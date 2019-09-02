First Class Of Girls Enrolled At Kyiv Military School

Twenty young women started classes at Kyiv’s prestigious Ivan Bohun Military High School in Ukraine on September 1 for the first time ever.



"For the first time in its history, girls will be trained here who, during their entrance examinations, won the opportunity to wear the high rank of Lyceum student of the Ivan Bohun Military Lyceum," said Major-General Ihor Hordiychuk, the institution’s principal, in a greeting.



He noted that admissions standards for the school's 300 students were identical for boys and girls, based on their “knowledge, their physical training, and their desire to become officers in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.”



Hordiychuk first stated in March that girls would for the first time be allowed to study at the educational institute, while predicting that the first class of girls would be small.



"If this will be a good year then we’ll justify proposals to [the school’s] leadership and increase their number," Hordiychuk said, as quoted by Hromadske, a Ukrainian online news site.

Applicants were tested identically based on their strength, agility, endurance, psychological readiness, and motivation.



The school's main building is in a Tsarist-era structure that was built in 1914-1916 which first housed an engineering school. It currently has landmark status in the city.



As of January, 8 percent of all soldiers who serve in the Joint Forces Operation against Moscow-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine are women, the military says. Four percent of them are senior officers.



About 10 percent of all service personnel in the Armed Forces are women, about the same percentage as in NATO countries, the Defense Military says.

Based on reporting by Interfax, Hromadske, and UNIAN