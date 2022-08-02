News
Turkey Says First Ukraine Grain Shipment Expected In Istanbul 'After Midnight'
Turkey says the first ship carrying Ukrainian grain under a UN-brokered deal to lift Moscow's naval blockade in the Black Sea is expected in Istanbul "after midnight."
The Sierra Leone-registered ship, Razoni, which set sail for the Lebanese port of Tripoli from Odesa early on August 1 carrying 26,000 tons of corn, had been originally expected to arrive in Istanbul on August 2 in the early afternoon.
The Razoni had initially progressed slowly at just seven knots in Ukrainian waters due to possible mines but was then able to pick up speed, the Marine Traffic website said.
According to the website, as of 8 a.m. GMT the Razoni was moving southward along the Bulgarian coast some 50 kilometers off the port of Burgas.
It will be inspected by a special joint coordination center set up last week and staffed by civilian and military officials from both Ukraine and Russia, as well as delegates from Turkey and the UN.
In line with agreed procedure, the inspections will not take place in Istanbul's port itself, but at sea, at the mouth of the Bosphorus.
Media have been warned to stay away from the vessel.
An unnamed senior Turkish official told Reuters on August 2 that Ankara expects roughly one grain ship to leave Ukrainian ports daily as long as the UN-brokered agreement holds.
The departure of the Razoni was hailed by the international community, with UN chief Antonio Guterres "warmly" welcoming the move and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg thanking alliance member Turkey for its "pivotal role."
However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said late on August 1 in his nightly address that it was too soon to celebrate.
"At this time, it is too early to draw any conclusions and make any forecasts," Zelenskiy said. "Let's wait and see how the agreement works and whether security will be really guaranteed."
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
All Of The Latest News
Russia Bars Entry To 39 Britons, Including Politicians, Journalists
Russia has announced sanctions against 39 British politicians, business leaders, and journalists, barring them from entering Russia.
The list includes opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer, former Prime Minister David Cameron, TV journalist Piers Morgan, and BBC News presenter Huw Edwards.
London has been one of Kyiv's most vocal supporters since Russia's full-scale unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
Russia's Foreign Ministry said the Britons listed "contribute to the hostile course of London aimed at the demonization of our country and its international isolation."
The names will be added to a list of more than 200 other Britons whom Russia has already banned, including most of Britain's leading politicians.
The travel bans are largely symbolic given the poor state of relations, but Russia's Foreign Ministry said it would keep adding to the list.
"Given London's destructive drive to spin the sanctions flywheel on far-fetched and absurd pretexts, work on expanding the Russian stop-list will continue," it said in a statement.
Separately, the Russian Prosecutor-General's Office said it had declared the nonprofit Calvert 22 Foundation based in London an "undesirable organization."
"It has been established that its activity poses a threat to the foundations of the constitutional order and the security of the Russian Federation," the Prosecutor-General’s Office said in a statement.
The organization, which was founded in 2009 by Russian-born economist Nonna Materkova, focuses on arts and culture in Russia and Eastern Europe.
The "undesirable organization" tag allows Russian authorities to ban their work in the country. It also carries the risk of fines or prison time for Russians working with the organizations.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP
Russia Preparing To Attack Southern Ukraine, Kyiv Says, As U.S. Announces More Military Aid
Tens of thousands of Russian troops were preparing to advance on the cities of Kryviy Rih and Mykolayiv in southern Ukraine, presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych has said, as Moscow pounded the Dnipropetrovsk region with rocket fire and the United States announced a fresh batch of armaments and munition for Kyiv.
Arestovych estimated that the Russian attack force numbered about 22,000 soldiers and said that a "sufficiently large" Ukrainian contingent lay in wait.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, Western military aid, worldwide reaction, and the plight of civilians and refugees. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
The head of the Dnipropetrovsk region's military administration, Valentyn Reznichenko, reported that Russian troops fired rocket launchers and artillery at the Synelnykove and Kriviy Rih districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region.
"The enemy hit [Synelnykove] with an anti-aircraft missile. In Pokrovska hromada there is destruction of housing, damaged cars," he wrote on Telegram.
Powerful explosions again targeted the Black Sea port city of Mykolayiv on August 2 in the morning and one person was wounded, city mayor Oleksandr Sienkovych said.
The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said 5,327 civilians were killed and 7,257 were wounded in Ukraine since the start of Russia's invasion.
The United States on August 1 announced a new tranche of weapons for Ukraine, including ammunition for rocket launchers and artillery guns that Ukrainian military officials say have been critical in the fight to repel Russian troops and strike their supply lines.
The new $550 million package will "include more ammunition for the high mobility advanced rocket systems otherwise known as HIMARS, as well as ammunition" for artillery, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters at the White House.
This brings the total of military assistance committed to Ukraine since President Joe Biden took office to more than $8 billion, Kirby said.
HIMARS have a longer range and are more precise than the Soviet-era artillery that Ukraine had in its arsenal.
"To meet its evolving battlefield requirements, the United States will continue to work with its Allies and partners to provide Ukraine with key capabilities," the Pentagon said in a statement.
The White House said U.S. officials held a call on August 1 with top Ukrainian officials to discuss the new aid package.
"The U.S. officials provided their counterparts with details of a new package that the Biden Administration will authorize today to provide Ukraine with additional ammunition for the HIMARS and artillery systems that are making a difference on the battlefield," a White House statement said.
The call came after Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s call with Ukrainian Minister of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov on July 29 in which he previewed upcoming security assistance plans.
The call on August 1 was between Secretary of State Antony Blinken, national-security adviser Jake Sullivan, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Ukrainian President Andriy Yermak, and Valeriy Zaluzhniy, commander in chief of the Ukrainian military, the White House said in a statement.
