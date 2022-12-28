News
- By AP
Floating LNG Terminal Moored Off Finland Set To Replace Russian Gas
Finland's first floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal was moored on December 28 at the southern port of Inkoo, where it will supply gas to the Nordic country, which was cut off from Russian gas imports earlier this year amid the war in Ukraine. The massive offshore support vessel Exemplar, owned by the U.S. company Excelerate Energy, is scheduled to be operational from the beginning of 2023. State-owned Gasgrid Finland called the move historic. The company said Finland will "permanently phase out its dependency on Russian gas and will greatly improve society's security of supply." To read the original story by AP, click here.
More News
Zelenskiy Tells Parliament Ukraine Is Recognized Worldwide For Unity, Courage
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has delivered his final speech of the year to Ukraine's parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, telling lawmakers that Ukraine is recognized worldwide for its unity and courage in the face of the Russian invasion.
Ukraine's national colors "are the international symbol of courage," Zelenskiy said in the December 28 speech, which was delayed by more than an hour because of an air strike.
"In any country, in any continent, when you see blue and yellow, you know it's about freedom. About the people who did not surrender, who stood, who united the world. And which will win," he said.
Zelenskiy said the world had seen that freedom can be triumphant through Ukraine's gains on the battlefield, adding his thanks to all of Ukraine's military.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Yaroslav Zheleznyak of the Holos (Voice) party said members of the cabinet, armed forces commander-in-chief General Valeriy Zaluzhniy, foreign diplomats, and family members of fallen defenders of Ukraine were present for the speech to parliament.
Zelenskiy spoke about his visit last week to Washington for a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden and his appeal to a joint session of Congress for continued support.
He presented Pavlov Chernyavskiy, the Ukrainian commander of the high-mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS), with an award from Biden as members of parliament stood and applauded. Ukraine been successful using HIMARS provided by the United States in its counteroffensive against Russia.
Biden gave Zelenskiy a command coin to pass along to Chernyavskiy, who last week gave his Cross of Combat Merit to Biden.
Zelenskiy said it was "an honor to carry out this special mission" to deliver Chernyavskiy's merit award to Biden and Biden's coin to Chernyavskiy.
Zelenskiy again thanked the U.S. authorities and the American people for the "historical support of Ukraine," which amounts to tens of billions of dollars since Russia's full-scale, unprovoked invasion began on February 24.
Zelenskiy also described the reconstruction of Ukraine as one of Europe's biggest economic projects. He called on the legislators to draft laws that would attract entrepreneurs and investors to help in rebuilding the country.
He called for Ukraine to spend $30 billion on defense in the coming years and set a goal to next year win the release of all Ukrainians who have been captured by Russia as prisoners of war. Russia is thought to hold thousands of Ukrainians as POWs, but the exact figures are not known.
Since the beginning of the war in February, 1,456 people have returned home, he said.
With reporting by Reuters and dpa
EU, U.S. Urge De-Escalation After Kosovo Shuts Down Main Border Crossing Into Serbia
The European Union and the United States have expressed concern about the tense situation in the north of Kosovo, where authorities on December 28 closed down the main border crossing with Serbia at Merdare after protesters set up a roadblock on the Serbian side.
Merdare, on Kosovo's eastern border, was blocked by a truck and tractors, media reported, amid escalating tensions between ethnic Serbs and the authorities in Pristina.
"We call on everyone to exercise maximum restraint, to take immediate action to unconditionally de-escalate the situation, and to refrain from provocations, threats, or intimidation," the joint EU and U.S. statement said.
The statement said the EU and the U.S. were working with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti "to find a political solution in order to defuse the tensions and agree on the way forward in the interest of stability, safety, and well-being of all local communities."
Northern Kosovo, where ethnic Serbs are a majority, has been on edge since November, when hundreds of ethnic Serb policemen, judges, and prosecutors walked off the job in protest at a decision by Pristina to ban the Belgrade-issued license plates inside Kosovo.
The policy was scrapped by Pristina but the mass walkouts created a security vacuum in Kosovo.
On December 28, Kosovar authorities sought to defuse tensions, announcing the release of ethnic Serb ex-police officer Dejan Pantic, whose arrest on December 10 prompted hundreds of outraged ethnic Serbs to set up roadblocks in northern Kosovo and paralyzed traffic through two border crossings.
Pantic, who had been arrested on suspicion of being involved in an attack on Central Election Commission officials, was to be placed under house arrest, his lawyer told RFE/RL.
The EU-U.S. joint statement welcomed assurances from Kosovo that no lists of Kosovo Serb citizens to be arrested or prosecuted for holding peaceful protests or setting up barricades exist.
"At the same time, rule of law must be respected, and any form of violence is unacceptable and will not be tolerated," the statement said.
