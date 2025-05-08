This is the first in a three-part series on America’s foreign policy shift. Next interview on Friday, May 16: A conversation with Clifford D. May, the founder and president of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.
Russia Analyst Fiona Hill On 'The End Of The International System As We Know It'
Fiona Hill is an author, Russia analyst, and senior fellow at the Brookings Institution who previously served in intelligence and security roles under three US administrations. In a wide-ranging interview, she spoke to RFE/RL correspondent Todd Prince about what President Donald Trump's second term could mean for NATO, the emergence of a Trump foreign policy doctrine, and how European governments could help end the war in Ukraine.