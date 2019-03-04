Five People Die In Helicopter Crash In Western Iran

Five people were killed when the Iranian rescue helicopter they were traveling in crashed into a utility pole in western Iran on March 4, according to state media.



The helicopter was on its way to pick up a pregnant woman in urgent need of medical care when it went down in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province, state television reported.



Iran has suffered a string of plane and helicopter crashes over the past few decades.

Tehran says U.S. sanctions have long prevented it from buying new aircraft or spare parts from the West to modernize its fleet.

Based on reportign by Reuters and IRNA