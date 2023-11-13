Former Georgian Defense Minister Tengiz Kitovani Dies At 85

The European Union’s foreign ministers approved a proposal to expand the border-monitoring mission deployed in Armenia and activate discussions on visa liberalization with the South Caucasus country, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said in Brussels on November 13.

The decisions were made during a session of the Foreign Affairs Council, which also had the issue of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations on its agenda.

“We decided to beef up our mission in Armenia…with more patrols in the sensitive areas of the border,” Borrell said after the meeting.

“And we will explore possible support to Armenia under the European Peace Facility and an option for visa liberalization for Armenia,” he said.

The European Peace Facility is an instrument by which Brussels provides the means to increase the defense capacity of countries that are not members of the bloc, prevent conflicts, and strengthen peace. It is through this facility that Ukraine, Georgia, and Moldova have received aid from the European Union.

Borrell also said the EU has to be “very much vigilant for any attempt of destabilizing Armenia internally and externally.”

“Our message to Azerbaijan has been clear: Any violation of Armenian territorial integrity would be unacceptable and would have severe consequences for the quality of our relations,” the EU foreign policy chief stressed.

Borrell called for the resumption of negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan based on the work done by the president of the EU Council.

“We need a peace treaty to be concluded, and we are committed to continue our mediation role,” Borrel said, adding that the EU foreign ministers had decided to invite Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan to join them on the margins of one of the upcoming Foreign Affairs Council meetings.

The decisions of the EU foreign ministers are to be put on the table of the European Commission in due time. The commission should then present proposals to implement them. The proposals should make clear to what extent and how the European Union mission (EUMA) deployed in Armenia can be expanded, and what kind of aid Yerevan can expect from Brussels. The decisions of the European Commission, in turn, must be ratified by the 27 EU member states.