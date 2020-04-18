Four Die In Light Airplane Crash In Russia’s Far East

Russian authorities are investigating the crash of a light aircraft that killed four people near the village of Lesnoye in Russia’s Far Eastern Khabarovsk region.



Russia’s emergency services said that they were still investigating whether the crash during a training flight early on April 18 was the result of a technical failure or pilot error.



Local officials in the Khabarovsk region said three of the people killed in the crash had been in the plane.



They said the body of a fourth victim was found at the crash site beneath the plane’s debris.



Authorities said on April 18 that they were still trying to confirm the identities of all the victims.

Based on reports by TASS and Interfax