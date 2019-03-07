Flushed With Pride? Russia Outfitting New Tank With A Toilet

War is hell -- but for Russian tank crews, it's about to get a bit more comfortable.
The designer of a new battle tank that is under development says the latest plans for the armored vehicle include a built-in toilet for its three-person crew.
Ilya Baranov, an official at the Ural Design Bureau of Transport Machine-Building in Yekaterinburg, announced the unusual feature of the T-14 Armata tank on March 7 during an interview with Russia's TASS news agency.
Baranov said the toilet system is meant to help Russian tank crews during long missions with few stops or none at all.
A prototype of the T-14 Armata tank was unveiled publicly at a military parade in Moscow in 2015, but development has continued since then.
During rehearsals for that parade, there were three malfunctions of the prototype -- including one that occurred on Moscow's Red Square:
Russian officials said at the time of the presentation that 2,300 of the vehicles would be in use in Russia's armed forces in 2020.
They said the first battle-ready units should be sent to the 1st Guards Tank Regiment, which is part of the 2nd Guards of the Motorized Taman Division based in the Moscow region.