Separately, Blinken said Russia was using Ukraine's biggest nuclear power plant at Zaporizhzhya as a "nuclear shield" by stationing troops there, preventing Ukrainian forces from returning fire and risking a terrible nuclear accident.
Blinken said Washington was "deeply concerned" that the Zaporizhzhya plant, which Russia was accused of firing shells dangerously close to in March, was now a Russian military base used to fire on nearby Ukrainian forces.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Amid Rising Global Tensions, UN Chief Warns About Nuclear Annihilation
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on nations around the globe to "put humanity on a new path" that is free of nuclear weapons as rising geopolitical tensions have put the planet just "one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation."
"We have been extraordinarily lucky so far. But luck is not a strategy. Nor is it a shield from geopolitical tensions boiling over into nuclear conflict," Guterres said on August 1 at the start of the Tenth Review Conference of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) for nuclear weapons.
Signed in 1968 and in effect since 1970, the NPT is aimed at preventing the spread of nuclear weapons and weapons technology, to promote cooperation in the peaceful uses of nuclear energy, and to further the goal of achieving nuclear disarmament in general.
The treaty represents the only binding commitment in a multilateral treaty to the goal of disarmament by the nuclear-weapon states.
But Guterres warned the world currently faces "a nuclear danger not seen since the height of the Cold War," as the war between Russia and Ukraine threatens to boil over and engulf the West.
"Today, humanity is just one misunderstanding, one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation," he said.
The meeting, which is being held at the UN's headquarters in New York, has been postponed several times since 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"Almost 13,000 nuclear weapons are now being held in arsenals around the world. All this at a time when the risks of proliferation are growing and guardrails to prevent escalation are weakening," Guterres said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the conference in a letter, saying there could be "no winners" in a nuclear war and it should "never be unleashed."
"We proceed from the fact that there can be no winners in a nuclear war and it should never be unleashed, and we stand for equal and indivisible security for all members of the world community," he said in the letter.
His words contrasted with earlier statements that have been interpreted in the West as implicit threats amid Russia's ongoing full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused Russia of using its nuclear weapons to intimidate and threaten by engaging in "reckless, dangerous nuclear saber-rattling."
Blinken told the conference that there is no place in the world for "nuclear deterrence based on force and intimidation or blackmail."
"We have to stand together in rejecting this," Blinken added.
Speaking to reporters after addressing the conference, Blinken called Russia's actions around Ukraine's largest nuclear power plant "the height of irresponsibility."
Russia was previously accused of firing shells dangerously close to the Zaporizhzhya plant in March as its forces took it over in the first weeks of its invasion of Ukraine.
Washington is "deeply concerned" that Moscow has been using the plant as a military base and firing on Ukrainian forces from around it, Blinken said.
"Of course the Ukrainians cannot fire back lest there be a terrible accident involving the nuclear plant," he said.
The International Atomic Energy Agency, the UN's atomic watchdog, should be given access to the plant, Blinken said.
While Blinken represented the United States at the conference, President Joe Biden issued a statement about nonproliferation before the meeting got under way.
Biden said the United States is ready to outline a new nuclear arms deal with Russia and called on Moscow to demonstrate its ability to negotiate in good faith. Biden also called on China "to engage in talks that will reduce the risk of miscalculation and address destabilizing military dynamics."
Moscow and Washington in February extended their New START treaty, which caps the number of strategic nuclear warheads they can deploy and limits the land- and submarine-based missiles and bombers to deliver them.
"Today, my Administration is ready to expeditiously negotiate a new arms control framework to replace New START when it expires in 2026," Biden said in the statement.
"But negotiation requires a willing partner operating in good faith. And Russia’s brutal and unprovoked aggression in Ukraine has shattered peace in Europe and constitutes an attack on fundamental tenets of international order," Biden said. "Russia should demonstrate that it is ready to resume work on nuclear arms control with the United States."
Biden said China also had a responsibility to play a leading role in nonproliferation.
"There is no benefit to any of our nations, or for the world, to resist substantive engagement on arms control and nuclear nonproliferation," Biden said, citing the current "moment of uncertainty and upheaval on the global stage."
With reporting by AP and AFP
Nagorno-Karabakh Military Accuses Azerbaijan Of Attacks; Baku Denies Cease-Fire Violations
Nagorno-Karabakh's military on August 1 accused Azerbaijani forces of launching attacks on its positions in the territory’s north and northwest.
The Karabakh Defense Army said that throughout the day its troops thwarted Azerbaijani "attempts to cross the line of contact."
"The Armenian side suffered no casualties," it said in a statement issued in the evening. "The situation remains tense."
The statement added that Russian peacekeeping forces stationed in Karabakh received "detailed information" about the situation on the front line.
A Karabakh lawmaker, Artur Harutiunian, told RFE/RL’s Armenian Service shortly afterward that the fighting had stopped. He also said that the Azerbaijani Army did not capture any Karabakh Armenian positions.
"Everything is under the control of our armed forces," Davit Babayan, the Karabakh foreign minister said.
The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry categorically denied any cease-fire violations in or around Karabakh.
The situation along the Karabakh line of contact had been relatively calm since March.
Earlier in the evening, Arayik Harutiunian, the Karabakh president, held what appeared to be an emergency meeting with Defense Army commander Kamo Vartanian and other security officials.
Meanwhile, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan held a phone call with U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Karen Donfried. An Armenian readout of the call made no explicit mention on the reported escalation in Karabakh.
Donfried spoke last month with Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov the day after their direct talks held in Tbilisi. A week later, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken phoned the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan. Blinken tweeted afterward that he saw a "historic opportunity to achieve peace in the region."
