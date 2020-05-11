Fire At Private Nursing Home Near Moscow Kills Nine

A fire in a nursing home in the town of Krasnogorsk near Moscow has killed nine people and put another nine in hospital.



Local authorities said on May 11 that the fire, which ravaged a private nursing home for the elderly overnight, was caused by a faulty wire.



The administrator of the retirement home, whose identity was not disclosed, was detained on a charge of "providing services not corresponding to safety regulations."



According to the officials, six of those hospitalized are in a very serious condition.



The Moscow region's governor, Andrei Vorobyov, visited the hospital and the fire site.



He promised to provide individuals affected by the fire with "all necessary assistance," and pledged "to punish all those responsible" for the deadly incident.

