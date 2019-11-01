Former Mayor Of Siberian Town Shot Dead

KEMEROVO, Russia -- Two people, including the former mayor of the Siberian town of Kiselyovsk, were killed in an apparent shootout on October 31.



The Investigative Committee said on November 1 that Sergei Lavryentyev, who served as mayor of Kiselyovsk in the Kemerovo region between 2003-18, was found dead with gunshot wounds in the backyard of his house late on October 31.



The bullet-riddled body of an unidentified man was found next to Lavryentyev’s body, the committee said in a statement.



Lavryentyev’s wife told investigators she had noticed two men with flashlights in the backyard late at night and told her husband about it.

Lavryentyev took his hunting rifle and left the house, after which the woman said she heard gunfire for several minutes.



When the gunfire stopped, she said she found her husband and the unknown man dead outside the house, the statement said.

The local media suggested the incident might have been connected to Lavryentyev's business activities.