News
- By AFP
Finland Signs Military Cooperation Agreement With U.S. After Putin Threat
Finland on December 18 signed an agreement to enhance military cooperation with the United States, a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin warned the neighboring country over its entrance into NATO. The agreement formalizes greater ties with Washington in line with Finland's NATO accession in April. Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen, in Washington to sign the pact, hailed it as a "strong sign of U.S. commitment to the defense of Finland and the whole Northern Europe." "We don't expect the United States to take care of the defense of Finland. We continue to invest in our defense and share the burden in our area and beyond," he said.
More News
Finland To Hold Russian Ultranationalist On Suspicion Of War Crimes In Ukraine
A court in Helsinki on December 18 ordered pretrial detention for a Russian ultranationalist and former commander of the Rusich saboteur group that fights alongside Russia's armed forces against Ukraine. The Finnish court said war crimes charges related to events in Ukraine in 2014-15 will be formally filed against Voislav Torden (aka Yan Petrovsky) by May 31, 2024. Earlier this month, Finland’s Supreme Court refused to extradite Torden to Kyiv, citing poor conditions in Ukrainian penitentiaries and saying Torden might face humiliation in Ukrainian custody. Torden is wanted in Kyiv for alleged crimes committed in the country's east nearly a decade ago. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Putin Signs Decree On Simplified Naturalization Of Belarusians, Kazakhs, Moldovans
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on December 18 simplifying naturalization of Belarusian, Kazakh, and Moldovan citizens. According to the decree, citizens of the three countries do not have to prove they permanently stayed in Russia for five years after obtaining a residence permit. They also are exempt from exams on knowledge of Russian history and statehood. Belarusian citizens are also freed from the Russian language test. Earlier this year, Putin signed a decree to allow the obtaining of Russian citizenship in a simplified manner for foreigners who sign contracts with Defense Ministry amid Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
EU Calls On Russia To 'Immediately Release' RFE/RL Journalist Alsu Kurmasheva
The European Union's chief diplomat, Josep Borrell, has called on Russia to "immediately release" Alsu Kurmasheva, a veteran journalist of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty's Tatar-Bashkir Service who has been held in Russia for two months.
"The EU calls on Russian authorities to immediately release journalist Alsu Kurmasheva, who faces up to 15 years in prison for carrying out journalistic work," Borrell wrote on social media on December 18.
"Russia's authorities must ensure safety of journalists and their right to freedom of expression and stop prosecuting them," he added.
Kurmasheva -- a Prague, Czech Republic-based journalist with RFE/RL who holds dual U.S. and Russian citizenship -- traveled to Russia in May for a family emergency.
She was temporarily detained while waiting for her return flight on June 2 at the airport in the capital of the Republic of Tatarstan, Kazan, where both of her passports were confiscated. She has not been able to leave Russia since as she awaited the return of her travel documents.
On October 11, a court in Kazan fined Kurmasheva 10,000 rubles ($110) for "failure to inform Russian officials about holding a second citizenship."
Kurmasheva was detained again on October 18 and this time charged with failing to register as a foreign agent, a crime that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.
The Investigative Committee said at the time that Kurmasheva was being charged under a section of the Criminal Code that refers to the registration of foreign agents who carry out "purposeful collection of information in the field of military, military-technical activities of Russia," which, if received by foreign sources, "can be used against the security of the country."
It gave no further details.
Many critics and rights group say the so-called foreign agent law is used by the Kremlin to crack down on any dissent.
On December 12, Tatar-Inform news agency in Tatarstan and the Baza Telegram channel, both linked to the government, said Kurmasheva is now accused of distributing "fake" news about Russia's armed forces, a charge that comes with a punishment of up to 10 years in prison.
Russia's detention of Kurmasheva, the second U.S. media member to be held by Moscow this year, triggered a wave of criticism from rights groups and politicians saying the move signals new level of wartime censorship.
Russia's leading human rights group Memorial recognized Kurmasheva as a political prisoner.
Moscow has been accused of detaining Americans to use as bargaining chips to exchange for Russians jailed in the United States. Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich was arrested for allegedly spying -- a charge he and the newspaper vehemently deny -- in March.
Zelenskiy Sets Year-End Press Conference As Ukrainian Leaders Bid To Bolster Morale, Western Support
KYIV -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will hold a year-end news conference on December 19 as he and his military leaders continue their efforts to bolster domestic morale and maintain Western support as the war with Russia heads toward its third bloody and destructive year.
Zelenskiy's office on December 18 said the exact time and place of the meeting with the press will be disclosed to reporters prior to the gathering, as security measures remain in place in the face of continued Russian drone and missile attacks throughout the country, including in the capital, Kyiv.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Zelenskiy last held a news conference on February 24, the anniversary of the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Meanwhile, Ukraine's commander in chief, General Valeriy Zaluzhniy, moved to walk back his earlier comments indicating that the long war had reached a "stalemate," raising concerns with some Western backers about the apparent slow pace of Kyiv’s latest counteroffensive.
"We cannot afford any stalemate," Zelenskiy said on November 15 following Zaluzhniy's remarks.
Asked on December 18 whether the situation had reached a statement, Zaluzhniy responded, "No," although he declined to say if a new counteroffensive was planned for winter.
"This is a war. I can't say what I plan, what we should do. Otherwise, it will be a show, not a war," the general was quoted as saying by RBC Ukraine.
Separately, Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) on December 17 said it launched a probe into the discovery of a possible listening device "at a place that could potentially be a working site" of Zaluzhniy’s.
The SBU said the device was not functional and no traces of compiled materials or devices capable of transferring audio information to remote sites were found. The device was given to forensic experts, the SBU said.
Media had reported earlier in the day that an eavesdropping device had been found in one of Zaluzhniy's offices.
On the battlefield, Russia launched five drones at four Ukrainian regions early on December 18, but the attacks were repelled by Ukrainian air defense, the military said.
"All five drones were shot down by air-defense mobile groups in the Mykolayiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsiya, and Khmelnytsky regions," the air force said in a statement, without saying whether there were casualties or damage from falling debris.
On the diplomatic front, the European Union on December 18 adopted its 12th round of sanctions against Russia "in view of the continued Russian war of aggression against Ukraine."
"These measures deliver a further blow to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s ability to wage war by targeting high-value sectors of the Russian economy and making it more difficult to circumvent EU sanctions," it said.
With reporting by Reuters
EU Adopts 12th Package Of Sanctions Against Russia
The European Union Council on December 18 adopted a 12th package of sanctions against Russia, the European Commission said in a statement. The package focuses on imposing additional import and export bans on Russia, combating sanctions circumvention, and closing loopholes, it said. Among others, the 12th packages imposes the prohibition on the direct and indirect import, purchase, or transfer of diamonds from Russia and introduces a new import ban on liquefied petroleum gas that would impact annual imports worth of 1 billion euros ($1.09 billion), the EU added.
Polish Truckers Resume Blockade Of Main Crossing At Ukrainian Border, Kyiv Says
Polish truckers on December 18 resumed their blockade of the main crossing at the Ukrainian border, a week after it was lifted, Ukraine's border service said. "Today, after 3 p.m., Polish carriers began a protest action on the access roads to the Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint," the service said on Telegram messenger, citing information from the Polish border guard. Ukrainian transport officials were not immediately available for comment.
Russia Adds Popular Writer Boris Akunin To Terrorists' List
Russia's financial watchdog, Rosfinmonitoring, added popular detective writer Grigory Chkhartishvili, known under the pen name Boris Akunin, to its list of terrorists and extremists without any explanation on December 18.
Mediazona website reported that Akunin’s name is marked with a star in the Rosfinmonitoring's registry, which means that a probe on terrorism charges might have been launched against the writer.
Interfax news agency cited a source on December 18, saying that a probe on charge of discrediting Russian armed forces was launched against Akunin.
The move comes less than a week after one of Russia's largest book publishers, AST, and the country's biggest bookstore chain, Chitai-Gorod-Bukvoyed, announced that they dropped Akunin and Dmitry Bykov, another popular writer, over their pro-Ukrainian and anti-Russian comments.
According to Russian laws, bank accounts of individuals added to the terrorists' list are automatically frozen in the country.
On December 14, Russian lawmaker Andrei Gurulyov publicly said that Akunin "must be annihilated" for his words about Russian armed forces involved in Moscow’s ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
"Who is Akunin? An enemy! And we have already said that the enemy must be annihilated. I do not know when we all agree that no matter where he is, here or abroad, or elsewhere, the man who wishes his country's defeat, who wishes the death to Russian people, must be destroyed," Gurulyov said.
In October, all Russian theaters staging performances of Akunin's works removed his name from posters. Also, the Moscow House of Books was forced to remove Akunin's books from visible places at its exhibitions.
Akunin was among dozens of Russian writers who openly condemned Russia's aggression against Ukraine last year. On February 24 last year, immediately after the beginning of Russia's aggression, he wrote on Facebook that "a new horrible epoch started" in Russia.
"To the last moment I could not believe that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin will launch this absurd war and I was wrong. I have always believed that in the end, common sense will win, and I was wrong. Madness won," Akunin wrote.
Akunin left Russia in 2014, and currently resides in London.
With reporting by TASS, Interfax, and Mediazona
Students, Teachers Evacuated From About 20 Schools, Universities In Bishkek After False Bomb Reports
More than 1,000 students and teachers from 19 schools and universities in the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek, were evacuated on December 18 after reports on social media about bombs allegedly planted on the premises of the institutions. Police in Bishkek said no bombs were found. Last week, the State Committee of National Security said its officers detained several individuals, including teenagers, suspected of intentionally spreading false information about bombs placed in schools, shops, and courts in the Central Asian nation's capital. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Ukrainian Court Orders Arrest Of Councillor Who Detonated Grenades, Killing Colleague
Ukraine's Prosecutor-General's Office said on December 17 that a court has ordered the arrest of local councillor Serhiy Batryn, who detonated three grenades during a council session in the village of Keretsky in the western region of Zakarpattya two days earlier, killing one person. Twenty-two others were wounded in the attack. Police searched Batryn's home after the attack and found what it said was a "suicide note" that is currently being investigated. Batryn was also wounded and is currently being treated in a hospital under law enforcement officers' supervision. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Ukraine Investigates Apparent Wiretapping Of Ukraine's Commander In Chief
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said on December 17 that it has launched a probe into the discovery of a listening device "at a place that could potentially be a working site" of Ukraine's commander in chief, General Valeriy Zaluzhniy. According to the SBU, the device was not functional and neither traces of compiled materials nor other devices capable of transferring audio information to remote sites were found at the place. The device was handed to forensic experts, the SBU said. Media said earlier in the day that an eavesdropping device had been found in one of Zaluzhniy's offices. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Former Wagner Mercenary Sentenced For Opening Fire At Russian Police
A court in Russia's Rostov region sentenced a former fighter of the Wagner mercenary group, Pavel Nikolin, to six years and 11 months in prison on December 18 for opening fire with an automatic weapon on a group of police officers in December of last year, wounding one of them. Nikolin pleaded not guilty, saying he opened fire at the Russian police because he mistook them for Ukrainian soldiers. Nikolin, 39, was recruited by the Wagner mercenary group last year from a penitentiary in Bashkortostan and sent to the war in Ukraine. To read the original story from Current Time, click here.
Iran's Water Reserves Plunge Amid Drought, Mismanagement
The water level in Iran's reservoirs has seen a steep decline due to an increased production of hydroelectricity amid shortages prompted by high temperatures, drought, and mismanagement.
The ISNA news agency on December 17 reported that the water volume in Iran's hydroelectric plant reservoirs is currently at 40 percent capacity -- a dangerously low level.
Official data reveals that while the water inflow into reservoirs was up by 7 percent in December compared to the same period last year, the outflow surged by 22 percent -- a year-on-year loss of 1 billion cubic meters of water reserves prompted apparently by a dramatic 57 percent increase in hydroelectric power generation over the first eight months of this year.
Energy Ministry data suggests that authorities ramped up hydroelectric power production in an unprecedented manner in response to an electricity shortage in summer due to high temperatures.
The dramatic increase in water usage for the production of electricity in a country that has already been confronted with major water shortages comes amid a drastic failure to meet the renewable electricity production targets set by the government.
Out of the 2,600 megawatts of solar and wind power promised at the start of the year, a meager 1 percent has been achieved so far.
Altogether, while the government had announced an ambitious extra 6,000-megawatts would be produced this year, so far only 15 percent of that target has been achieved, with the majority of new production facilities being based on low-efficiency plants that use gas, mazut, and diesel oil.
While Iran is among the countries most vulnerable to climate change in the Middle East, government mismanagement of scant water resources has added to the shortages, triggering angry protests in recent years, especially in drought-stricken areas.
