Former Kyrgyz President Akaev's Son, Nephew Die Of Heart Attacks

BISHKEK -- Former Kyrgyz President Askar Akaev's eldest son, Aidar, has died in Moscow at the age of 43.

Relatives of the former leader told RFE/RL on February 6 that Aidar Akaev died the day before of a heart attack and most likely will be buried in the Russian capital.

The Akaevs fled to Moscow after the Central Asian country's first president was toppled by anti-government demonstrations in March 2005, and have been living there since then.

Aidar Akaev was married to the youngest daughter of Kazakhstan’s first president, Nursultan Nazarbaev, in 1998-2001.

Also, on February 5, Kuban Akaev, a son of Askar Akaev's eldest brother, Chilten Akaev, was buried in Kyrgyzstan. According to relatives, the ex-president's nephew also died of a heart attack.