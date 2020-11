Flash Grenades, Beatings As Belarusian Police Crack Down On Protesters

Police used flash grenades in the Belarusian capital, Minsk, in an effort to disperse anti-government protesters on November 15. Hundreds were detained, including two people who were beaten by masked security officers inside a Minsk grocery store. But many protesters showed defiance, with one woman kneeling on a street in front of a police van. Protests began in August after longtime ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka declared a landslide victory in a presidential vote widely seen as rigged.