Water scarcity has also led to conflict. Iran and Afghanistan engaged in deadly cross-border clashes in May after Tehran demanded that its neighbor release more water from upstream to feed Iran's endangered southeastern wetlands.
In July, officials warned that more than 1 million hectares of the country's territory -- roughly equivalent to the size of Lebanon -- is essentially becoming unlivable every year.
The Iranian Meteorological Organization has estimated that 97 percent of the country is experiencing drought to some degree annually.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Siberian Rights Activist Detained Amid Election Controversy
Police in Siberia detained human rights activist Olga Suvorova on December 18 on her arrival in the city of Krasnoyarsk from Moscow, where she took part in the meeting of a group that proposed journalist Yekaterina Duntsova a day earlier as a candidate in the presidential election scheduled for March 17. Suvorova's detainment was linked to her complaint in October when she accused a police officer of attacking her. Police now accuse Suvorova of false denunciation. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Jailed Former Pakistani PM Khan Uses AI-Generated Speech To Call For Votes
Pakistan's jailed former prime minister, Imran Khan used an audio clip generated by artificial intelligence (AI) late on December 17 to address a virtual rally in the first event of its kind in the country. The audio clip was played over an AI-generated image that appears to be speaking, during an Internet rally of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party. "Our party is not allowed to hold public rallies," Khan said in the speech pegged to the general elections set for February 8. Disruptions to livestreaming fueled transparency concerns about the elections, with users complaining of slow Internet speeds. Pakistan's telecoms regulator said the interruptions were being investigated.
Riot Police Brought To Kazakh Town Amid Ongoing Oil Workers' Strike
ZHETYBAI, Kazakhstan -- Kazakh authorities have brought an additional number of riot police troops from other parts of the Central Asian nation to the town of Zhetybai in the western region of Manghystau as hundreds of oil-industry workers continue their strike launched last week.
An RFE/RL correspondent reports from the site that an unknown number of riot police troops entered the remote town on December 17 and were assembled in the local House of Culture.
Also on December 17, dozens of residents from the nearby restive town of Zhanaozen arrived in Zhetybai to express support for the striking workers and their relatives who joined the rally in front of the mayor's office a day earlier.
More than 500 workers and their relatives, who are striking against West Oil Software in the oil-rich region, complain that threats of dismissal have continued since the management fired seven strikers on December 13.
A local court has also declared the strike, which began on December 11, illegal.
With many camped out in snow and freezing cold, the workers are demanding the integration of their salary-payment system into that of the national KazMunaiGas energy corporation, as well as the renewal of their technical equipment.
On December 18, West Oil Software, which provides transport services for oil and gas companies in the region, reiterated that the ongoing strike is "illegal" and emphasized that the strike may result in "serious accidents at oil wells."
The company also said that in accordance with contracts signed with its partners, it intends " to carry out its obligations in full with or without the striking workers."
Kazakh authorities have for years been sensitive about protests of oil workers in Manghystau, which is home to the exploitation of major oil and gas reserves in the Central Asian state and contributes heavily to the state budget.
Violence that killed at least 238 people and injured thousands in January last year began with protests in Zhanaozen over rising gas prices in December 2021. President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev responded to that crisis with a nationwide state of emergency and brought in troops from the Russia-led CSTO to patrol Kazakh streets.
Over the weekend, police in Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty, beefed up security "to prevent possible lawlessness and crimes" during Independence Day celebrations. Kazakhstan celebrates Independence Day on December 16.
#NotExtremists, a Telegram channel that monitors human rights violations in Kazakhstan, said last week that at least eight prominent activists were jail or charged with administrative misdemeanors on the eve of Independence Day.
On December 16, 2011, police opened fire at protesting oil workers in Zhanaozen, killing at least 16 people there and another person in the nearby town of Shetpe.
Kazakh Independence Day also coincides with the date of the 1986 anti-Kremlin youth demonstrations, known as Zheltoqsan, in the nation's largest city, Almaty, that erupted after Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev replaced Kazakhstan's long-term ruler, Dinmukhammed Qonaev, with Gennady Kolbin, an ethnic Russian sent by Moscow to head the then-Soviet republic.
Demonstrations against the appointment were repressed violently by Soviet authorities. Hundreds of people are believed to have been killed, although officially only several people were said to have lost their lives during the demonstrations, which lasted for three days.