It added that the United States will support the EU's work through its Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo (EULEX) and said the EU and the United States "expect Kosovo and Serbia to return to fostering an environment conducive to reconciliation, regional stability, and cooperation for the benefit of their citizens."
The statement also said all obligations under the Brussels Agreement -- the EU-facilitated dialogue to normalize Kosovo-Serbia relations -- "must be fully implemented without delay."
The Merdare border crossing is Kosovo's most important for road freight, and its closure also creates additional difficulties for Kosovars working abroad who are returning home for the holidays.
On December 26, two more border crossings were blocked by ethnic Serbs on the Kosovar side amid a rise in reported shootings, the latest of which was occurred late on December 25, according to KFOR.
Only three entry points between the two countries remain open.
KFOR said in a statement on December 28 that it "remains extremely vigilant and has the capability and personnel to provide a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all communities under our UN mandate."
KFOR also urged the security forces of both sides to continue abiding by existing agreements on troop movements.
On December 27, Kosovar Interior Minister Xhelal Svecla said Serbia, under the influence of Russia, was aiming to destabilize Kosovo, an accusation rejected by Belgrade, which says it just wants to protect its minority in Kosovo.
The Kremlin on December 28 also denied Kosovo's accusations but said it supported Belgrade.
"Serbia is a sovereign country and it is absolutely wrong to look for Russia's destructive influence here," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
Kosovo, which has an overwhelmingly ethnic Albanian majority, broke away from Serbia after a war in 1998-99.
It declared independence in 2008, but Belgrade has never recognized it and encourages Kosovo's 120,000 ethnic Serbs to defy the central Kosovar government's authority.
Russia, a traditional ally of Serbia, backs Belgrade in its efforts to block Kosovo's membership in international organizations, which is supported by the United States and most European Union countries.
Serbia earlier this week placed its troops on highest alert, and President Aleksandar Vucic inspected troops close to the border.
With reporting by Reuters
Ukraine's Odesa Dismantles Monument Of Russian Empress Catherine The Great
Work has begun in the Black Sea port city of Odesa to remove a monument of the Russian 18th-century empress Catherine the Great, often referred to as "the founder of Odesa," from the city center amid Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The move was decided by the Odesa city council on November 30, when local lawmakers also decided to remove a monument of Russian 18th-century general and military commander Aleksandr Suvorov. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here. Watch a video about the statue by Stuart Greer in Odesa here.
Iranian Chess Grandmaster Sara Khadem Competes In International Tournament Without Hijab
A top female Iranian chess player has competed without a hijab at an international tournament in Kazakhstan, in an apparent gesture of solidarity with widespread protests in Iran triggered by the death of a young woman in police custody in September.
Iranian news outlets reported on December 26 that Iranian Woman Grandmaster Sara Khadem had competed at the FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships in Almaty without wearing a hijab. The hijab became compulsory in public for Iranian women and girls above the age of 9 after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was arrested by Iran's notorious morality police for wearing a hijab "improperly," Iranians have flooded streets across the country in protest, with women and even schoolgirls putting up unprecedented shows of defiance in what appears to be the the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Khadem, also known as Sarasadat Khademalsharieh, is the latest in a series of Iranian sportswomen who have appeared at international competitions without a hijab in solidarity with Iranian protesters.
Several Iranian athletes and prominent public figures, including soccer star Ali Daei, have been summoned or arrested by the authorities and had their passports confiscated after showing support for anti-government protests.
In October, climbing champion Elnaz Rekabi sparked a controversy by competing in the Asian Championships in Seoul without a head scarf.
The government has blamed Western governments for the unrest and has responded to the protests with a bloody crackdown that human rights groups say has left almost 500 dead, including at least 62 children, and hundreds more injured.
Thousands of protesters have been arrested and officials have called for harsh penalties -- including the death sentence -- for offenders.
At least 100 Iranians are at risk of being executed over the protests, in addition to two young men already hanged.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Hijab Protester Given Five-Year Suspended Sentence
Sepideh Rashno, a 28-year-old writer and artist arrested earlier this year for refusing to wear the mandatory hijab head covering while using public transport, has been handed a five-year suspended sentence.
The court found Rashno guilty of charges of "gathering and colluding against the country's security," "propaganda activity against the government," and "appearing without a hijab in public," her brother said on December 28.
Rashno was arrested on June 15 after a video of her arguing with another woman who was enforcing rules on wearing a head scarf on a bus in Tehran went viral.
The other woman threatened to send the video -- which showed Rashno riding the bus without a hijab -- to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps.
On July 30, several days after she disappeared, Iranian state television aired a video "confession" by Rashno in which she appeared to be in a poor physical state. She was reportedly rushed to the hospital after the video was recorded.
