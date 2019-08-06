Fire In Mountains Near Almaty Kills Three People

ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- A massive fire in the mountains near Kazakhstan’s largest city, Almaty, has killed three people.



The Interior Ministry said on August 6 that two local residents and a forest ranger were killed a day earlier while taking part in a fire-extinguishing operation in the Panfilov district.



According to the ministry, seven people have been hospitalized with severe burns in the town of Zharkent.



Firefighting operations by emergency-service brigades, police, and volunteers near the village of Taldy are still under way.



According to the ministry, the fire might have been caused by extremely hot weather.