With reporting by Sania Toiken of RFE/RL's Kazakh Service and KazTAG
Russia's Navalny Still Missing As Court Hearings Again Postponed
Two courts in the Russian city of Vladimir have postponed hearings into complaints filed by imprisoned opposition politician Aleksei Navalny "until his whereabouts are ascertained."
Navalny spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh wrote on X that courts had scheduled seven hearings into Navalny's complaints on December 18. It was unclear if the others would be canceled as well.
Hearings into Navalny's claims were postponed on December 15 as well, pending information about his whereabouts.
Navalny’s associates reported on December 18 that their leader has not been heard from for 13 days.
It is his longest absence since he was taken into captivity in January 2021 after returning to Russia from Germany, where he underwent treatment for a near-fatal nerve-agent poisoning that he believes was carried out by Russian security operatives at the behest of authoritarian President Vladimir Putin.
Council of Europe Secretary General Marija Pejcinovic Buric wrote on X that she had "serious concerns" about Navlalny and called for his release "in line with relevant judgements of the European Court of Human Rights."
Navalny’s supporters have launched an Internet campaign using the hashtag #WhereIsNavalny.
Prison officials have said he is no longer in the Vladimir region prison where he had been serving a 19-year term but have refused to say where he is. In a statement on December 12, the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) said only that Navalny had left "for a penal institution outside the borders of Vladimir Oblast."
The process of transferring convicts in Russia, known as "etap," involves "vagonzaks" -- trains specifically designed for prisoners.
Such trains have caged compartments for prisoners, who are provided with little fresh air, no showers, and only limited access to food or a toilet.
The transfers can take days, weeks, or even months as the trains stop and convicts spend time in transit prisons. Convicts often face humiliation, beatings, and sometimes even death at the hands of their guards or other convicts.
Harsh rules dating back to Soviet times provide for the prisoners' families and lawyers being informed about their whereabouts only after they have reached their destination.
Navalny, 47, has complained of a concerted campaign of harassment and mistreatment since his imprisonment, including sleep deprivation, repeated stints in punishment cells for minor alleged infractions, and a lack of medical care.
He has been recognized as a prisoner of conscience by Amnesty International and listed as a political prisoner by Russia’s banned Memorial human rights group.
Disruption At Iranian Gas Stations Likely Caused By 'Outside Interference'
Gas stations across Iran were hit by disruptions on December 18, with Oil Minister Javad Owji saying that foreign interference was the probable cause.
Owji told state television on December 18 that about 70 percent of the country's gas stations were hit, adding that it was possible the disruption was the result of "outside interference."
Owji later said 1,650 gas stations out of the 3,800 supervised by his ministry were operational.
A hacker group known as Gonjeshke Darande, or Predatory Sparrow, which Tehran accuses of having ties with Israel, claimed responsibility for the disruption.
"We, the Predatory Sparrow, have again targeted the Islamic republic's national fuel supply system with a cyberattack," the group claimed on social media.
The hacker group's claim could not be independently verified.
Iran's Civil Defense Agency, which is responsible for the country's cybersecurity, said it was still considering all possible causes for the disruptions, including hacking and infiltration, but cannot yet confirm any claims.
Reza Navaz, a spokesperson for Iran's fuel station owners, described the incident as a "software glitch in the smart fuel system" and said technicians are looking into the problem.
He urged motorists who are not in critical need of fuel to refrain from driving to the stations to avoid congestion.
Jafar Salari-Nasab, the CEO of the National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company, acknowledged the widespread disruption and asked the public for patience.
Iran has faced a number of cyberattacks in recent years. It has also faced accusations that it has orchestrated cyberattacks on rival nations, including Israel and Saudi Arabia.
In June, Khuzestan Steel Company, one of Iran's biggest steel companies, was forced to halt its operations after being targeted by a cyberattack.
In 2021, an attack on the electronic-transaction system used to distribute subsidized fuel paralyzed more than 4,000 gas stations across the country and resulted in long lines of angry motorists unable to use their government-issued smart cards.
Iran was also targeted about a decade ago by the Stuxnet computer worm, which is widely believed to have been engineered by the United States and Israel to sabotage the country’s nuclear program.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Near-Final Results In Serbia Show Vucic's SNS Party Taking Parliamentary Majority
With some 94 percent of the vote counted in Serbia's December 17 snap parliamentary elections, the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) of President Aleksandr Vucic was leading with some 47 percent, the State Electoral Commission announced.
