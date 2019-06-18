Former U.S. Ambassador To Head Embassy During Ukrainian Elections

The former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, William Taylor, will lead America’s diplomatic mission in Kyiv during parliamentary elections in July, the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv said on June 18.



The 72-year-old Taylor will serve as charge d’affaires during the election campaign and July 21 vote, the embassy said in a statement.



He replaces Kristina Kvien, the deputy chief of mission who took over as acting charge d'affaires following the departure of U.S. Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch in May.



Taylor was ambassador to Ukraine from 2006 to 2009 and most recently was executive vice president at the U.S. Institute of Peace.



Taylor said in a June 18 statement that he wants to build “strong working relationships” with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and his team as well as “other Ukrainian officials and political forces.”



He said the United States also wants to maintain its “strong partnerships with civil society organizations and the Ukrainian people.”



“The United States remains deeply committed to the success of a stable, prosperous, democratic, and free Ukraine, and we continue to stand in support of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Taylor said.