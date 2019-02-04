Fire In Central Moscow Apartment Building Kills At Least Four

A fire at a building in central Moscow has killed at least four people, emergency services officials say.



The fire, which was extinguished early on February 4, ignited at a building on Nikitsky Boulevard and spread out about 2,000 square meters, officials said.



Officials said that more than 100 residential apartments are in the building.

The cause of the fire was not mentioned.



State-run TASS news agency reported that a typical four-room apartment in the building costs more than $1.4 million and that several entertainment professionals are residents in the building.



"The fire area in the burning house located on Nikitsky Boulevard 12 had grown from 200 square meters to 2,000 square meters,” state-run TASS news agency quoted an emergency services source as saying.



The source said wooden floors in the building helped the fire spread quickly.



Officials said 42 people have been rescued from the blaze, which started on the fifth floor of the building that was built in 1912 and has the status of "a cultural heritage site."

