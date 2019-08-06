ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- A massive fire in the mountains near Kazakhstan’s largest city, Almaty, has killed three people.
The Interior Ministry said on August 6 that two local residents and a forest ranger were killed a day earlier while taking part in a fire-extinguishing operation in the Panfilov district.
According to the ministry, seven people have been hospitalized with severe burns in the town of Zharkent.
Firefighting operations by emergency-service brigades, police, and volunteers near the village of Taldy are still under way.
According to the ministry, the fire might have been caused by extremely hot weather.
Fire In Mountains Near Almaty Kills Three People
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- A massive fire in the mountains near Kazakhstan’s largest city, Almaty, has killed three people.