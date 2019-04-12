Former Estonian Security Agent Suspected Of 'Cooperating' With Russian Intelligence

A former Estonian security agent who was once awarded a medal for his service to the small Baltic nation has been detained on suspicion of cooperating with Russian intelligence, the director of Estonia’s Internal Security Service (KAPO) said on April 12.



Vladimir Kulikov was detained on March 26, Arnold Sinisalu, KAPO’s director general said, adding that the investigation was still in its early stages.



"An investigation is under way, so it is not possible to say exactly what charges he may face. Elements of high treason may be uncovered during the investigation," Sinisalu said.



Kulikov was once recognized as KAPO's best officer, receiving the Baltic nation's Medal of the Eagle Cross in 1998.



According to Sinisalu, Kulikov is suspected of cooperating with Russian intelligence after retiring in 2012.



In recent years, spying scandals have marred Estonian-Russian relations.



Occupied by the Soviet Union during World War II, Estonia regained its independence in the Soviet collapse of 1991 and is now a member of NATO and the European Union.

Based on reporting by Delfi and EER