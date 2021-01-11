Seven Elderly People Killed In Siberia Nursing Home Fire

TYUMEN, Russia -- Russian authorities say a fire at a private nursing home in western Siberia has killed seven people.

Officials in Russia's Tyumen region said on January 10 that the retirement home in the town of Borovsky wasn't registered with authorities.

The owner and two elderly people managed to escape the house when the fire hit the building overnight, officials said.

The victims were more than 70 years old.

The Investigative Committee said in a statement that the retirement home's owner, a woman, whose identity was not disclosed, was detained and could face charges of unintended manslaughter and violating safety regulations.

Investigative Committee chief Aleksandr Bastrykin took the probe into the incident under his personal control, according to the statement.

Deadly fires caused by violations of safety regulations or faulty wiring are common in Russia.

Less than a month ago, a fire in a private retirement house in Russia's Republic of Bashkortostan killed 11 people.