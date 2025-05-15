This is the second in a three-part series on America’s foreign policy shift. The next interview will be published on Friday, May 23: A conversation with Russia analyst Leon Aron, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute.
US Should Do More To Win 'Cold War 2.0,' Foreign Policy Expert Says
Clifford May is the founder and president of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a conservative national security-focused think tank. In a wide-ranging interview with RFE/RL, May argued that US President Donald Trump's "America First" foreign policy has succeeded in forcing European NATO members to step up their defense budgets and contribute more meaningfully to their collective security. "It can't be an entitlement that America protects you," May told RFE/RL correspondent Todd Prince. But he cautioned that turning away from the world could run counter to the president's own goal of preserving US global primacy.