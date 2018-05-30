At Least Three Policemen Killed In Afghanistan Suicide Bombing

At least three Afghan police officers were killed after a group of suicide bombers attacked a police station in the eastern province of Logar, officials say.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the group was responsible for the May 30 attack, which took place in the province’s capital, Pol-e Alam.

Khalid Safi, a spokesman for the provincial governor, said the slain policemen included the commander of the police station, another officer, and the deputy director of traffic police for the provincial capital.

Twelve other people, including four police officers and eight civilians, were wounded in the attack, provincial police chief Mohmmad Abdali told RFE/RL.

Police said the attack began when a suicide bomber detonated a vehicle full of explosives close to the police building.

Three would-be suicide bombers then tried to enter the compound, but were shot and killed by security forces.

A number of civilians' houses were reportedly damaged by the car bomb.

The Taliban has stepped up its attacks against Afghan security forces as well as government officials across the country since the announcement of its spring offensive in April.

The Western-backed government in Kabul has been struggling to fend off the Taliban and other militant groups since the withdrawal of most NATO troops in 2014.

With reporting by AP