The ISNA news agency quoted the head of an Islamic Revolutionary Court branch in Tehran as saying that Rashno was accused of "assembly and collusion with the intention of committing a crime against the security of the country" by communicating with foreigners and through her "propaganda activity against the Islamic republic and encouraging people to corruption and prostitution."
Public anger burst out a couple of months later after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in custody after being arrested by morality police in Tehran for "improperly" wearing a hijab.
Nationwide protests have been continuing since September, evolving into the biggest threat to the Islamic government since it took power in 1979.
Rights groups say the government's violent crackdown on the protests has resulted in the deaths of nearly 500 people, including 62 children.
Tehran blames the West for the demonstrations and has vowed to crack down even harder on protesters.
Several prominent Iranian public figures -- including athletes, film stars, lawyers, and musicians -- have been summoned by the police or arrested for their alleged involvement in the demonstrations.
The hijab became compulsory in public for Iranian women and girls above the age of 9 after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Many Iranian women have flouted the rule over the years in protest and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Russia's Invasion Has Killed Or Wounded Nearly 18,000 Ukrainian Civilians, UN Says
The number of confirmed civilian casualties from Russia's war in Ukraine is nearing 18,000, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has said. From February 24, when Moscow launched its unprovoked invasion, to December 26, there were 17,831 civilian casualties recorded in the country -- 6,884 killed and 10,947 wounded, the OHCHR said in a statement on December 27, adding that the actual toll was "considerably higher" but that getting reliable data from frontline areas was difficult. Among the killed were 429 children, the OHCHR said.
Top Putin Aide Visits Ukraine's Russian-Held Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Plant
One of President Vladimir Putin's most powerful Kremlin aides has visited the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in a part of southern Ukraine Russia says it has annexed, a Moscow-installed official in the region said. Sergei Kirienko, a Kremlin official responsible for overseeing Russia's domestic politics and a former head of the country's state nuclear corporation, discussed the safety of the plant, according to Vladimir Rogov, a Russian-installed local official. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Russians Keep Up Pressure Along Entire Eastern Front, Pummeling Civilians In Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk
Russian forces rained artillery fire on Ukrainian positions along the whole contact line in the east, with a focus on Bakhmut and Avdiyivka in Donetsk, where the heaviest fighting has been taking place over the past months, Ukraine's General Staff said on December 28.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Russians again shelled civilian areas in the southern region and city of Kherson from across the Dnieper River and shelled targets in Dnipropetrovsk, military and regional officials said.
"The enemy continues offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiyivka directions and tries to improve the tactical position in the Lyman direction [in Luhansk]," the General Staff reported.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on December 28 that "only a few civilians" were left in Bakhmut.
"Last year, 70,000 people lived there. Now only a few civilians are left there," Zelenskiy said on Facebook.
To gain control of Bakhmut, Russia has relied on mercenaries, prison conscripts, and newly mobilized soldiers.
In Bakhmut, "there is no place that is not covered with blood. There is no hour when the terrible roar of artillery does not sound," Zelenskiy said. "Still, Bakhmut stands."
In Kherson, Russian troops launched 33 artillery attacks and one missile strike on Ukrainian military and civilian positions in Kherson over the past 24 hours, the General Staff reported.
Russian troops again shelled the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region during the night, the head of the regional military administration, Valentyn Reznichenko, reported on December 28.
Reznichenko said civilian houses were destroyed, as well as solar panels in the region that supplied much needed electricity.
Russia has been targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure for months with drone attacks, leaving millions of Ukrainians in darkness and cold.
Zelenskiy said in his regular evening address on December 27 that the situation in the the Donbas was "difficult and painful."
Zelenskiy said the current week will be "important for Ukraine from a political point of view" and that an action plan was discussed for the Ukrainian military for next year and concerning the situation in the cities of Kreminna and Bakhmut.
Zelenskiy's announcement came as a British military expert told the BBC that Ukrainian forces were very close to an important breakthrough around Kreminna and Svatove in Luhansk. Such a breakthrough could push Russians back some 65 kilometers, "close to where their invasion effectively began in February," Michael Clarke said.
Russia's military said it had inflicted significant losses on Ukrainian soldiers during artillery fighting on frontline positions stretching from Kherson to Kharkiv.
It claimed to have killed about 60 Ukrainian soldiers in fighting around Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, TASS reported, citing the Russian Defense Ministry. In the Luhansk region, some 30 Ukrainian soldiers were killed in an artillery attack, the ministry said.
The reports of battlefield successes were not possible to confirm.
With reporting by Reuters, BBC, and dpa
UN Security Council Denounces Taliban Bans On Women In Afghanistan
The UN Security Council on December 27 called for the full, equal, and meaningful participation of women and girls in Afghanistan, denouncing a ban by the country's Taliban-led administration on women attending universities or working for humanitarian aid groups. The Security Council said the ban on women working for aid groups would have a significant and immediate impact on humanitarian operations. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Croatia Denies Refusing Entry To Chechens Hoping To Apply For Asylum
The Croatian Interior Ministry has denied that Zagreb refused entry to a group of Chechens who were waiting at a border town in Bosnia-Herzegovina hoping to gain entry and request asylum in the European Union country.