The OSCE monitoring mission said on X, formerly Twitter, that Vucic's involvement in the election and pro-Vucic media bias created "an uneven playing field."
"The decisive involvement of the President dominated the electoral processes and the use of his name by one of the candidate lists, together with bias in the media, contributed to an uneven playing field," the OSCE said.
The pro-European Serbia Against Violence coalition was polling second, with 23 percent.
If the results hold up, the SNS would win an absolute majority in the country’s 250-mandate legislature and would be able to form a government on its own.
In the municipal elections in the capital, Belgrade, Serbia Against Violence alleged fraud and said it "cannot…accept the results" of the voting for the 110-member City Assembly. The opposition has called for a protest in Belgrade at 6 p.m.
Serbia Against Violence’s Miroslav Aleksic late on December 17 called for the annulment of the results of voting in the capital, accusing the SNS of "bringing in people from the outside" to cast ballots.
"People who are not from Belgrade were brought in to vote in Belgrade," Aleksic said, adding that "40,000 identity cards were issued for people to come and vote with the citizens of Belgrade."
The preliminary results closely match those claimed by the SNS shortly after polls closed. SNS deputy head and Prime Minister Ana Brnabic claimed the SNS had won 47.1 percent of the vote in the parliamentary elections, with Serbia Against Violence polling 23 percent and the Socialist Party of Serbia (SPS) with 6.7 percent.
The nongovernmental Center for Free Elections and Democracy (CeSID) and the Ipsos agency saw the results as being much tighter, saying on December 17 its data showed the SNS had won 38.4 percent of the vote, with the main opposition coalition taking 35.1 percent.
Daniel Serwer, a professor of politics at Johns Hopkins University in the United States, told RFE/RL that "there is no question" the SNS won the vote, which he criticized as "free but unfair."
"[Vucic] used the patronage of the government to reinforce his vote," Serwer said. "He’s created a free but not fair electoral system which favors himself."
The independent Center for Research, Transparency, and Accountability (CRTA) said on December 17 it had seen indications that voters had been brought in from Bosnia and Herzegovina and other former Yugoslav republics.
Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic, head of the SPS, congratulated the SNS on the election results and pledged that his party would continue to cooperate with the ruling party.
The SPS has been part of the ruling coalition since the SNS took power in 2012.
Dacic added that the SPS was dissatisfied with its results in the voting and said "it is necessary to find a new leader of the SPS."
In Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the SNS had won the election and said: "We welcome this achievement from Mr. Vucic." Peskov referred to Serbia as a "fraternal nation" and said the elections would lead to the "further strengthening of friendship" between the two countries.
Vucic has tried to maintain good relations with Moscow, even as Serbia seeks closer ties with the European Union. Serbia has not joined the bloc and other Western powers in imposing sanctions against Russia over its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Vucic dissolved the country's 250-seat National Assembly on November 1, less than half-way through its four-year mandate, in the face of mounting pressure following two mass shootings in May. The shootings, which killed 19 people, triggered angry protests and calls for Vucic and other national leaders to resign.
After the Serbian Progressive Party refused to implement many of the demands of the opposition-led protests, the main pro-European opposition parties agreed to run together under the Serbia Against Violence banner.
With reporting by AFP and dpa
Zelenskiy Says Kyiv Plans To Move Quickly On Pushing Forward EU Membership Talks
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on December 17 said Kyiv will soon officially initiate the process he hopes will lead to membership in the European Union, following the bloc’s decision on December 14 to open such talks with Ukraine and also Moldova. "In coming days, with the European Commission, we will officially launch the process of assessing Ukrainian legislation for compliance with EU legislation -- the screening process," Zelenskiy said in a video address. "We're also preparing for the work on the negotiating framework for Ukraine. We expect it in the spring." The process will not be "easy," he added. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
Film Director Otar Iosseliani Dies At 89, Was Vehement Critic Of Putin, Russia Wars
Georgia-born film director and screenwriter Otar Iosseliani has died in France, close friend Yury Rost reported on December 17. Born in Tbilisi, Iosseliani, 89, won awards for his films at international film festivals in Cannes and Berlin. He graduated in 1965 from the Moscow State Cinematography Institute and had lived in France since the 1980s. The director often criticized Russian authorities, in particular in connection with wars in Chechnya and against Georgia in 2008. In 2022, the director strongly condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine, calling Russian President Vladimir Putin a "murderer" and comparing him to Adolf Hitler. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Moldova Holds Military Maneuvers Near Russia-Backed Breakaway Region Of Transdniester
Pro-Western Moldova on December 17 launched military exercises near the Russia-backed breakaway region Of Transdniester, the Defense Ministry said, adding that the maneuvers were to run through December 22. The military said the exercises would take place at the Bulboaca Training Center. A Facebook posting showed military vehicles traveling along national roads in the region. Russia keeps more than 1,000 troops in Transdniester as “peacekeepers.” Moldova’s parliament on December 15 adopted a pro-Western national defense strategy in a move hailed by President Maia Sandu as a step forward toward security and stability.
