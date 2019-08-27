Former Belarusian World Champion Runner Suspended For Doping

A former world champion middle-distance runner from Belarus has been temporarily suspended for doping after testing positive for a drug that has been in clinical trials to treat muscle wasting.



The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on August 27 that 31-year-old Marina Arzamasova has been notified of the allegation, one month before the world championships in Qatar.



The AIU was formed by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) in April 2017 to combat doping in the sport of athletics.



Arzamasova's case involves LGD-4033, better known as Ligandrol, the AIU said. Ligandrol is reportedly used in supplements by body builders to build muscle mass with fewer side effects than steroids.



Arzamasova won the 800 meters at the 2015 world championships in Beijing and was European champion in 2014. She placed seventh at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.



The AIU operates fully independently from the IAAF.

With reporting by AP