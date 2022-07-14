News
France's Bastille Day Military Parade Will Be Salute To Ukraine
France will mark Bastille Day with a traditional military parade in Paris that will this year serve as a salute to Ukraine's resistance to Russia's brutal invasion.
The celebration -- also known as French National Day -- marks the anniversary of the 1789 storming by rebels of the Bastille, which was then a prison, an assault that is credited with launching the French Revolution.
The parade on the Champs-Elysees will open on July 14 with the presentation of the flags of nine guest countries, most of them neighbors of Ukraine or Russia: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, and Bulgaria.
"The parade is marked by, and takes account of, the strategic context," an official in President Emmanuel Macron's office said.
"The idea is to highlight the strategic solidarity with our allies."
French troops deployed close to Ukraine will be honored at the event, which Macron and many foreign leaders will attend.
France rushed some 500 troops to Romania days after Russia's February 24 attack on Ukraine and has indicated it is ready to increase deployments to NATO's eastern flank if needed.
Based on reporting by AFP and dpa
Verdict Due In Swedish Trial Of Former Iranian Official Accused Of Mass Executions
A verdict is due in Sweden in the high-profile trial of a former Iranian official accused of taking part in the mass execution and torture of political prisoners in the 1980s.
Hamid Nouri, 61, was arrested at a Stockholm airport in 2019 and is charged with war crimes for the mass execution and torture of political prisoners at the Gohardasht prison in Karaj, Iran, in 1988.
The killings targeted members of Iranian People's Mujahedin (Mujahedin-e Khalq Organization, MKO), a political-militant organization that advocated overthrowing the leadership of Iran and installing its own government.
The group was cooperating with the Iraqi Army, which was at war with Iran at the time, the Swedish prosecutors said, adding that Iran’s then-supreme leader, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, issued an order for the execution of all prisoners in Iranian prisons who sympathized and remained loyal to the MKO.
Amnesty International estimated that at least 5,000 people were executed on government orders, saying in a 2018 report that "the real number could be higher." Iran has never acknowledged the killings.
Sweden's principle of universal jurisdiction allows its courts to try a person on serious charges such as murder or war crimes regardless of where the alleged offenses took place.
Nouri, the only person so far to be tried in the matter, faces a maximum life sentence if found guilty. He has denied the charges.
The trial, which began in August 2021, is particularly sensitive in Iran, where current government figures have been accused of having a role in the 1988 deaths, most notably President Ebrahim Raisi.
Raisi, a former chief of Iran's judiciary, has denied involvement in the killings, and Iran has called the trial of Nouri "illegal."
"Sweden should provide the grounds for the release of Nouri as soon as possible," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani told a news conference on July 13.
Some in the West have expressed concerns about possible reprisals against Western prisoners held by Tehran. Two Swedish-Iranian citizens are on death row in Iran.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
Ukraine Cuts Ties With North Korea Over Recognition Of Separatist Territories
Ukraine has severed relations with North Korea after Pyongyang recognized two eastern territories of Ukraine as independent.
"We consider this decision as an attempt by Pyongyang to undermine the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on its website.
"The North Korean regime's recognition of the 'subjectivity' of the Russian occupational regimes in Donetsk and Luhansk regions is null and void, will have no legal consequences, and will not change the internationally recognized borders of Ukraine," the statement said.
Russian media reported earlier on July 13 that North Korea had recognized the "independence" of parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions occupied by Moscow-backed separatists.
The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry’s statement also condemned North Korea’s decision and said in response to the "unfriendly act" Ukraine was severing diplomatic relations with Pyongyang.
Political and economic contacts had already been suspended due to international sanctions imposed on North Korea over its nuclear weapons program.
Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said North Korea's decision said more about Moscow's "toxicity" than Pyongyang's.
"Russia has no more allies in the world, except for countries that depend on it financially and politically, and the level of isolation of the Russian Federation will soon reach the level of isolation of the DPRK (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea). Ukraine will continue to respond as harshly as possible to encroachments on its sovereignty and territorial integrity," Kuleba said.
The North Korean Embassy in Moscow confirmed Pyongyang's decision, making North Korea only the third country after Russia and Syria to recognize the two entities in Ukraine's Donbas region.
Denis Pushilin, head of a separatist group in the Donetsk region, said on Telegram that he hoped for "fruitful cooperation" and increased trade with North Korea, an isolated country more than 6,500 kilometers away.
With reporting by Reuters
EU Says Sanctioned Russian Goods Can Transit Lithuania By Rail To Kaliningrad
The European Union executive has said that sanctioned Russian goods can transit through EU territory by rail but stressed the importance of monitoring such shipments.