Vucic, SNS Declare Victory In Serbia Vote Marred By Opposition Claims Of Irregularities
BELGRADE – The ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) of President Aleksandar Vucic declared victory in a snap parliamentary vote late on December 17, even as election officials had just begun the process of counting votes in what was seen as a crucial test of Vucic’s strength in the face of a united opposition from a pro-Western coalition.
Vucic told the gathered crowd at the SNS party headquarters in Belgrade that "victory will be more convincing than the best forecasts."
Prime Minister Ana Brnabic – deputy head of the SNS – told reporters, "Welcome to the celebration," as she spoke from party headquarters after polls closed in a vote marked by opposition claims of voting irregularities.
She said that, according to her party’s data, the SNS won 47.1 percent of the votes in the parliamentary elections, followed by the Serbia Against Violence coalition with 23 percent, and the Socialist Party of Serbia with 6.7 percent.
Brnabic claimed that the SNS will be able to form a majority in the parliament by itself and denied opposition claims of irregularities in the election process.
The nongovernmental Center for Free Elections and Democracy (CeSID) -- established in 1997 -- and the Ipsos agency saw the results as being tighter, saying their data showed that the SNS had won 38.4 percent of the vote, with the main opposition coalition taking 35.1 percent.
Polls closed at 8 p.m. local time, with official results to be reported within 24 hours, according to election officials.
WATCH: Serbian citizens from northern Kosovo got on buses early on December 17 to reach polling stations in Serbia. Some 120,000 voters from Kosovo are eligible to cast ballots in Serbia's snap parliamentary and municipal elections. Kosovo's government prohibits Serbian elections from being held on its territory.
Opposition and domestic observer groups reported scattered irregularities at voting sites. Some 5,800 international monitors were in Serbia, with their observations expected over the next couple of days.
The Republican Election Commission told a news conference that as of 7 p.m., 55.5 percent of registered voters had cast ballots, about the same as at the same time in the April 2022 parliamentary vote. Final turnout figures will be reported along with election results, officials said. In April 2022, the final level was 58.6 percent.
Opposition figures had urged for a high turnout in hopes of weakening Vucic's grip on power.
Rasa Nedeljkov, program director of the Serbian nongovernmental CRTA observation mission, claimed the group’s observers were physically attacked and that their vehicles were destroyed at the Odzaci municipality in Serbia’s north.
Police later said they had arrested one suspect related to the incident and that an investigation was being conducted.
Nedeljkov added that voters were bused in from neighboring Bosnia-Herzegovina’s Serbian entity to Belgrade, where they voted instead of at their home locations.
The observation mission of the CeSID – established in Belgrade in 1997 – reported viewing “repeated noncompliance” with election procedures at a number of polling stations and the presence of “propaganda material” at some voting sites, among other issues.
After polls closed, representatives of the opposition coalition Serbia Against Violence told a news conference they had recorded more than 450 electoral violations.
"Our legal teams are making efforts to respond to all the irregularities recorded so far," party spokesman Predrag Mitrovic said.
U.S. Ambassador to Serbia Christopher Hill said he had visited several election sites in the capital, Belgrade.
“The American Embassy has 14 teams spread across Serbia and Belgrade," he said, adding that he could not yet speak about the overall evaluation of the election.
Vucic, who is not on the December 17 ballot, was seeking to bolster the standing of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party as observers warned that the election campaign had been marred by intimidation and media bias.
Along with the parliamentary election, voting is taking place for municipal posts in 65 towns and cities.
In the capital, Belgrade, voters were to elect representatives to both the 110-member City Assembly, which chooses a mayor for a four-year term, and to the city's smaller, constituent councils.