The Armenian side said last week that Azerbaijani forces opened fire at two villages in Nagorno-Karabakh and on Armenian Army positions on Armenia’s border with Azerbaijan. Baku denied the accusations.
Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov on July 30 ordered his troops to be ready to "prevent provocation attempts by the enemy with decisive measures." Some commentators in Yerevan suggested that Baku is preparing the ground for another escalation in the conflict zone.
Kosovo Pauses Issuing Documents To Serbs As Barricades Come Down
PRISTINA -- Kosovar authorities have paused issuing documents to Serbs entering the country after agreeing to delay implementation of two regulations regarding automobile license plates and travel papers for visitors from Serbia after consultations with U.S. and European Union representatives.
The pause came after local Serbs in northern Kosovo agreed to remove all the barricades that were put on the roads leading to two border crossing points with Serbia.
Barricades set up at border crossings by ethnic Serbs in Kosovo were being removed on August 1 as the first documents of the Internal Affairs Ministry of Kosovo for entry and exit for citizens of Serbia were issued at the border crossings with Serbia that had opened.
Under the agreement, reached in the early hours of August 1, there will be a delay of 30 days in the new regulations.
"As we promised last night, as the Government of the Republic of Kosovo, by removing barricades and ensuring freedom of movement for our citizens, we moved the implementation of the decisions to September 1, 2022, in order to maintain stability in the country and the region", Kosovar Interior Minister Xhelal Svecla confirmed on Facebook.
Svecla also confirmed that two border crossings in the northern part of Kosovo opened for traffic after all road blockages were removed.
Prime Minister Albin Kurti said earlier that he expected that barricades at the two border crossings, Jarinje and Brnjak, would be removed during the day on August 1.
RFE/RL journalists confirmed that in Rudare, a town near the Jarinje border crossing, the removal of vehicles that had been placed as barricades on the roads in the north of Kosovo has begun.
However, two border crossings in the north, Jarinje and Brnjak, remain closed for traffic because, according to Prime Minister Albin Kurti, "the roads leading there are still blocked." He added that there had been a total of nine barricades erected and clearing them will take time.
"We expect that during today they will all be removed," Kurti said.
Late on July 31, U.S. Ambassador to Pristina Jeffrey Hovenier had urged Kosovo to postpone implementation of the regulations for 30 days "because there seems to be disinformation and misunderstanding of these decisions."
The Kosovar government had said that starting on August 1 travelers arriving from Serbia would have their Serbia-issued documents exchanged for new entry-exit identification documents issued by Pristina, valid for three months.
The policy matches a long-standing practice in place by Belgrade for Kosovo citizens visiting Serbia.
The move triggered riots by minority Serbs who put up roadblocks, sounded air raid sirens and fired their guns into the air.
The Kosovo government had accused neighboring Serbia of instigating the riots in order to destabilize the country that declared independence in 2008 after a NATO intervention that stopped Serbia’s bloody crackdown against ethnic Albanian separatists in 1999.
"We hope that we will work with this government and colleagues from the European Union to ensure that these agreements are better understood and thus lower tensions," Hovenier added.
The NATO-led mission in Kosovo also said on July 31 that it was monitoring the "tense" situation in the northern municipalities and that it was "prepared to intervene if stability is jeopardized."
Ethnic Serbs in the north of Kosovo have been using car plates issued by Serbian institutions since the war in 1999 with acronyms of Kosovo cities, such as KM (Kosovska Mitrovica), PR (Pristina), or UR (Urosevac).
The government in Kosovo regards the plates as illegal but has tolerated them in four northern municipalities with Serb majorities.
Serbia does not recognize Kosovo’s independence nor its right to impose rules and regulations such as registering cars and trucks. Most EU countries recognize Kosovo, though Russia and China, allies of Serbia, do not.
The EU has tried to broker a dialogue between the two Balkans neighbors for over a decade, but so far the efforts have failed to achieve a normalization of ties.
Kurti has said Kosovo will formally apply to become a member of the European Union by the end of 2022 despite concerns over tensions with Serbia, also an EU aspirant.
U.S. Imposes Sanctions On Companies Accused Of Dealing With Iranian Oil Broker
The United States has imposed sanctions on several companies in China, the United Arab Emirates, and Singapore that it says were used by an Iranian petrochemical broker to sell Iranian products to East Asia.
The move is the latest in a stepped-up effort to enforce U.S. sanctions on Iran designed to slash its revenues from oil and petrochemicals to pressure Iran amid negotiations to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.
The U.S. Treasury Department on August 1 accused the designated companies of being used by Iran’s Persian Gulf Petrochemical Industry Commercial Company to facilitate the sale of petroleum and petrochemical products from Iran to East Asia.
The sanctions were imposed on four Hong Kong-based companies, one based in the United Arab Emirates, and one in Singapore, according to a Treasury Department statement.
The action freezes any U.S.-based assets and generally bars Americans from dealing with them. Those that engage in certain transactions with the firms also risk being hit by sanctions.
U.S. President Joe Biden has refrained from imposing sanctions on Chinese entities engaged in the oil and petrochemical trade with Iran as his administration pursues a revival of the nuclear deal.
Efforts to resurrect the deal have so far failed, leading the U.S. administration to look for other ways to increase pressure on Iran.
"The United States continues to pursue the path of diplomacy to achieve a mutual return to full implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action," said Brian Nelson, undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, referring to the 2015 deal by its formal name.
"Until such time as Iran is ready to return to full implementation of its commitments, we will continue to enforce sanctions on the illicit sale of Iranian petroleum and petrochemicals," Nelson said in the statement.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken echoed Nelson's statement and said that the six designated entities had facilitated "illicit transactions related to Iranian petroleum as well as petroleum and petrochemical products, key sources of revenue for the Iranian government."