The European Commission guidance comes after Lithuania last month imposed restrictions on Russian goods traveling across its territory to the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, mainly by rail, arguing it was applying sanctions imposed by the EU after Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
Moscow demanded that Lithuania immediately lift the restrictions, threatening retaliation if it didn’t, and said it had taken its grievances to European authorities.
The legal guidance released by the EU executive said that while transit by road was not allowed, "no such prohibition exists for rail transport" from Russia to Kaliningrad, with the exception of weapons.
Kaliningrad is wedged between Lithuania and Poland and is connected to the rest of Russia by a rail line through Lithuania.
Vilnius shut the route for transport of steel and other ferrous metals, which it said it was required to do under EU sanctions that took effect on June 18. The transit of nonsanctioned goods through Lithuania to the enclave was not affected.
EU spokesman Eric Mamer said the commission "did not negotiate anything with Russia."
The European Commission said Lithuania, like all EU countries, had an obligation to prevent the circumvention of EU sanctions, but this should be done through "targeted, proportionate, and effective controls and other appropriate measures."
Such controls would detect any "unusual flows or trade patterns" that would indicate sanctions busting, it said.
The Lithuanian Foreign Ministry said Vilnius would adhere to the guidance.
But it added in a statement that the previous trade rules blocking many sanctioned cargoes from transport between mainland Russia and Kaliningrad were "more acceptable."
"Kaliningrad transit rules may create an unjustified impression that the transatlantic community is softening its position and sanctions policy towards Russia", the statement said.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Russian Opposition Politician Yashin Detained For Discrediting Military
MOSCOW -- A court in Moscow has sent Russian opposition politician Ilya Yashin to pretrial detention for allegedly spreading false information about the Russian military.
The Basmanny district court ruled on July 13, when Yashin was expected to be released after serving a 15-day jail term for allegedly disobeying a police order, that the Moscow municipal lawmaker must stay in pretrial detention until at least September 12.
Yashin's lawyers asked the court to place their client under house arrest. The hearing was held behind closed doors at investigators' request.
"The request to put me in pretrial detention says: 'Yashin damaged Russia's interests by his statements....' Absurd. With my statements I defended Russia. Its interests are being damaged by [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, who drew my Russia down into the war [with Ukraine], created the dictatorship of thieves, and frightens everyone who disagrees with him," Yashin wrote on Facebook after the ruling was pronounced.
Yashin's lawyers said the day before that their client was charged with distributing false information about the Russian armed forces in the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Yashin, 39, is an outspoken Kremlin critic and one of the few prominent opposition politicians still in Russia after a wave of repression against supporters of jailed opposition politician Aleksei Navalny and people who have spoken out against the invasion of Ukraine.
He has been fined four times in recent weeks on charges of discrediting the Russian military over his open opposition to the war in Ukraine.
He said last month after his arrest on the disobedience charge that a criminal case might be launched against him after he served his jail term.
Yashin also said that the authorities were trying to force him to leave Russia, which he refuses to do.
Court Date Set For Kyrgyz TV Director Over Controversial Report On Ukraine War
BISHKEK -- Preliminary hearings in the high-profile case of the director of the Next television channel in Kyrgyzstan, who is currently under arrest over the airing of a controversial report related to Russia's war in Ukraine, will be held on July 14.
The Next television channel director, Taalaibek Duishembiev, was arrested after a person interviewed in the report alleged the existence of an agreement between Bishkek and Moscow to send troops to assist Russian armed forces in the war.
Duishembiev's lawyer, Timur Sultanov, said on July 13, that investigators had passed the case to a court in Bishkek after completion of the investigation.
Duishembiev was arrested and charged with inciting ethnic hatred in early March.
The charge stemmed from comments by the exiled former chief of the Committee for National Security of neighboring Kazakhstan, Alnur Musaev, who said in the interview that Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan had agreed to support Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine by sending troops to help Russia.
Next officials have insisted the report was balanced, as it quoted Musaev directly while giving other people's views on the issue.
In late June, investigators additionally charged Duishembiev with inciting ethnic hatred, saying that his television channel distributed on Instagram an interview conducted by another Kyrgyz TV channel with Russian rights defender Valentina Chupik, in which he said that Russian authorities had pressured Kyrgyz men who recently obtained Russian citizenship into being recruited to fight in Ukraine.
There has been no evidence of Kyrgyz troops fighting in Ukraine since the invasion was launched on February 24.
The Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry has rejected the report and called on local media outlets to base their reporting on the war in Ukraine solely on official government statements.
Domestic and international human rights organizations have demanded Duishembiev's release, saying that his arrest violates freedom of expression.