The ministry said on December 27 that it has allowed a number of Chechens to enter Croatia but did not say how many. Some of the Chechens waiting at the border say they fled Russia to avoid being sent to fight in Ukraine.
The Chechens told RFE/RL on December 27 that they arrived in Bosnia by plane from Istanbul. Most of them are families with children.
A man who identified himself only as Ilyas told RFE/RL that he had “received an invitation to the war in Ukraine” and left to avoid being sent to fight. He said he fled with his family and that the goal is to enter Croatia.
There are 100 Chechens in total in Velika Kladusa, a city in Bosnia, and they are being housed in a hotel, but only about 30 of them were waiting to enter Croatia on December 27. Some of them previously entered Croatia, but it was unclear how many.
Bosnia's Minister of Security Selmo Cikotic told RFE/RL that they want political asylum in Croatia but that Croatia does not currently accept that.
“There are some 'disagreements' between our border police and the Croatian border police," Cikotic told RFE/RL.
The Croatian Interior Ministry said that throughout 2022 it has recorded an increased number of Russian citizens who have submitted requests for international protection.
The ministry said it has not denied entry to anyone who has requested international protection and rejected insinuations that access to its asylum system is only possible for a certain category of Russian citizens and people who belong to certain religions.
The ministry said the country’s asylum system “is under the exclusive national jurisdiction of the Croatian police and the Ministry of the Interior," and that, therefore, it cannot be the subject of cooperation or "disagreements" between the Croatian and Bosnia-Herzegovina police.
In a written response to RFE/RL, the ministry pointed to the arrival of the Russian citizens legally through airports in Sarajevo and Tuzla.
“Therefore, we note that all third countries that have candidate status for the EU...have the obligation to harmonize their visa regime with the EU visa regime,” the ministry said.
Bosnia became an EU candidate country on December 15.
The statement also noted that Croatia does not accept people with travel documents issued by Russia, Ukraine, or Georgia under a decision of the European Parliament and European Council issued on December 14.
Cikotic said there is always a possibility that the visa-free travel regime between Bosnia and Russia could be canceled if it is determined that there has been a violation of the agreement.
"For now, it is a controlled number, and we do not have an estimate that it could go in that direction," Cikotic told RFE/RL, referring to the possibility that it could be canceled.
Putin Signs Decree Banning Russian Oil Exports To Countries That Impose Price Cap
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree banning the supply of crude oil to foreign companies and citizens that abide by a $60-per-barrel price cap set by Western allies as a means to squeeze Russian revenue used to fund the war in Ukraine.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
The restrictions will take effect on February 1 and remain in effect until July 1, according to the decree signed by Putin on December 27.
The decree applies not only to oil but also to oil products; however, the government will separately determine the date from which sales of those products at the established price ceiling will be prohibited.
The decree, published on a government portal and the Kremlin website, was presented as a direct response to "actions that are unfriendly and contradictory to international law by the United States and foreign states and international organizations joining them."
It says deliveries of Russian oil and oil products to foreign entities and individuals "are banned, on the condition that in the contracts for these supplies, the use of a maximum price-fixing mechanism is directly or indirectly envisaged."
The G7, the European Union, and Australia agreed earlier this month to a $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil effective from December 5. The price cap, designed to cut the amount of money Russia has to fund its war in Ukraine, was agreed to back up an EU embargo on seaborne Russian oil that went into effect that day.
It is meant to maintain Russian oil supplies to other buyers on the world market, while reducing Russia's income from oil sales.
After the price cap was announced, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandr Novak said that Russian authorities would develop measures to refuse oil supplies to countries that implement the price cap.
EU countries negotiated over the price cap for months before reaching agreement just before the embargo went into effect. Poland reportedly had held out for a lower cap, while Ukraine had called for a far lower price cap of $30 per barrel to hit Russia's economy harder.
With reporting by Reuters and dpa
On The Streets And On Rooftops, Anti-Government Protests Continue Across Iran
Iranian protesters took to the streets in various Iranian cities on December 26, continuing their anti-government protests triggered by the death in September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody.
Videos published on social media purportedly showed that in Dashti, a city in the southern Iranian province of Hormozgan, people took to the streets after marking 40 days since the death of 35-year-old protester Hamed Mollaei, chanting anti-government slogans such as, "We don't want a child-murdering government."
Mollaei, the father of two young daughters, was shot dead on November 17 in Dashti by security forces.