The nuclear deal gave Iran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its atomic program, which Iran has said is strictly for peaceful purposes.
The U.S. withdrew from the accord in 2018 unilaterally under then-President Donald Trump and began reimposing economic sanctions, prompting Iran to begin rolling back on its own commitments under the deal.
Negotiations to restore the deal have been stalled since March amid differences between Tehran and Washington on several issues.
Iran said on August 1 it remains "optimistic" about a possible revival of the deal after the European Union put forth a proposal aiming for a compromise.
"The Iranian side has carefully reviewed the text and presented its views," Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said at a news conference. "It is possible that in the near future we can reach a conclusion regarding the timetable for the negotiations."
He added that there would probably be a new round of negotiations depending on “the willingness of the other side, especially the American side."
The comments came after EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell submitted a new draft text and urged the negotiators to accept it or "risk a dangerous nuclear crisis."
Borrell said the draft text includes "hard-won compromises by all sides" and "addresses, in precise detail, the sanctions lifting as well as the nuclear steps needed to restore" the 2015 pact.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP
Two Russian Citizens Of Tajik Origin Forcibly Taken From Moscow To Tajikistan, Relatives Say
Relatives of two Tajik activists who have resided in Russia for years and are Russian citizens say they were forcibly taken to Tajikistan, where they may face illegal incarceration and arbitrary trials amid an ongoing crackdown on activists from the remote Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region (GBAO).
Oraz Vazirbekov and Ramzi Vazirbekov, who are not related, went missing in Moscow on July 29. A day later, the Bekhdosht TV YouTube channel showed the two GBAO natives saying they had decided to go to Tajikistan of their own free will.
On August 1, the men's relatives told RFE/RL that the video was most likely made under duress as the men had warned earlier that if they turned up in Tajikistan it would mean they had been kidnapped and brought to their former homeland under duress.
Deep tensions between the Tajik government and residents of the volatile GBAO have simmered since a five-year civil war broke out shortly after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.
Protests are rare in the tightly controlled nation of 9.5 million where President Emomali Rahmon has ruled with an iron fist for nearly three decades.
The latest crackdown on activists in GBAO followed protests initially sparked in mid-May by anger over the lack of an investigation into the 2021 death of an activist while in police custody and the refusal by regional authorities to consider the resignation of regional Governor Alisher Mirzonabot and Khorugh Mayor Rizo Nazarzoda.
The rallies intensified after one of the protesters, 29-year-old Zamir Nazrishoev, was killed by police on May 16, prompting the authorities to launch what they called an counterterrorist operation.
The escalating violence in the region has sparked a call for restraint from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Western diplomatic missions in Tajikistan, and human rights groups.
Gordo-Badakhshan, a linguistically and ethnically distinct region, has been home to rebels who opposed government forces during the conflict in the 1990s.
While it occupies almost half of the country's territory, its population is a mere 250,000. The region's mountainous terrain makes travel difficult while its economy suffers from unemployment, difficult living conditions, and high food prices.
Iranian Broadcast Of Woman's 'Confession' Sparks Outrage On Social Media
The broadcast of a woman's apparent forced confession on Iranian state TV has sparked a wave of anger from activists.
Sepideh Rashno, a 28-year-old writer and artist, was arrested on June 15 after a video of her arguing with another woman who was enforcing rules on wearing a head scarf on a bus in Tehran went viral.
The other woman threatened to send the video -- which showed Rashno riding the bus without the mandatory hijab -- to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) .
Weeks after widespread concern grew over Rashno's whereabouts, a Twitter storm started with the hashtag "Where is Sepideh?"
Iran's state television subsequently showed her in a video report on July 30.
During a one-sided narrative over the confrontation, a pale-faced Rashno was shown for a few seconds in what looked like a studio setting saying lines that appeared to have been written by authorities.
The broadcast of Rashno's words caused an immediate reaction on social media.
Atena Daemi, a human rights defender and former political prisoner, compared the video to the "forced confession" given by 25 Kurdish prisoners who were identified as "ISIS members."
"The creation of scenarios against Sepideh Rashno and the broadcast of her forced confession film, citing the literature of the reformists, reminded me of the execution of those dear ones," Daemi said in a tweet.
The confession aired amid recent reports that authorities in Iran are increasingly cracking down on women deemed to be in violation of wearing the hijab, which is mandatory in public in Iran.
Iran's notorious Guidance Patrols, or morality police, have become increasingly active and violent. Videos have emerged on social media appearing to show officers detaining women, forcing them into vans, and whisking them away.
Mehdi Yerahi, a famous Iranian singer, wrote in a tweet that he was "extremely disgusted" with the broadcaster and said he would no longer allow this anti-human organization" to use and broadcast "any of my works under any circumstances."
A July 5 order by President Ebrahim Raisi to enforce the hijab law has resulted in a new list of restrictions on how women can dress.
Following the order, women judged not to be in compliance have been barred from government offices, banks, and public transportation.
In response, activists have launched a social-media campaign under the hashtag #no2hijab to urge people to boycott companies enforcing the tougher restrictions.
On July 12, women's rights activists posted videos of themselves publicly removing their veils to coincide with the government’s National Day of Hijab and Chastity.
The hijab first became compulsory in public for Iranian women and girls over the age of 9 after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Many Iranian women have flouted the rule over the years in protest and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.
With writing and reporting by Ardeshir Tayebi
Von Der Leyen Says EU Must Prepare For 'Worst' On Russian Gas Supplies
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has warned that Europe must prepare for the "worst situation" with regard to Russian gas supplies.
