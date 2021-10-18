Accessibility links

Fiona Hill: Putin 'Really Destabilizes' Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has created a system in which "he is the only person who matters," according to Fiona Hill. The senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, who served as the top Russia adviser in the National Security Council until July 2019 and authored a book on Putin, spoke with RFE/RL's Mike Eckel in an interview on October 15. Hill says that the concentration of power in one man and the lack of a clear successor destabilizes Russia.

