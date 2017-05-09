Former U.S. Official Told Trump White House Of Russia Blackmail Risk

Former U.S. Acting Attorney General Sally Yates said she warned the White House in January that President Donald Trump's national security adviser, General Michael Flynn, was at risk of being blackmailed by Russia. Yates made the comment while testifying at a Senate Judiciary subcommittee hearing on May 8. The panel is looking into the scope and scale of ties between Trump's associates and Russian officials. General Flynn was forced to resign in February after he reportedly misled the vice president about his contacts with Russia's ambassador to the United States, Sergei Kislyak. (Reuters)