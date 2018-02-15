Four Ukrainian Marines Found Dead, Two Fellow Servicemen Arrested

Four Ukrainian marines have been found shot dead in their living quarters in eastern Ukraine and two fellow servicemen have been detained on suspicion of killing them, authorities said.

Prosecutor-General's Office spokeswoman Larysa Sarhan wrote on Facebook on February 15 that an investigation has been opened into the premeditated murder of the four men.

According to Sarhan, a preliminary investigation indicated the killings were the result of bullying in the military unit.

She did not specify when exactly the two suspects were apprehended but said that they had confessed.

The headquarters for Ukraine's operations in the east, where Kyiv's forces are fighting Russia-backed separatists who hold parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, said that the bodies of the marines were found in their temporary living quarters.

Neither Sarhan nor the headquarters said when the bodies were found.

The conflict in eastern Ukraine has killed more than 10,300 combatants and civilians since April 2014, when it broke out after Russia fomented unrest in the area following the ouster of Moscow-friendly Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych.