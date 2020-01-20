Five Killed After Heating Pipe In Russian Urals Hotel Bursts

Russia's Investigative Committee says a heating pipe burst in a hotel in the Urals city of Perm, killing at least five people.



A Committee statement said the deadly blast occurred at the Karamel hotel on January 20.

Interfax quoted a source in the emergency services as saying that one of those killed in the accident was a child.

Three other individuals have been hospitalized with burns, the statement said, adding that a probe had been launched into whether safety standards at the hotel were adequate.