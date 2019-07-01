Former President Of Montenegro, Momir Bulatovic, Dies At 62

Momir Bulatovic, the president of Montenegro during the turbulent breakup of the former Yugoslavia, has died at the age of 62.



Bulatovic died on June 30 at his family's home near Podgorica. A close associate, Milan Knezevic, said the former president apparently suffered a heart attack.



Bulatovic was Montenegro's president from 1990 until 1998.



He was an ally of then-Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic, who is widely seen as the main instigator of the ethnic wars that followed the breakup of the former Yugoslav federation in the early 1990s.



Bulatovic was a founder of Montenegro's ruling Democratic Party of Socialists along with the country's long-serving leader, Milo Djukanovic.



But the two split when Djukanovic turned away from Milosevic to eventually lead Montenegro to independence in 2006.

Based on reporting by AP