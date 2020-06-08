Former World Athletics Chief On Trial Over Russian Doping Coverup

The former head of the governing body of world athletics is going on trial in Paris on charges of corruption and money laundering linked to a Russian doping scandal.

Prosecutors allege Lamine Diack solicited payments totaling more than $3.3 million from Russian athletes to cover up allegations of suspected doping and allow the athletes to continue competing.

He is charged with giving and receiving bribes, breach of trust, and organized money laundering and is facing a potential 10-year prison sentence.

The scandal resulted in the Russian team being banned from the 2016 Summer Olympics and the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Diack, who turned 87 on June 7, has denied wrongdoing. His lawyers have said the accusations are baseless. The hearing is set to last until June 18 in the French capital.

The Senegalese presided over the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), now World Athletics, for 16 years until 2015.

Investigators at the French National Financial Prosecutor's Office describe a web of corruption in world athletics under his leadership.

The trial had been due to start in January but was postponed after new documents containing testimony from his son and co-defendant, Papa Massata Diack, were submitted to the court. The younger Diack worked as a marketing consultant for the IAAF.

Senegal has refused to extradite Papa Massata Diack, who has refused to cooperate with French authorities. He also faces charges of money laundering, corruption, and breach of trust, according to the indictment, and will be tried in absentia.

Former Russian athletics chief and IAAF treasurer Valentin Balakhnichev and Russia's ex-middle-distance coach, Aleksei Melnikov, are also expected to be tried in absentia.

Another co-defendant, Habib Cisse, who served as Diack's legal adviser at the IAAF, is suspected of having acted as an intermediary between the IAAF and Russian athletics and having received hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The case is being pursued by the French authorities because the alleged money-laundering happened in France, where Lamine Diack has been under house arrest since the investigation began.

With reporting by AFP and Reuters