Former Ukrainian Lawmaker Detained Over Shooting

Former Ukrainian member of parliament Serhiy Pashynskiy has been placed in pretrial detention for two months without the opportunity to post bail on charges that he caused "grievous bodily harm" when he shot a man on New Year's Eve in 2016.

A Kyiv court on October 7 ordered the four-term former lawmaker, most recently from the Narodniy Front party, to be held until December 4 as he faces charges that are punishable for up to 10 years in prison.

The charges stem from an incident on December 31, 2016 in outside Kyiv.

According to Pashynskiy, he noticed a vehicle parked on the median of a country road without its headlights on. When he approached the vehicle to ask the passengers to move the van, one of them approached him with a glass bottle while making verbal threats.

Armed with a Glock-19 pistol, Pashynskiy said he fired a warning shot into the air.

After the lawmaker was struck with the glass bottle and fell to the ground, he fired his weapon, wounding the man in the left leg.

Medical examiners said the man suffered a fracture to his left femur.

The shot man, Vyacheslav Khimikus, was charged with the lesser crime of hooliganism in November.

Prosecutors initially closed the case against Pashynskiy, who most recently had headed the parliamentary National Security and Defense Committee, on July 26, 2017 due to a lack of evidence.

In December 2017, a Kyiv court ordered prosecutors to reopen the case.

On October 4, the State Bureau of Investigations charged Pashynskiy with causing grievous bodily harm.

With reporting by Interfax and Ukrayinska Pravda