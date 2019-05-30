Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Ukraine

Four Killed In Military Helicopter Crash In Western Ukraine

The scene of the crash on May 30.

KYIV -- An Mi-8 military helicopter crashed late on May 29 during a training exercise in western Ukraine, killing three crew members and their commander, Ukraine's military has said.

"The preliminary information available indicates that three crew members and their commander from the 16th separate air-force brigade of the Ground Forces of the armed forces of Ukraine [stationed in Brody, Lviv region] were killed in the air crash," a May 30 statement on Facebook said.

The press service said that contact with the helicopter was lost at 11:27 p.m. local time (2027 GMT/UTC) on May 29.

Rescue services and law enforcement agencies worked at the scene of the crash overnight and continued on May 30.

Representatives of the Defense Ministry, the General Staff, and the Ground Forces command was en route to the site.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reacted to the crash on Twitter, writing, "It's not a good morning."

Zelenskiy said he had ordered General Ruslan Khomchak, the Ukrainian army chief, to "investigate the circumstances of the tragedy under his personal control."

  • 16x9 Image

    RFE/RL

    RFE/RL journalists report the news in 26 languages in 22 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG