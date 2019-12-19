Four Accused In Slovak Journalist's Killing Appear In Court

A Slovak businessman and three other suspects in the killing of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancee have appeared in court for a pretrial hearing.



The anti-corruption reporter and Martina Kusnirova, both 27, were gunned down in their house outside the capital, Bratislava, in February 2018. The double homicide sparked massive protests that led to the resignation of Prime Minister Robert Fico.



During the December 19 hearing, judges at the Special Criminal Court in the town of Pezinok will either set the date for the trial or could refer the charges back to prosecutors if procedural errors are found, reports say.



Otherwise, the court would set a date for the long-awaited trial.



Entrepreneur Marian Kocner, a subject of Kuciak’s reporting on fraud cases involving politically connected businessmen, is accused of contracting the killing.



The other defendants include two men suspected of carrying it out and a woman alleged of being an intermediary.



If convicted, Kocner faces a minimum of 25 years in prison but could be jailed for life.



He is also under investigation for his role in several cases of suspected fraud

As she entered the court in Pezinok, Kusnirova's mother demanded that Kuciak's investigations be resolved.



"Then their deaths will make at least some sense. It’s not enough to convict the murderers," Zlatica Kusnirova told reporters.



A fifth suspect in the case was not present. He has confessed to facilitating the killing and made a plea bargain pending court approval.



The killing of Kuciak and Kusnirova stoked public anger over perceived corruption in Slovakia, forcing Fico to step down as prime minister in March 2018 and paving the way for the election of environmental activist and lawyer Zuzana Caputova as president earlier this year.

