Five Die In Russian Shoot-Out Over Use Of Pasture

An apparent fight over pasture usage has led to the deaths of five people in Russia's Rostov region, the Interior Ministry says.

The ministry's regional branch in Rostov-on-Don on October 22 said that two other people were hospitalized in the shooting that took place in the region's Orlovsky district, some 1,200 kilometers south of Moscow.

"During the conflict, some sides used firearms, particularly hunting weapons. As a result, five people have died of shotgun wounds, with another two taken to the hospital," the ministry press service said.

It said that initial information indicated the conflict involved several residents on the property of an animal farm in the village of Chernozubovka when "several men fired several shots at one another."

Based on reporting by Interfax