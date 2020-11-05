Former Kosovar President Heads To The Hague Following War Crimes Charges

The car of Hashim Thaci was seen entering an EU police and justice mission base just outside Pristina on November 5, following his announcement that he would resign as the president of Kosovo. Thaci, a guerrilla leader during the country's war for independence from Serbia in the 1990s, resigned after confirming that he had been indicted by the Kosovo Specialist Chamber (KSC) in The Hague for war crimes and crimes against humanity.