "are in the hands of the judiciary and are to be dealt with according to the law."
Western countries have repeatedly charged that Iran is trying to take advantage of foreign countries by taking dual and foreign nationals hostage.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Two Suspected Of Spying For Russia Arrested In Predawn Swedish Raid
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of espionage in a predawn operation on November 22 in the Stockholm area. The authorities gave few details about the case, but Swedish media cited witnesses who described elite police rappelling from two Black Hawk helicopters to arrest a couple that had allegedly spied for Russia. Sweden's Prosecution Authority said one of the two was accused of "gross illegal intelligence activities against Sweden and against a foreign power." The prosecutor did not identify the other country allegedly spied on. Sweden's security agency said the probe "has been ongoing for some time."
Jailed Tajik Activist's Relative Arrested, Accused Of Financing Protests In Volatile Region
KHORUGH, Tajikistan -- Tajik authorities have arrested a relative of jailed activist Oraz Vazirbekov on suspicion of financially supporting protests in the volatile Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region.
Vazirbekov's relatives told RFE/RL on November 21 that the activist's son-in-law, Tohir Abdolbekov, had been arrested last week. They added that he had nothing to do with the protests, and had not played any financial role in them.
A regional official confirmed to RFE/RL that Abdolbekov had been arrested but refused to give any further details.
Vazirbekov and his brother, Ramzi Vazirbekov, were sentenced to 16 years and 13 years in prison, respectively, earlier this month on charges of calling for the forcible change of the constitutional order and being members of an extremist group.
The Vazirbekov brothers, who reject the charges, were forcibly taken to Tajikistan from Moscow in July amid a crackdown on activists from their native region that started after mass protests in the volatile region in May were violently dispersed by police and security forces.
Tajik authorities have said 10 people were killed and 27 injured during the clashes between protesters and police. Residents of the remote region's Rushon district, however, have told RFE/RL 21 bodies were found at the sites where the clashes took place.
Deep tensions between the government and residents of the restive region have simmered ever since a five-year civil war broke out shortly after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. Still, protests are rare in the tightly controlled country of 9.5 million, where President Emomali Rahmon has ruled with an iron fist for nearly three decades.
The latest protests were sparked in mid-May by anger over the authorities' failure to investigate the death last year of an activist while in police custody and the refusal by regional authorities to consider the resignation of regional Governor Alisher Mirzonabot and of Rizo Nazarzoda, the mayor of the regional capital, Khorugh.
The protests intensified after one of the participants, 29-year-old local resident Zamir Nazrishoev, was killed by police on May 16, prompting the authorities to launch what they called an "counterterrorist operation."
The escalating violence in the region has sparked a call for restraint from the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Western diplomatic missions in Tajikistan, and human rights groups.
Gorno-Badakhshan, a linguistically and ethnically distinct region, has been home to rebels who opposed government forces during the conflict in the 1990s.
While it occupies almost half of the entire country, its population is a mere 250,000. The region is difficult to travel around because of the mountainous terrain, while its economy is wracked by unemployment, difficult living conditions, and high food prices.
Russia's Tatarstan Adds RFE/RL Correspondent To Wanted List
A court in Kazan, the capital of Russia's Tatarstan region, has added a correspondent from RFE/RL's Idel.Realities online project to the wanted list and issued a warrant for his arrest, accusing him of publicly calling for terrorist activities via the Internet.
The Soviet district court said on November 22 that it ruled four days earlier to arrest Andrei Grigoryev, whose current whereabouts is unknown. According to the court's decision, Grigoryev must be sent to pretrial detention for two months from the moment he is detained or right after being extradited from a foreign country.
The charge against Grigoryev stems from a video that circulated on the Internet earlier in May showing an attack against a Russian ambassador in Poland.
In August, police in Kazan searched the homes of Grigoryev and several other current and former correspondents of RFE/RL's Idel.Realities and Tatar-Bashkir Service, saying that they were suspected of having been involved in the video's distribution online.
