Finnish PM Warns Russian Win Would Empower Aggressors

Fierce fighting continued in the east, where Kyiv's forces fought off waves of attacks in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, the military reported early on December 2, as an aide to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said up to 13,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed since the start of the war.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces said in its daily update that Russian troops attacked Ukrainian positions in 14 settlements including Belohoryivka in Luhansk and Bakhmut in Donetsk while carrying out 30 air strikes and 35 multiple-rocket attacks on civilian settlements along the contact line.

The Russians were on the defensive in Kupyansk and Lyman in the east and in Zaporizhzhya in central Ukraine, the General Staff said, while in the Bakhmut and Avdiyivka directions in the east Moscow's forces were on the offensive.

The battlefield reports could not be independently verified.

Mykhaylo Podolyak, a senior adviser to Zelenskiy, told Ukraine's Channel 24 television on December 1 that as many as 13,000 Ukrainian troops have been killed since Russia's invasion in February.

"We have official estimates from the General Staff.... They range from 10,000...to 13,000 dead," Podolyak said.

He said Zelenskiy would make the official data public "when the right moment comes." Podolyak's comments have not been confirmed by the military.

In June, Zelenskiy said Ukraine was losing "60 to 100 soldiers per day, killed in action, and around 500 people wounded in action."

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said in September that 5,937 Russian troops had been killed in the nearly seven months of fighting to that point.

The figures could not be independently verified, and it is believed that both sides are minimizing their losses to avoid lowering the troops' morale.

U.S. General Mark Milley said last month that more than 100,000 Russian military personnel and 100,000 Ukrainian troops have been killed or wounded since the start of the war.

The figures advanced by Milley -- which could not be independently confirmed -- are the most precise to date from the U.S. government.

Meanwhile, in the recently liberated southern city of Kherson, Russian missiles killed at least one person and knocking out power, a city military administration official said late on December 1.

Halyna Luhova said residential buildings were damaged and three cars caught fire. Shelling the night before damaged power lines in the city, where electricity had only begun to be restored nearly three weeks after Russian troops withdrew to the eastern side of the Dnieper River.

The shelling was severe enough that air-raid alerts were issued in Kherson and other regions of Ukraine earlier on December 1.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, speaking at a news conference in Moscow, defended recent missile strikes, saying they targeted Ukraine's civil infrastructure to prevent Kyiv from importing Western arms.

"We disable energy facilities (in Ukraine) that allow you (the West) to pump lethal weapons into Ukraine to kill Russians," Lavrov said. "So don't say that the U.S. and NATO are not participants in this war -- you are directly participating."

NATO, the United States, and other Western allies have sent weapons requested by Kyiv to help Ukraine defend itself against the Russian invasion and its attacks on energy infrastructure. Western countries recently have agreed to send generators and other equipment to help Ukraine repair the damage caused by the Russian attacks.

In a sign some channels of communication remain open, Russia's Defense Ministry and the head of Ukraine's presidential administration said the two countries swapped 50 service personnel on December 1.

Russia's Defense Ministry published a video of prisoners of war cheering as they crossed the border in a bus. "We're going home!" said one as his fellow soldiers waved at a camera.

With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and BBC