U.S. Accuses Russia Of Forced Deportations Of Ukrainians
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has accused Russia of forcibly deporting hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians from areas it controls in the east and south of the country to Russia.
Blinken said an estimated 900,000 to 1.6 million Ukrainian citizens, including 260,000 children, have been interrogated, detained, and deported from their homes to Russia, including to isolated areas in the Far East, through "filtration" operations.
In a statement on July 13, he called on Russia to stop these operations, which he said violate the Geneva Conventions.
"The unlawful transfer and deportation of protected persons is a grave breach of the Fourth Geneva Convention on the protection of civilians and is a war crime," Blinken said.
The "filtration" operations are separating families, confiscating Ukrainian passports, and issuing Russian passports "in an apparent effort to change the demographic makeup of parts of Ukraine," Blinken said in the statement.
The people who are "filtered out" include Ukrainians deemed threatening because of their potential affiliation with the Ukrainian military, media, government, and civil society groups, Blinken said.
He also cited eyewitness reports from survivors who said that Russian authorities had transported tens of thousands of people to detention facilities in Donetsk controlled by Moscow-backed separatists, where many are reportedly tortured.
There are reports that some individuals targeted for "filtration" have been summarily executed, he said.
The "filtration" program appears to have been planned early and matches similar operations that Russia undertook in other wars, including in Chechnya, he said, adding that the Russians must be held accountable.
"This is why we are supporting Ukrainian and international authorities' efforts to collect, document, and preserve evidence of atrocities," he said.
The statement came a day before the Ukraine Accountability Conference in The Hague on alleged war crimes in Ukraine.
With reporting by AFP
Rights Groups Urge Belgium To Cancel Prisoner-Swap Accord With Iran
A group of 11 human rights organizations have appealed to Belgium to cancel a recent agreement with Iran on the mutual exchange of prisoners.
In a joint statement released on July 12, the groups appealed to the Belgian parliament to cancel the accord, saying it could result in the release of a convicted terrorist and "legitimize Iran's hostage-taking."
The groups warned that the agreement violated the commitment of Belgium and the European Union to hold perpetrators of terrorist acts accountable.
According to the Belgian newspaper De Morgen, the accord was expected to pave the way for the release of Ahmadreza Djalali, a Brussels university professor with dual Iranian-Swedish citizenship who has been held in Iran since 2016 and has been convicted of espionage, and Olivier Vandecasteele, a Belgian aid worker who has been held in isolation in Iran for five months after being accused of spying.
Iran has called for the release of Assadollah Assadi, sentenced to 20 years in prison in Belgium in 2021 in connection with a plot to bomb a rally of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), an exiled opposition group, outside Paris in June 2018.
The NCRI is the political wing of the Mujahedin-e Khalq Organization (MKO or MEK), an exiled opposition group that seeks to overthrow the Islamic republic.
The Foreign Relations Committee of Belgium's lower house of parliament debated the treaty over two days before finally approving it on July 6.
The measure still needs to be put before the full 150-member lower house, but the chamber normally follows the votes of its committees.
The Abdorrahman Boroumand Foundation, the Siamak Pourzand Foundation, the Iran Human Rights Documentation Center, and the Kurdistan Human Rights Network are among the signatories of the statement.
They have warned that Belgium should not facilitate the "shameless use of human lives as a tool" by the authorities of the Islamic republic.
With writing and reporting by Ardeshir Tayebi
Iranian Officials Predict Electricity Shortfalls This Summer
Due to delays in the construction of power plants, Iran will experience a deficit of 15,000 megawatts of electricity this summer, a member of the Electricity-Producers Syndicate told Iranian media.
Payam Bagheri told the semiofficial ILNA news agency on July 12 that to avoid the electricity deficit, 6,000 megawatts should have been added to the country's electricity production, "something that has not happened in recent years."
At the same time, Abbas Jabal Barezi, the deputy chairman of the Industries Committee of the Iranian Chamber of Commerce, said that because of the electricity deficit, large enterprises had been asked not to produce for five to six weeks this summer season.
"Right now, some factories are operating at 50 percent capacity, and many at 20-30 percent capacity," he added.
According to statistics from the Energy Ministry, during the last three years, less than half of the government's planned power-plant construction has been implemented. Last year, only one-third of electricity-production growth targets were achieved.
The government had set a target of launching new power plants with more than 5,000 megawatts of capacity this year, while the Energy Ministry figures show that only 648 megawatts of new production was launched in April and May.
Iran's power sector is a money-losing industry due to low electricity prices and the poor efficiency of power plants. Therefore, generation of electricity is a loss for the government, which controls the whole network.
