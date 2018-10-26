Floods In Russia's Krasnodar Krai Region Kill Six

At least six people have been killed in Russia's southwestern Krasnodar Krai region during flooding caused by heavy rain.

Krasnodar Krai Emergencies Minister Sergei Kapustin said on October 26 that the bodies of the flood victims had been found in the region's Tuapse and Apsheron districts.

Thousands of buildings in some 30 towns and villages in the region, including the cities of Tuapse and Sochi, were affected by the high waters caused by heavy rains that hit the area on October 24-25.

Electricity and running water have been cut off in the affected areas. Some roads and at least one bridge were destroyed.

Local trains and bus services have been stopped due to the floods.

Authorities have declared a state of emergency in the region.

Based on reporting by TASS and Interfax