He was one of an estimated 500 people, including at least 62 children, killed by Iranian security forces since start of nationwide protests following Amini's death after she was detained by the country's morality police for allegedly violating Iran's strict dress code for women.
In the northwestern Iranian city of Mahabad, people on the evening of December 26 blocked some of the city's streets by lighting fires and shouting anti-regime slogans.
In Bomehan, near Tehran, people in the streets put up a banner reading, "Dad, have you finally found out that they killed me?" The message was referring to the killing of 10-year-old Kian Pirfalak in Izeh last month.
It took authorities 40 days to inform Kian's father, Maysam Pirfalak, who had also been gravely wounded when security forces opened fire at their car, about his son's death.
There were protests in Tehran and in the northeastern city of Mashhad, with people chanting slogans against the government mainly from windows and rooftops.
Officials, who have blamed the West for the protests, have vowed to crack down even harder on protesters, with the judiciary leading the way as the unrest entered a fourth month.
The protests pose the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 Islamic revolution.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iran Sentences Prominent Sociologist To Nine Years In Prison
The Islamic Revolutionary Court of Tehran has found a prominent Iranian sociologist and journalist guilty of "forming and managing antiestablishment groups" and of "propaganda against the Islamic Republic of Iran" and sentenced him to nine years in prison -- eight for the first charge and one for the second.
The accusations against 61-year-old Saeed Madani are mainly based on the materials published by him describing and explaining various aspects of Iranian society, a source told RFE/RL.
In January, Madani was prevented from leaving Iran to begin a one-year research program at Yale University in the United States. He has published several studies on social issues in Iran, including violence against women, child abuse, prostitution, and poverty.
The publication of some of Madani's books has been banned in Iran.
In a letter sent last year to Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Mohammad-Mehdi Esmaili, Madani protested against the banning of the publication of his books without a court order.
He has been imprisoned several times before for membership in the banned Nationalist-Religious Alliance political opposition group and for "propaganda against the state."
In 2016, he was exiled to the southern port city of Bandar Abbas after four years of an eight-year prison sentence served at Tehran's notorious Evin prison.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Islamic State Claims Attack That Killed Taliban Police Chief In Badakhshan
The Islamic State (IS) militant group has claimed responsibility for an attack that killed a key Taliban security official on December 26 in the northern Afghan province of Badakhshan.
Regional security chief Abdulhaq Abu Omar and two others were killed in a car-bomb attack that took place near the regional police headquarters in Faizabad, the province's capital and largest city, according to the Taliban's acting Interior Ministry.
Badakhshan Province is bordered by Tajikistan to the north, China to the east, and Pakistan in the southeast.
The ministry's spokesman, Abdul Nafi Takur, told RFE/RL that four suspects had been arrested in connection with the incident, which he said was carried out using a vehicle fitted with a mine in a high-speed attack.
According to a statement released by the IS mouthpiece Amaq, militants had closely monitored Omar's movements before carrying out the attack.
Omar is believed to be the highest-ranking Taliban security official slain since the hard-line Islamist group returned to power in August 2021 following the withdrawal of the U.S.-led international forces from Afghanistan.
The Taliban-led government has dealt with a constant stream of violence since returning to power. Some attacks, including in Afghanistan's north, have been attributed to the IS affiliate Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K).
IS-K earlier this this month claimed responsibility for a coordinated attack on a Chinese-owned hotel in the Afghan capital, Kabul, which left three assailants dead and at least two guests wounded.
The attack on the Kabul Longan Hotel prompted the Chinese government to urge its citizens to leave Afghanistan.
An armed anti-Taliban resistance movement, known as the National Resistance Front (NRF), has also been established in the country and has been active in northern Afghanistan.
Khair Mohammad Khairkhwa, the most senior NRF commander, was killed alongside dozens of his fighters following a protracted battle with the Taliban in northern Baghlan Province, after apparently running out of ammunition, an NRF spokesman said on December 27.
With reporting by dpa and AP
Two Russians Staying In Same Hotel In India Die Within Days Of Each Other
Two Russian men, including a wealthy regional legislator, reportedly died at a hotel in the eastern Indian city of Rayagada within a few days of one another under unclear circumstances, local media reported.
Millionaire Pavel Antov, a meat and sausage tycoon, was found lying in a pool of blood outside the hotel on December 24, days after another Russian, 61-year-old Vladimir Bidenov, who was accompanying Antov, reportedly died in a hospital.
Antov, 67, was a local legislator in the city of Vladimir, east of Moscow. He belonged to the ruling United Russia party aligned with President Vladimir Putin.
In June, a story about the shelling of a residential building in Kyiv by the Russian Army appeared on Antov’s WhatsApp account.
"To tell the truth, it is extremely difficult to call it anything other than terror," the deputy wrote.
