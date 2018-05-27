Four Russian Soldiers Killed In Syria

Russia's Defense Ministry says four Russian soldiers were killed in fighting in Syria's eastern Deir Ezzor Province.

"Four Russian servicemen were killed by militant fire in the Syrian Arab Republic," the Defense Ministry said in a May 27 statement.

The ministry said fighting erupted overnight when "several mobile terrorist groups attacked Syrian government artillery at night."

Two Russian military advisers were killed on the spot. Five other personnel were injured and taken to a Russian military hospital. Two of them died from their wounds.

The ministry also said that 43 militants were killed in the same fighting.

Russia has conducted a bombing campaign in Syria since September 2015, helping reverse the course of the nation's seven-year civil war in Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's favor.

Syrian rebel groups and militant organizations still control parts of northwestern and southwestern Syria, while a Kurdish-led alliance backed by the United States holds most of the northeast.

Based on reporting by Interfax, Reuters, and AFP