All of the journalists said they had nothing to do with the video that showed Ambassador Sergei Andreyev being doused with red paint by Polish activists as he attempted to lay flowers at a Soviet military memorial cemetery in Warsaw for Red Army soldiers who died during World War II.
Video of the attack on May 9 showed red paint being thrown from behind Andreyev before another activist standing beside him throws some on his face as they protested Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Since December last year, Russia's Justice Ministry has added Grigoryev and five other correspondents of RFE/RL's Idel.Realities and Tatar-Bashkir Service, Alina Grigoryeva, Regina Khisamova, Katerina Mayakovskaya, Yekaterina Lushnikova, Artur Astafyev, as well as former contributor Regina Gimalova, to the registry of "foreign agents" -- a move used by the government to designate what it says are foreign-funded organizations that are engaged in political activity, as well as people linked to them.
Idel.Realities is a Russian-language regional news outlet of RFE/RL's Tatar-Bashkir Service.
Russian Occupation Officials In Crimea Deny Reports Of Civilian Evacuations
Russian-installed occupation officials on the Ukrainian Black Sea peninsula of Crimea have rejected social-media reports claiming that civilians were being evacuated from the city of Armyansk, near where the peninsula connects to the mainland. "The situation in the city is stable," wrote Armyansk occupation chief Vasyl Telizhenko, adding that the evacuation reports were "all fake information." Earlier, it was reported that Russian troops had begun digging emplacements in northern Crimea in apparent anticipation of a Ukrainian attack. Russia has occupied Crimea since 2014, when Moscow claimed to have annexed the region. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Crimea.Realities, click here.
Russian Colonel Arrested For Demanding A Washing Machine As A Bribe
A military court in Moscow has sent a colonel from the General Staff of Russia's Armed Forces to pretrial detention for two months on a charge of demanding a washing machine as a bribe from the chief of a local enlistment center responsible for the recruitment of soldiers for the ongoing war in Ukraine. Colonel Ivan Mertvishchev was detained as he received the household appliance from the officer, who had alerted the Federal Security Service (FSB) about the deal. Mertvishchev, who had threatened a bad review of the officer, faces up to 12 years in prison and a hefty fine. To read the original story from Kommersant, click here.
Former 'Open Russia' Director's Appeal Against His Imprisonment Denied
The Krasnodar regional court in southwestern Russia has rejected an appeal filed by Andrei Pivovarov, the former executive director of the pro-democracy Open Russia movement, against his conviction and imprisonment on a charge of heading an "undesirable" organization.
Pivovarov's support group wrote on Telegram on November 22 that the activist reiterated his innocence at the hearing, adding that he was against the existence of the law on "undesirable organizations" in Russia. The judge interrupted Pivovarov, saying that he was not "at a rally."
In mid-July, the Lenin district court in the city of Krasnodar sentenced Pivovarov to four years in prison after finding him guilty of leading the Open Russia group. The court also barred Pivovarov from being elected to public office for eight years.
Pivovarov has maintained his innocence, insisting that the case against him was trumped-up and politically motivated.
The accusation against Pivovarov stems from a law that has repeatedly been used to target critical voices.
Pivovarov was first detained in May 2021 when he was taken off a Warsaw-bound plane just before takeoff from St. Petersburg.
Leaders of the Russia-based Open Russia dissolved the group in May 2021 after the authorities designated it an "undesirable" organization. They said they did so to protect supporters from further "harassment" by the Russian authorities.
Open Russia was financed by Russian tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky, who moved to London after spending 10 years in prison in Russia on charges widely seen as political revenge for challenging Russian President Vladimir Putin politically.
The "undesirable organization" law, adopted in 2015, was part of a series of regulations pushed by the Kremlin that squeezed many nonprofit and nongovernmental organizations that received funding from foreign sources -- mainly from Europe and the United States.
The Russian State Duma has since dramatically widened the scope of the law, including to bar Russian nationals and organizations anywhere in the world from taking part in the activities of such "undesirable" groups.
