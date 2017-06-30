Ukrainian Firefighters Battle Forest Fire Near Chernobyl Nuclear Plant

Ukrainian firefighters are battling to contain a forest fire inside the irradiated exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear plant, officials say.

The fire erupted around midday on June 29 during tree cutting works at the Lubyanskoye Forestry and spread to an area of some 25 hectares by early June 30, the emergency services said.

More than 100 firefighters and scores of trucks and aircraft were dispatched to the area, a statement said.

It is not the first wildfire to break out near the site of the 1986 reactor explosion and fire, the world's worst civilian nuclear disaster.

In 2015 alone, fires engulfed some 400 hectares of forests in the exclusion zone.