"Since Russia has already completely or partially cut off gas supplies to 12 [EU] member countries, we must all prepare for the worst situation," von der Leyen told El Mundo, a Spanish-language newspaper.
Russia has suspended gas deliveries to several EU countries for their refusal to pay for delivery in rubles, a demand that European countries have said is linked to Kremlin attempts to ease the impact of Western sanctions on Russia over its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Russia has also lowered deliveries of gas to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline over a maintenance issue that Germany has said has been manufactured by Russia as retaliation for Western sanctions.
Mounting concerns about Russia’s reduction of gas deliveries drove the bloc last week to agree an emergency plan to curb gas consumption and meet winter supply needs.
Von der Leyen called this "a decisive and unprecedented step” taken in just one week to counter Russian President Vladimir Putin's threat to cut off gas supplies completely.
Spain initially opposed the emergency plan but approved it after securing concessions.
Von der Leyen, who answered El Mundo’s questions in an e-mail response, welcomed the Spanish government's decision, saying, "Once again, this is about European solidarity."
Based on reporting by dpa
Russian Lawmakers Outline Bill Banning Adoption Of Russian Children By Citizens Of 'Unfriendly Countries'
A group of Russian lawmakers have introduced a bill that would ban the adoption of Russian children by citizens from so-called unfriendly countries.
The draft bill appeared on the website of the Russian parliament's lower chamber, the State Duma, on August 1.
The document, which is attached to a bill on amendments to Russia's Family Code, says the "upbringing of [Russian] orphans in unfriendly countries is a blow to the nation's future."
"For many years 'the collective West' has disrupted the issues of good and evil, destroyed traditional family values," the document says, adding that as of January 2021, 17,498 Russian orphans were living abroad with adoptive families.
The move appears to expand legislation known as Dima Yakovlev's law, which was signed by President Vladimir Putin in December 2012 to bar U.S. citizens from adopting Russian children.
That law was adopted in retaliation to a U.S. law imposing asset freezes and visa bans on Russians accused by Washington of human rights abuses, including those believed involved in the death of a whistleblowing Russian lawyer, Sergei Magnitsky, in a Moscow jail in 2009.
In March this year, just days after Russia launched its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine that was condemned by the West and many other countries, Putin ordered the government to create a registry of "unfriendly nations."
The list includes the United States, Canada, Britain, Ukraine, Australia, Singapore, Japan, New Zealand, Taiwan, Micronesia, Montenegro, Albania, Switzerland, Andorra, South Korea, Lichtenstein, Monaco, Norway, San Marino, the Czech Republic, North Macedonia, Croatia, Denmark, Greece, Slovakia, and Slovenia.
Iranian Security Agents Raid Baha'i Homes, Arrest Several Leaders
Iranian security agents have raided the homes of dozens of Baha'i citizens in different parts of the country, arresting several well-known community leaders.
Radio Farda correspondents have confirmed the arrest of Mahvash Sabet Shahriari and Fariba Kamalabadi in Tehran and Afif Naimi and Saman Astvar in Karaj during the July 31 raids.
Sohi Thabeti, a resident of Sari, and Behnam Mumtazi, a resident of Qazvin, are also among those arrested on July 31.
Arash Sadeghi, a civil activist and former political prisoner, confirmed on Twitter the names of 15 people arrested as part of the action.
Naimi, Sabet Shahriari, and Kamalabadi are well-known leaders of the Baha'i community. They were recently released from prison after serving 10 years on charges of acting against Iran's national security, collaboration with foreign countries, and "corruption on earth," among other things.
In an interview with Radio Farda, Simin Fahandej, the spokesman for the Worldwide Baha’i Community in Geneva, said the Iranian government is increasing pressure on Baha'is, including the issuance of stiff prison sentences against them as part of a "new wave of persecution" against them by the government.
Baha'is -- who number some 300,000 in Iran and have an estimated 5 million followers worldwide -- say they face systematic persecution in Iran, where their faith is not officially recognized in the constitution.
Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has on several occasions called the Baha'i faith a cult and in a religious fatwa issued in 2018 forbade contact, including business dealings, with followers of the faith.
Since the Islamic Republic of Iran was established in 1979, hundreds of Baha'is have been arrested and jailed for their beliefs. At least 200 have been executed or were arrested and never heard from again.
Thousands more have been banned from receiving higher education or had their property confiscated, while vandals often desecrate Baha'i cemeteries.
With writing and reporting by Ardeshir Tayebi
Bank Of Russia Expands Restrictions For Hard-Currency Withdrawals Until March 2023
MOSCOW -- The Bank of Russia has prolonged restrictions that limit hard-currency withdrawals from bank accounts until March next year amid the country's financial isolation from the West sparked by Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
The country's central bank said in a statement on August 1 that the restrictions introduced following unprecedented sanctions imposed on Russia by the West in early March over its war in Ukraine, will remain in place until at least March 9, 2023.
Under the restrictions, clients of banks in Russia cannot withdraw more than $10,000, or the sum's equivalent in euros. Sums beyond that amount can be only withdrawn in rubles at a rate set out by the central bank.
Also, only money that was deposited to bank accounts before March 9, 2022, can be withdrawn.
Banks, meanwhile, can only sell dollars and euros that were obtained before March 9 this year.
Foreign companies and nonresidents of Russia are barred completely from withdrawing dollars and euros.
The measures were introduced to support the ruble in the face of the sanctions.
Last Chief Of Soviet KGB, Vadim Bakatin, Dies At 84
MOSCOW -- Vadim Bakatin, the last chief of the Soviet Union's Committee of State Security, widely known under its Russian acronym KGB, has died at the age of 84.
Russian state television reported Bakatin's death on August 1 but gave no details.
