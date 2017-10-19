Five Killed As SUV Ploughs Into Crowd In Ukraine's Kharkiv; Extremism Not Suspected

Five people were killed on October 18 when a car ploughed into a crowd of pedestrians in Kharkiv, Ukraine's Interior Ministry said in a statement that cited traffic safety violations rather than an extremist plot or terrorist link.

The ministry on Facebook said six others were hurt. Local police spokesman Yaroslav Trakalo told the Ukrainska Pravda news site that two women were in "very serious" condition.

The interior ministry said the female driver of the SUV vehicle that hit the pedestrians was detained and a criminal case involving driving safety violations was launched.

The charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in jail, the statement said.

In charging the woman with safety violations, the police statement appeared to be ruling out any extremist involvement in the crash.

Vans, cars and trucks have been used as weapons for terror attacks in London, Berlin, Nice, France, and other European cities.

Photographs published on various Ukrainian news sites showed the remains of a black SUV vehicle scattered across a crosswalk where the crash occurred.

Based on reporting by AP and AFP