A few minutes later, the story disappeared, and Antov called it "the result of a technical error," reaffirming his loyalty to Putin and his approval of the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
"I emphasize once again that I am a supporter of the president and a patriot of my country. I sincerely share the goals of the [special military operation in Ukraine]," Antov said at the time.
Antov's death occurred two days after his friend, Bidenov, fell ill in his room "due to excessive amounts of alcohol" and died in the hospital, Indian media reported.
Russia's consul-general in Calcutta, Aleksei Idamkin, said that the Indian police "so far do not see a criminal component" in the two deaths.
According to media reports, the bodies of both Antov and Bidenov have already been cremated.
With reporting by dpa and telegraph.co.uk
Kosovar Serbs Set Up More Barricades In North Amid Rising Tensions
More roadblocks were set up overnight in northern Kosovo, where tensions have been running high in recent weeks between the ethnic Albanian-led government and the ethnic Serbian community.
Kosovar police told RFE/RL on December 27 that the two new roadblocks appeared in Mitrovica and in Zvecan.
"In the north of the country, during the night, criminal persons/groups have continued to set up consisting of heavy vehicles, further impeding the freedom of free movement," police said.
In Tirana, a protest was held on December 27 in front of the Serbian Embassy, with participants chanting, "Move your hands from Kosovo, Mitrovica is ours."
The protest in the Albanian capital was organized by activists from civil society who asked the government of Albania to set conditions for relations with Serbia and freeze all agreements signed with Belgrade. In addition to citizens from Albania, the protest drew citizens of Kosovo and North Macedonia.
Kosovo, which has an overwhelmingly ethnic Albanian majority, broke away from Serbia after a war in 1998-99.
It declared independence in 2008, but Belgrade has never recognized it and encourages Kosovo's 120,000 ethnic Serbs to defy the central Kosovar government's authority.
Northern Kosovo has been especially on edge since November, when hundreds of Serbian workers embedded in the Kosovo police as well as the judicial branch like judges and prosecutors walked off the job in protest at a controversial decision to ban Serbs living in Kosovo from using Belgrade-issued license plates.
The policy was scrapped by Pristina but the mass walkouts created a security vacuum in Kosovo.
On December 10, hundreds of ethnic Serbs, outraged over the arrest of an Serbian ex-police officer, set up roadblocks in northern Kosovo and paralyzed traffic through two border crossings.
The roadblocks have been set up also amid a rise in reported shootings, the latest of which was occurred late on December 25, according to NATO-led peacekeeping force KFOR.
Late on December 26, Serbian Defense Minister Milos Vucevic said Belgrade's armed forces were on "the highest level" of alert, highlighting the increasingly strained relations between the two neighbors.
On December 22, more than 1,000 ethnic Serbs protested in northern Kosovo to demand the release of detained Serbs and other conditions that they say must be met before they will remove several roadblocks erected in the area.
In a message on December 22, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic voiced Belgrade's support for the demands of the Serbs in northern Kosovo.
With reporting by AFP and AP
- By AFP
Iran Reroutes Flight, Orders Soccer Legend's Family Off
Former Iranian soccer player Ali Daei, who has backed protests following Mahsa Amini's death, said on December 26 that an airplane from Tehran to Dubai had been rerouted and his family ordered off. Protests have gripped Iran since the September 16 death of Iranian-Kurdish Amini, 22, after her arrest in Tehran for an alleged breach of the country's strict dress code for women. Tehran generally calls the protests "riots." Daei, 53, a former German Bundesliga striker whose 109 goals at international level were long unsurpassed until Cristiano Ronaldo overtook him, is one of Iran's most famous soccer players.
SpaceX CEO Musk Says Around 100 Starlink Satellites Now Active In Iran
SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk has said that the company is close to having 100 Starlink satellites active in Iran. Musk said earlier he would activate the network of more than 2,000 satellites orbiting the Earth and thousands of terminals on the ground to provide broadband Internet service in Iran amid anti-government protests. The billionaire said he would take the step as part of a U.S.-backed effort "to advance Internet freedom and the free flow of information" to Iranians. The satellite-based service could help Iranians circumvent the government's restrictions on accessing the Internet and social media platforms.
Zelenskiy Says Current Week 'Politically Important' In Pursuit Of National Goals
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy promised to soon present an annual message to the Ukrainian parliament -- the Verkhovna Rada -- on the external and internal situation of Ukraine as he told Ukrainians in his nightly video address that the current week will be politically important for the country.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Speaking on December 27, Zelenskiy said this week will be "important for Ukraine from a political point of view” and Ukrainians “must maintain a common understanding of our national goals” as the new year begins. These include liberating Ukrainian territory from Russia, the rebuilding of Ukraine, and returning of Ukrainians to their homeland, Zelenskiy said.
He said a meeting was held on December 27 to discuss the action plan for the Ukrainian military for next year and the situation in Kreminna and Bakhmut.
Zelenskiy also reported on a meeting on Ukraine’s banking system and cooperation with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and on conversations he had with the prime minister of Italy and the head of the investment fund BlackRock.
"I received another confirmation that the business of the developed world believes in our victory and is ready to invest in our reconstruction,” Zelenskiy said.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni reaffirmed her government's "full support" for Ukraine in her call with Zelenskiy, her office said in a statement.
"President Meloni renewed the Italian government's full support for Kyiv in the political, military, economic, and humanitarian areas and with regard to restoring energy infrastructure and the future reconstruction of Ukraine," the statement said.
Zelenskiy said in a tweet earlier on December 27 that he thanked Meloni, who took office in October, for her "solidarity and comprehensive support" for Ukraine, including the government's allocation of 10 million euros in aid. He also said Italy was considering providing Kyiv with air-defense systems.
Zelenskiy has repeatedly asked Ukraine’s Western allies for a wide range of weapons and air-defense systems to help efforts to counter the Russian invasion.
Italy’s previous administration sent five aid packages including military supplies to Kyiv, and Meloni's government is working on a possible sixth package.
Meloni's office also confirmed her intention to visit Kyiv and invited Zelenskiy to Rome.
Zelenskiy also said in his nightly address that Ukraine is preparing to participate in the World Economic Forum, held annually in Davos, Switzerland, to present its "position and prospects."
On the battlefield, Russian forces unleashed fresh attacks on the eastern Ukrainian towns of Bakhmut and Avdiyivka, backed by formidable artillery fire, the General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine reported early on December 27.
Russian troops launched two missile strikes and 44 rocket attacks on Ukrainian positions and populated areas over the past 24 hours, the General Staff said, including 25 settlements around Bakhmut and Avdiyivka, the focal points of Russia's offensive in Donetsk.
Luhansk and Kharkiv are the other two eastern regions besides Donetsk that have been targeted incessantly by Russian bombardments, it said. In the southern Kherson region, Russians were bombarding populated areas along the right bank of the Dnieper River, the military said.
Ukrainian forces responded with an attack on Russian positions near Novobylozerka, in the Zaporizhzhya region, the military said.
Russia's military said it had inflicted significant losses on Ukrainian soldiers during artillery fighting on frontline positions stretching from Kherson to Kharkiv.
It claimed to have killed about 60 Ukrainian soldiers in fighting around Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, TASS reported, citing the Russian Defense Ministry. In the Luhansk region, some 30 Ukrainian soldiers were killed in an artillery attack, the ministry said.
The reports of battlefield successes were not possible to confirm.
Britain's Ministry of Defense confirmed earlier in its daily intelligence bulletin that in the last two days, Donetsk and Luhansk have been the areas subjected to the strongest Russian attacks, but with little or no success.
"Over the last 48 hours, fighting has remained focused around the Bakhmut sector of Donetsk Oblast, and near Svatove in Luhansk. Russia continues to initiate frequent small-scale assaults in these areas, although little territory has changed hands," British intelligence said in its bulletin posted on Twitter.
With reporting by Reuters
Ukrainian Military Begins Trial Of Uniforms For Women
Military units have started testing newly designed women's army uniforms, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced on December 26. The first batches of the uniforms have already arrived at several brigades, Reznikov said on Facebook. Two versions of the uniforms have been produced for the trial. The military also plans to research the existing field uniform for women serving in the Ukrainian military, Reznikov said. According to the Defense Ministry, 41,000 women currently serve in the armed forces. About 5,000 are directly involved in hostilities. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
Chief Prosecutor Threatens Legal Action Against Women Who Do Not Follow Iran's Head Scarf Law
Iran's chief prosecutor has warned women who have rejected wearing a hijab while participating in recent nationwide anti-government demonstrations to follow the country's mandatory head scarf law "for their own safety and health."
Mohammad Jafar Montazeri said Shari’a law and the laws of the Islamic republic have made the head scarf mandatory for women and added, "we cannot say that the hijab is a personal matter."
Montazeri also claimed on December 25 that the propaganda of "enemies of the country" caused women to come out without a hijab during the protests and commit an “obvious crime.”
The hijab -- the head scarf worn by Muslim women -- became compulsory in public for Iranian women and girls over the age of 9 after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Many Iranian women have flouted the rule over the years and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.
The growing willingness of women in major Iranian cities to eschew the hijab is reflected in the results of a survey published in Persian on December 13 by the Iran Open Data team of the London-based nonprofit group Small Media.
The group said it surveyed 5,582 Internet users based in all of Iran’s 31 provinces from November 17 to November 21, and eight of 10 women who answered the questions said they went out in public without a hijab in the last two months.
Since the death of Mahsa Amini on September 16 while she was in police custody for an alleged violation of the country's head scarf rules, many reports of riots in various prisons have surfaced. Judicial authorities have yet to publish an account of the number of people injured and killed in those riots.
A brutal government crackdown on public demonstrators has seen several thousand arrested, including journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others voicing opposition to the government.
Lawmakers have demanded an even sharper reaction, calling for heavy penalties, including death sentences, for protesters.
Two public executions have taken place, according to authorities, and rights groups say many others have been handed death sentences, while at least two dozen others face charges that could carry the death penalty.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Zelenskiy Refers To 10-Point Peace Plan In Call With Modi, Asks Indian PM For Support Implementing It
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he asked for India's help in implementing a "peace formula" during a telephone call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 26.
Zelenskiy gave details of his phone call with Modi in a tweet in which he said he wished India a productive presidency of the Group of Twenty (G20) major ecoomies and noted that he announced his peace formula to the leaders of the group last month.
“Now I count on India's participation in its implementation,” Zelenskiy said.
India assumed the rotating presidency of the G20 on December 1 and will hold the leadership role for one year.
Zelenskiy addressed the G20 summit in Indonesia in November, presenting Ukraine’s 10-point peace formula on how to end the war with Russia and asking the leaders to adopt it.
The Indian government said in a statement quoted by Reuters that Zelenskiy and Modi discussed opportunities for strengthening bilateral cooperation.
"The Prime Minister explained the main priorities of India's G20 Presidency, including giving a voice to the concerns of developing nations on issues like food and energy security."
Modi also "strongly reiterated" his call for an immediate end to hostilities in Ukraine and conveyed India's support for any peace efforts. In a call earlier this month with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Modi called for dialogue and diplomacy to end the conflict.
Zelenskiy’s call with Modi comes at a time when India, which has not explicitly condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine, is seeking to strengthen trade relations with Moscow.
While Western nations have adopted round after round of sanctions and other measures to limit Russia's funding of its war, India has become a leading buyer of Russian oil.
India’s foreign minister has said that India has had to look after its own interests and called Russia "a steady and time-tested partner."
With reporting by Reuters
Leading Iranian Digital Rights Activist Says He's Been Sentenced To Six Years In Prison
Jadi Mirmirani, considered to be one of Iran's leading technologists and a defender of digital rights, has said that he has been sentenced to six years in prison for comments he posted on social media.
Mirmirani announced his sentencing in a video address posted to his Twitter account, and said he hopes the ruling will be overturned on appeal.
The activist HRANA news agency reported that Mirmirani was detained in October during Iran's ongoing nationwide protests and was sentenced by the Tehran Revolutionary Court on charges of illegal assembly and collusion against national security, which are punishable by five years' imprisonment.
Mirmirani received an additional year in prison on charges of propagandizing against Iran's clerical regime, according to the news agency.
Following more than two months of detention Mirmirani was temporarily released pending the outcome of his case.
Iran's authorities have faced protests across the country since the September 16 death in police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was detained for an alleged violation of the state-mandated requirement that women wear a head scarf.
The wave of demonstrations in solidarity with Amini, and against the hijab requirement and the clerical establishment, have evolved into the biggest threat to the Islamic government since it took power in the 1979 revolution.
Amid the protests, the Iranian government imposed a near-total shutdown of the Internet. Mirmirani has been vocal in informing the public about the involvement of Iranian providers in shutting down Internet access. At least four other digital activists are believed to have been detained for protesting Internet shutdowns.
Rights groups say that the government's violent crackdown on the protests has resulted in the deaths of nearly 500 people, including 62 children.
Tehran blames the West for the demonstrations and has vowed to crack down even harder on protesters.
Several prominent Iranian public figures -- including athletes, film stars, lawyers, and musicians -- have been summoned by the police or arrested for their alleged involvement in the demonstrations.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
U.S.-Trained Afghan Soldiers Angry Over Their Plight Are Ready To Join Russia's War Against Ukraine2
'We Fight With Our Brains. They Fight With Numbers': Ukrainian Paratroopers On The Battle For The Donbas City of Kreminna3
A New Marshall Plan? How Ukraine Will Be Rebuilt4
How The War In Ukraine Has Exposed Georgia's Fault Lines5
Fierce Fighting Engulfs Bakhmut As Many Defiant Ukrainians Celebrate Christmas6
Zelenskiy Refers To 10-Point Peace Plan In Call With Modi, Asks Indian PM For Support Implementing It7
Ukraine Wants Peace Summit At UN By End Of February8
Two Russians Staying In Same Hotel In India Die Within Days Of Each Other9
In Iran, More And More Photos Show Women Ditching The Hijab10
Zelenskiy Says Current Week 'Politically Important' In Pursuit Of National Goals
Subscribe