Bakatin was appointed to the post by the last president of the Soviet Union, Mikhail Gorbachev, in August 1991 after a failed coup d'etat. He served at the post until the country’s dissolution in December that year.
Under his command, the KGB was reformed but not fully dissolved as many radical reformers demanded.
Bakatin served as the Soviet Union's interior minister from 1988 to 1990.
After the collapse of the Soviet Union, Bakatin worked at the Reforma foundation for economic and political reforms in Russia, and at the country's largest investment company, Baring Vostok.
Pope Francis To Visit Kazakhstan In September, Expected To Meet With Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill
Pope Francis will visit Kazakhstan in September to attend an event regularly organized by the Central Asian nation's authorities that will also be attended by the Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill.
The Vatican said on August 1 that the pontiff will be in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, on September 13-15 to attend the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions. Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev's office also announced the visit.
The Vatican statement did not mention Kirill but Francis has said several times that he hopes to meet with the Russian Patriarch at the event.
Since the beginning of Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine launched on February 24, Kirill has made a number of statements in solidarity with the policy of the Russian authorities, prompting Pope Francis to warn the patriarch against becoming President Vladimir "Putin's altar boy."
More than 150 Russian Orthodox clerics called for a stop to war in an open letter on March 1. Kirill was not among those who signed it.
With reporting by Reuters
Bulgarian President Calls Snap Polls For October 2, Appoints Caretaker Cabinet
President Rumen Radev has announced October 2 as the date for Bulgaria's fourth parliamentary elections in less than two years following the collapse in June of reformist Prime Minister Kiril Petkov's coalition government.
Radev also appointed Galab Donev, a former labor minister, to lead a caretaker cabinet as the European Union's poorest member country faces surging inflation and uncertainty about its gas supplies.
The cabinet will serve from August 2 until a new government is formed after the October 2 elections.
The Socialist Party last month gave up plans to propose a new coalition government after failing for the third time in a row to form a majority in parliament following Petkov's resignation prompted by a no-confidence vote.
Donev's government is largely expected to take a softer line toward Moscow, which could include efforts to renew Russian gas imports. It may also try to mend ties with Moscow after Petkov's government expelled 70 Russian diplomatic staff over espionage concerns.
With reporting by Reuters
Post-Soviet Reformer Chubais Reportedly In Intensive Care With Rare Disorder
Well-known post-Soviet reformer Anatoly Chubais, who left Russia following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, is reported to be in intensive care in a hospital in Europe with a rare immune disorder.
Details over Chubais's condition remained sparse on August 1, a day after Russian TV personality Ksenia Sobchak, a friend of Chubais, wrote on Telegram that she had spoken with Chubais’s wife, Avdotya Smirnova, who told her that her husband was suffering from Guillain-Barre syndrome and is in intensive care in an unspecified European hospital.
Reuters quoted two other sources on August 1 as confirming Sobchak's report that Chubais, 67, believes he is suffering from Guillain–Barre syndrome, a disease caused by the immune system damaging the peripheral nervous system.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he had no information about any requests from Chubais, who once served as former President Boris Yeltsin's chief of staff, or his representatives for help.
"Certainly, this is sad news and we wish him a quick recovery, but we have no details [of the situation]," Peskov said, adding that Russian officials are ready to provide "all Russian citizens with help."
Sobchak quoted Chubais as saying his condition was “moderate, stable.”
According to Italy's la Repubblica newspaper, Chubais fell ill while visiting a resort on the island of Sardinia.
The newspaper said local police are investigating the situation to check for any foul play, such as poisoning, though Reuters quoted one source as saying that, at this time, they didn't think poisoning was the cause.
Several opponents of Putin’s rule have suffered from poisoning attacks, often outside of Russia.
The Kremlin has denied trying to poison its foes despite strong evidence in many cases implicating Russian authorities.
Before leaving Russia in March, Chubais resigned his position as Russian President Vladimir Putin's envoy for stable development.
He did not say why he was leaving either the post or the country, but many observers have speculated that it could signal the highest-profile protest inside the Kremlin against Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Bloomberg reported that Chubais had expressed opposition to the invasion of Ukraine upon his departure.
Chubais is well-known in Russia, having held high-profile posts since the early 1990s, when he oversaw the efforts to sell off some of the country's biggest industrial assets during Yeltsin's time in office.
With reporting by la Repubblica, TASS, and Interfax
Probe Launched After Notorious Kyrgyz Kingpin Killed While In Custody
BISHKEK -- Kyrgyz authorities say they have launched a probe into the death while in custody of a notorious criminal boss who has been linked to another infamous kingpin for whom the United States has offered a $1 million reward.
A spokesman for the Prosecutor-General Office, Sirojiddin Kamolidinov, told RFE/RL on August 1 that Chyngyz Jumagulov -- known by his nickname of Giant Chyngyz -- was killed by a cellmate on July 30 in Detention Center No. 1 in Bishkek.
The State Committee for National Security (UKMK) said earlier that Jumagulov was arrested on July 15.
The 41-year-old kingpin had a lengthy criminal record and had been linked to a larger criminal group led by notorious kingpin Kamchy Kolbaev, who also goes by the name Kolya Bishkeksky.
The 47-year-old Kolbaev was detained in October 2020 on suspicion of organizing a criminal group and participating in the activities of an organized criminal group, but was unexpectedly released in March 2021.
The U.S. Embassy in Bishkek expressed concerns over his release at the time and described Kolbaev as a “transnational organized crime boss” and a “convicted murderer whose criminal network engages in drug trafficking, human trafficking, arms trafficking, and other dangerous criminal activity.”
In 2014, the U.S. State Department offered a reward of up to $1 million for information leading to the disruption of the financial mechanisms of Kolbaev's criminal network.
