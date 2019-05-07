Four Pakistani Soldiers Killed In Two Attacks In North

Security officials say suspected militants have attacked two separate security convoys in the Pakistan's northwest, killing four soldiers and wounding 10 others.

The ambushes came hours apart on May 6 in North Waziristan district, a former Taliban stronghold, said the officials who spoke on condition of anonymity, adding that the attackers then fled toward the border with Afghanistan.

There was no claim of responsibility,

The twin attacks come days after a cross-border incursion by dozens of militants killed three soldiers in North Waziristan.

Pakistan and Afghanistan share a rugged 2,400-kilometer-long border and regularly accuse each other of not doing enough to curb the flow of militants in the border region.

Based on reporting by AP and Dawn