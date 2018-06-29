Fire At Oil Refinery In Abadan Kills One, Injures 18, Iran's ISNA Reports

Iran's semi-official ISNA news agency says a fire at an oil refinery in the city of Abadan in southwestern Khuzestan Province has killed one person and injured 18.

A report on June 28 said that the Abadan petrochemical complex caught fire at midnight on June 27 and that 10 of the injured were transferred to a hospital.

ISNA and the semi-official Tasnim news agency said the cause of the incident is unknown.

The Abadan Oil Refinery is Iran's oldest crude processing facility in oil-rich Khuzestan Province.

Damage to the plant at Abadan, which was used to produced gasoline and some other fuels derived from crude oil, is not expected to impact oil exports from Iran.

Fires and other accidents occur occasionally in Iran's aging oil-related facilities that were hit hard by years of neglected maintenence and upgrading due to Western sanctions.

A fire at an oil rig in southern Iran in October killed four workers. It happened just days after another fire at an oil refinery killed seven workers.

In 2016, several fires at Iranian petrochemical plants and facilities raised suspicions about hacking potentially having played a role in starting them.

Based on reporting by AP and Reuters