Siberian Court Prolongs Forced Psychiatric Treatment For Anti-Putin Shaman
USSURIISK, Russia -- A court in Siberia has prolonged the forced treatment in a psychiatric clinic for a Yakut shaman who became known across Russia for his attempts to march to Moscow to drive Russian President Vladimir Putin out of Kremlin.
Shaman Aleksandr Gabyshev's lawyer, Aleksei Pryanishnikov, told RFE/RL on August 1 that the court's decision came after a questionable health assessment.
Pryanishnikov said that in mid-July, a group of medical experts decided to transfer Gabyshev from a psychiatric clinic to a regular hospital, concluding that his "condition had improved."
However, last week, a new medical commission concluded that the shaman's psychiatric health condition "had worsened" and that he must be transferred back to a psychiatric clinic.
Pryaninshnikov accused officials of hastily gathering together the new commission to change the decision.
"It looks like the proper medical conclusion was made because of somebody's 'negligence,' and it was forced to be changed at the last moment. Aleksandr [Gabyshev] is now in a very stressed mood because of the latest decision. Plus, he is being treated by superpotent substances," Pryanishnikov said.
It was not immediately clear why a new commission had been put together.
Gabyshev had been stopped several times by the Russian authorities since 2019 when he tried to march from his native Siberian region of Yakutia to Moscow with the stated goal of driving Putin out of office.
He was sent to a psychiatric clinic against his will in July after a court found him "mentally unfit" during a hearing in which he had been accused of committing a "violent act against a police officer" when he was being forcibly removed from his home to be taken to a psychiatric clinic in late January.
The ruling was challenged by Gabyshev's lawyers and supporters, who say his detention is an attempt to silence dissent.
The Moscow-based Memorial Human Rights Center has recognized Gabyshev as a political prisoner. Amnesty International has launched a campaign calling for his release.
Iran Reiterates It Has Technical Means To Build Nuclear Bomb, But Has No Intention Of Doing So
The head of Iran's atomic energy organization, Mohammad Eslami, said on August 1 that the Islamic republic has the technical capability to produce a nuclear bomb but has no intention of doing so, according to the semiofficial Fars news agency.
Eslami reiterated comments made last month by Kamal Kharrazi, a senior adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Iran is already enriching uranium to up to 60 percent fissile purity, far above the limit of 3.67 percent set under Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. Uranium enriched to 90 percent is usable in the construction of a nuclear weapon.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from the deal in 2018, reimposing harsh sanctions on Iran.
Tehran to gradually broke from compliance with the accord. Talks to restore the deal have been stalled since April.
Based on reporting by Reuters and Fars
Spanish PM Voices Support For North Macedonia's EU Hopes During Regional Visit
SKOPJE -- Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez offered his support for North Macedonia in its bid to join the European Union, saying the Western Balkan nation has put its “European vision before any other interests.”
Sanchez’s comments on July 31 during a visit to Skopje came a day after he voiced similar backing for Bosnia-Herzegovina to become an EU candidate during a stop in Sarajevo.
Sanchez is also visiting Serbia, Montenegro, and Albania during his regional trip.
The Spanish prime minister said during a news conference with Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski that North Macedonia is in Europe, both geographically and historically.
He said the country is now one step closer to the desired goal and that it can count on Spain's support for the next steps for EU membership.
Sanchez expressed "gratitude for your broadness and responsibility, for putting the future of the country and your European vision before any other interest. You made the right choice. You unblocked the path that would bring North Macedonia to where it should be."
On July 18, the bloc's 27 member states agreed to open accession talks with North Macedonia after Skopje resolved a long dispute with its EU neighbor Bulgaria.
Bulgaria had until recently blocked any progress for accession talks because of a dispute between the countries over a long list of linguistic and historical issues.
But on July 17, the two countries signed an agreement in Sofia a day after North Macedonia’s parliament approved a French-proposed compromise to lift Bulgaria’s veto of Skopje’s EU accession bid.
Bulgaria, which has been an EU member since 2007, had insisted that North Macedonia formally recognize that its language had Bulgarian roots, acknowledge in its constitution a Bulgarian minority, and renounce what it said was “hate speech” against Bulgaria.
The compromise envisages an effort to amend North Macedonia’s constitution to recognize a Bulgarian minority but leaves other previous sticking points to be worked out between Skopje and Sofia. It reportedly leaves open Bulgarian recognition of the Macedonian language.
Nationalists in both countries had opposed the compromise, claiming that their government had conceded too much to the other side.
Kovachevski said Sanchez’s visit is a symbol of the nearly 30-year excellent bilateral relations between the two countries, expressing gratitude for Spain's strong support for North Macedonia's EU membership.
"We are ready for the EU and are moving forward with a firm step toward full membership of the union. It is a process from which we will not give up, because our place is in the EU. We have closed a chapter and are opening a new, European one, in which we will share a European future with our friends, such as Spain," Kovachevski said.
A day earlier, Sanchez said Spain supports Bosnia-Herzegovina’s “European perspective.”
He urged the country to continue to take necessary steps to become a membership candidate.
Spain will take over the EU's rotating presidency in the second half of 2023.
Sanchez said that he has told fellow heads of EU governments of “my full support in favor or Bosnia-Herzegovina being designated a candidate country.”
Post-Soviet Reformer Chubais Is Seriously Ill In A European Hospital, Says Friend
Well-known post-Soviet reformer Anatoly Chubais, who left Russia following the Kremlin invasion of Ukraine, is reported to be in intensive care in a European hospital.