In his brief remarks following the election, Vucic said, "I can't say anything about Belgrade, because not a single ballot has been counted in Belgrade."
Late polling there showed the unified, pro-European opposition, the Serbia Against Violence coalition, in a tight race with the president's eponymous Aleksandar Vucic-Belgrade Must Not Stop coalition and its former mayor.
"I expect it to be the same as before. It doesn't matter who's in power," one Belgrade voter, Branislav Zoranovic, told RFE/RL after casting his ballot. "What is important is that there is a good situation among citizens and that everyone has their own conscience."
Meanwhile, in neighboring Kosovo, more than 22,000 Serbian citizens living there -- who have the right to participate in the elections -- embarked on an organized journey across the border to participate in the Serbian voting.
Numerous buses departed at 7 a.m. from various cities in Kosovo’s Serb-majority regions – mainly North Mitrovica, Zvecan, Zubin Potok, and Leposaviq – resulting in long lines at the Bernjak and Jarinje border points with Serbia.
Most were traveling to polling stations in the south of Serbia, including Vranje, Kursumlija, Raska, and Tutin.
Marica Jovanovic of Gracanica said she “will vote because of my children. I am retired. My time has passed, but the children must have a better future. I have no other motive.”
Serbia and Kosovo are bitter rivals, and the government in Pristina has barred Serbian polling inside the country.
Vucic dissolved the country's 250-seat National Assembly on November 1, less than halfway through its four-year mandate, in the face of mounting pressure following two mass shootings in May. The shootings, which killed 19 people, triggered angry protests and calls for Vucic and other national leaders to resign.
After the Serbian Progressive Party refused to implement many of the demands of the opposition-led protests, the main pro-European opposition parties agreed to run together under the banner Serbia Against Violence.
The last elections in April 2022 saw the ruling party take the most votes, while the president himself comfortably won a new five-year term. However, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe said the voting had been marred by its "absence" of level-playing fields.
Vucic's critics have complained that the president had tightened his grip on power through his control of the media and government. Some public opinion surveys showed almost half of the country did not believe the elections would be free or fair.
Since taking office in May 2017, Vucic has maintained close ties with Russia, even after Moscow's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, while also trying to balance relations with the West, in hopes of eventually joining the European Union.
Serbia has said it respects Ukraine's territorial integrity, but it has also resisted EU pressure to join Western sanctions to punish Moscow for the Ukraine war.
Russia Not Interested In Extending Black Sea Grain Deal
Russia has no interest in extending the Black Sea grain deal, the RIA Novosti news agency reported on December 17, citing Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev. He added that to a large extent this is a political decision, but Russia will continue to export its grain, as it has its buyers. Russia withdrew in July from the deal that had allowed Ukraine to safely export grain from its Black Sea ports. Russia says it quit the deal because the arrangement was not delivering grain to the poorest countries and because it still faces barriers to its own exports of grain and fertilizer.
Russia Eyes Additional Oil Export Cuts In December
Russia on December 17 said it would deepen oil export cuts in December by potentially 50,000 barrels per day (bpd) or more, earlier than promised, as the world's biggest exporters try to support declining global oil prices. Saudi Arabia and Russia, the world's two biggest oil exporters, called in December for all OPEC+ members to join an agreement on output cuts after a fractious meeting of the producers' club. Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandr Novak was quoted by Russia's three main news agencies as saying that Russia would deepen cuts beyond the 300,000 bpd of cuts already agreed for this year.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Hungary Threatens To Veto Bulgaria's Schengen Entry Over Russian Gas Transit Tax2
Village Council Member Detonates Grenades During Meeting In Ukraine's Zakarpattya3
G7 Said To Be 'Moving Closer' To Seizing $300 Billion In Russian Assets For Ukraine4
Ukrainian Forces Reportedly Press Fight Inside Russia, Target Air Base, Battle Near Border Village5
Why Should You Pay Attention To Putin's Q&A? Here Are Six Reasons.6
Putin Warns Finland Of Unspecified 'Problems' As Helsinki Closes Border Again7
'A Spectacle, A Farce, A Rigged Clown Show': Russia Watches As Putin Cruises Toward A Fifth Term8
Bulgaria Tells Austria It Wants Full Schengen Membership9
Ukrainian Teen Forcibly Transferred To Russia Says Upon Return That 'Every Child Feels Abandoned'10
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
Subscribe