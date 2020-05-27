Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Russia

Former Head Of Russia's Chuvashia Sues Putin Over Dismissal

Mikhail Ignatyev sparked a scandal by saying at an event devoted to Press Day that "it is necessary to wipe out those journalists" who criticize the authorities.

In an unprecedented move, the former head of the Russian region of Chuvashia, Mikhail Ignatyev, has filed a lawsuit against President Vladimir Putin challenging a presidential decree that removed him from office in January.

According to official information placed on the website of the Russian Supreme Court, hearings into the case will start on June 30.

Putin fired Ignatyev in late January after the ruling United Russia party expelled Ignatyev.

The 58-year-old Ignatyev sparked a wave of public criticism in January by publicly saying at an event devoted to Press Day that "it is necessary to wipe out those journalists" who criticize the authorities.

That same month, Ignatyev touched off further criticism after a video was broadcast on Russian TV channels showing him making a firefighter jump to get the keys to a new fire engine at a public event in Chuvashia's capital, Cheboksary.

It is the first known case of a former official suing Putin after losing his post.

  • 16x9 Image

    RFE/RL

    RFE/RL journalists report the news in 26 languages in 22 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG