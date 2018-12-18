Trump Security Adviser To Be Sentenced For Lying About Talks With Russian Diplomat

President Donald Trump’s first national-security adviser is set to be sentenced by a federal judge after pleading guilty to lying to federal agents about his conversations with Russia’s ambassador.



Michael Flynn's sentencing hearing on December 18 is the latest chapter in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's continuing legal drama, a drama that has inched closer to Trump himself.



Flynn earlier admitted to lying to FBI agents during a January 2017 meeting at the White House, just four days after Trump was inaugurated into office.



Three weeks after that White House meeting, Flynn was fired when more details emerged as to timing and content of his conversations with the then-Russian ambassador to the United States, Sergei Kislyak.



Mueller's investigators had praised Flynn for cooperating with the investigation into Russian interference into the 2016 presidential election, and even recommended less prison time for him.



However, in a court filing last week, Flynn's defense lawyers suggested that Flynn should have been told by the FBI agents he met with that it was a felony to lie to federal agents.



Mueller's prosecutors pushed back strongly.



"A sitting national-security adviser, former head of an intelligence agency, retired lieutenant general, and 33-year veteran of the armed forces knows he should not lie to federal agents," prosecutors wrote.



Several of the people who have been prosecuted by Mueller have been charged with lying to federal agents, including Trump’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, who will be sentenced in March.



Flynn also faced questions about lobbying and involvement with Turkish-government connected businessmen. Two of them, including one who was Flynn's business partner, were indicted by a federal jury on December 17 with charges including conspiracy to act as an agent of a foreign government.