Russian TV personality Ksenia Sobchak, a friend of Chubais, wrote on Telegram on July 31 that she had spoken with Chubais's wife, Avdotya, and that he was suffering from Guillain-Barre syndrome. She did not say where he was being treated.
Guillain-Barre is a rare disorder in which the body’s immune system attacks the nerves.
Sobchak quoted Chubais as saying his condition was “moderate, stable.”
Chubais's state of health or whereabouts could not immediately be confirmed by news agencies.
Before leaving Russia in March, Chubais resigned his position as Russian President Vladimir Putin's envoy for stable development, without giving a reason for doing so.
Many observers speculated that it could signal the highest-profile protest inside the Kremlin against Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Bloomberg reported that Chubais had expressed opposition to the invasion of Ukraine upon his departure.
Chubais, 67, is well-known in Russia, having held high-profile posts since the early 1990s, when he oversaw privatization efforts under President Boris Yeltsin.
Kira Yarmysh, the press secretary of jailed anti-corruption campaigner Aleksei Navalny, wrote on Twitter that “This is the Kremlin's reputation: no one really doubts that Chubais was poisoned.”
Several opponents of Putin’s rule have suffered from poisoning attacks, often outside of Russia.
The Kremlin has denied involvement despite strong evidence in many cases implicating Russian authorities.
With reporting by AP
Daily New Coronavirus Cases In Russia Reported Above 12,000 For First Time Since April
Russia has reported that new coronavirus cases in the country surpassed 12,000 a day for the first time since April 10, with St. Petersburg rising above 1,500 for the first time since March 17.
Russia’s anti-coronavirus task force said on July 31 that the number of confirmed cases throughout the country had risen by 12,248 over the previous day, up from 11,422 new cases the day before.
St. Petersburg, Russia’s second-largest city, reported that new coronavirus infections rose by 1,596 over the past 24 hours, up from 1,457 and 1,272 the previous two days.
Since the start of the pandemic, 1,553,762 cases have been registered in St. Petersburg, while 34,334 deaths have been recorded.
The number of new confirmed cases in Moscow rose by 3,888 over the past 24 hours from 3,682 the day before. The capital has recorded 2,815,256 confirmed cases since the beginning of the coronavirus crisis.
Since the start of the pandemic, 18,589,221 cases have been detected in Russia, while the number of deaths was listed at 382,395.
According to official Russian statistics, 89.1 million people have been fully vaccinated in Russia.
Based on reporting by TASS and Interfax
Poland Reports 5.15 Million Crossing From Ukraine Since Start Of War, 3.25 Million Return
Polish border authorities have said that 5.15 million people have fled war-ravaged Ukraine to Poland since Russia's invasion began on February 24.
During the same period, 3.25 million Ukrainians have returned to their home country, officials said on July 31.
On July 30, the number crossing the border into Poland was 25,400, while 29,900 made the trip from Poland back to Ukraine, officials added.
In Warsaw on July 30, British musician Sting interrupted a concert to warn the audience that democracy was under attack worldwide and to denounce the war in Ukraine as “an absurdity based upon a lie.”
“The alternative to democracy is a prison, a prison of the mind. The alternative to democracy is violence, oppression, imprisonment, and silence,” Sting said.
Poland has taken the bulk of refugees fleeing Ukraine, but other nearby countries have also accepted large numbers of the people displaced by Moscow's war.
According to the UN refugee agency, more than 6 million people have been recorded as refugees across Europe since the start of the war.
Poland currently hosts more than 1.2 million. Germany has taken in 670,000, while the Czech Republic is sheltering more than 400,000, according to the latest UN data.
Based on reporting by dpa and AP
At Least One Person Killed As Taliban, Iranian Border Forces Exchange Fire
Taliban and Iranian border guards have been engaged in gun battles along the Iran-Afghan frontier, leaving at least one person dead on the Afghan side, police officials said.
"We have one killed and one wounded; the cause of the clash is not clear yet," Bahram Haqmal, the police spokesman for the southern Afghan province of Nimroze, told Reuters on July 31.
Maysam Barazandeh, the governor of the Iranian border area of Hirmand, told the semiofficial Fars news agency that the fighting had ceased and that there were no casualties on the Iranian side.
Both sides accused the other of opening fire first.
According to Iran’s Tasnim news agency, the clashes broke out after Taliban forces tried to raise their flag "in an area that is not Afghan territory."
Taliban fighters have frequently clashed with Iranian security forces since the Islamist group took control of Afghanistan last August.
Iran has struggled to cope with an influx of some 5 million Afghans who have fled since the Taliban seized power.
The two countries share a 900-kilometer border. Tehran has not recognized the Taliban’s claim to be Afghanistan’s ruling government.
The rest of the international community has also refused to recognize the Taliban's rule, demanding that it respect human rights and show tolerance for other groups.
Based on reporting by Reuters and dpa
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Kosovo Pauses Issuing Documents To Serbs As Barricades Come Down2
Interview: This Is 'The Beginning Of The End For Putin's Regime,' Norwegian Expert Predicts3
Interview: Why Is Chinese Investment Drying Up In Russia And Pakistan?4
Russian Navy Day Celebrations Canceled In Crimea's Sevastopol After Reported Drone Attack5
Zelenskiy Announces Mandatory Evacuation From Donetsk6
Overnight Explosion Rocks Ammunition Depot In Bulgaria7
'Worse Than Azovstal': Relatives Of Ukrainian POWs At Olenivka Shine The Spotlight On 'Horrific' Conditions There8
'Later Might Never Happen': Ukraine's Wartime Wedding Rush9
Russia Adopts Updated Maritime Doctrine; Lists U.S., NATO As Primary Threats10
Post-Soviet Reformer Chubais Is Seriously Ill In A European Hospital, Says Friend
Subscribe