According to the International Energy Agency, Iran is the largest single provider of fossil-fuel subsidy payments in the world. Almost one-fourth of this subsidy is allocated to the electricity sector.
This is far more than what other countries in the Middle East allocate.
With writing and reporting by Ardeshir Tayebi
Ethnic Kazakh From China's Xinjiang Held In Germany For Illegal Entry
An ethnic Kazakh from China's northwestern province of Xinjiang, who was released from immigration custody in Ukraine and moved to Poland along with thousands of refugees fleeing Russia's ongoing invasion in March, is currently being held in Germany for allegedly entering the country illegally.
A police official in the Bavarian city of Kempten told RFE/RL on July 13 that Chinese citizen Ersin Erkinuly was currently in detention, but refused to give any other details, saying that, according to German law, a person in custody must agree in writing before information about his case can be made public.
Erkinuly told RFE/RL earlier this month by phone that he was detained when entering the country from neighboring France, adding that he feared he could be deported to China.
However, the German official told RFE/RL his country never deports individuals to countries where they may face death or torture, adding that Erkinuly could be deported to the EU country from which he entered Germany.
Erkinuly was arrested by Ukrainian border guards in October 2020 when he tried to cross into Poland without proper documentation.
He was released from custody in the western city of Lviv in December 2020 after an appeals court canceled a lower-court decision to deport him back to China.
In August 2021, Slovak border guards detained Erkinuly after he attempted to illegally cross the border and sent him back to Ukraine, where he was rearrested and held in an immigration center in Lviv.
Erkinuly has claimed he lost his Chinese passport and that he would face imprisonment and torture if he was sent back to China. The Ukrainian authorities eventually granted him refugee status.
In recent years, many Uyghurs, Kazakhs, and members of Xinjiang's other mostly Muslim, indigenous ethnic groups have fled the country, fearing detention.
The U.S. State Department has said that as many as 2 million members of these ethnic groups have been taken to Chinese detention centers.
China denies that the facilities are internment camps, calling them re-education centers.
Kazakhs are the second-largest Turkic-speaking indigenous community in Xinjiang after the Uyghurs. The region is also home to ethnic Kyrgyz, Tajiks, and Hui, also known as Dungans.
Russian Journalist Says She Was Forcibly Medicated In Psychiatric Hospital
Russian journalist Maria Ponomarenko, who was detained in St. Petersburg in April on accusations of discrediting the Russian armed forces with "fake" social-media posts about the war in Ukraine, has said she was tortured in a psychiatric clinic in Siberia.
Ponomarenko, who is currently in pretrial detention in the Siberian city of Barnaul, wrote in an open letter published on July 13 that while in the psychiatric clinic, in which she was ordered to undergo a "psychiatric evaluation," she was forcibly injected with unknown substances when she demanded her personal belongings or hygiene items.
"I have no recollection of three whole days," she wrote.
"Three Federal Penitentiary Service officers held my legs and arms, pushing me down on the bed, while a nurse injected me against my will," Ponomarenko said.
The psychiatric evaluations of criminal suspects do not include any injections.
Ponomarenko, who works for the RusNews website in the Altai region and who is the mother of two young children, was transferred from St. Petersburg to Barnaul late last month.
She faces up to 10 years in prison for a Telegram post about the Russian bombing of a theater in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol in which hundreds of civilians were killed.
A Russian law passed in March criminalizes the dissemination of "fake" reports that purportedly "discredit the armed forces."
With reporting by Taiga.info and RusNews
Central European States Urge EU To Grant Bosnia Candidate Status
Five Central European countries, all members of the European Union, have urged the EU to grant candidate status to Bosnia-Herzegovina.
"It is about a signal from our governments that the Western Balkans are important for the EU," Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said on July 13 in Budapest.
The foreign ministers of the so-called C5 -- Austria, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Slovenia -- demanded that the next EU summit in October put the issue on the agenda.
In June, Ukraine and Moldova were granted EU candidate status.
Bosnia, which is still suffering from the effects of a 1992-95 war, was passed over at that summit.
Of the Western Balkan states, only Bosnia and Kosovo do not yet have candidate status.
In late June, leaders of six Balkan countries complained about the lack of progress on their bids to join the EU ahead of the bloc's decision to grant Ukraine and Moldova candidate status.
Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama hailed the granting of candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova but said they should have no illusions.
He pointed out that Albania and other Balkan countries have had candidate status for years -- North Macedonia since 2005 and Albania since 2014.
Rama and the leaders of the other five Balkan countries seeking EU membership -- Bosnia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Serbia -- met with EU leaders for four hours ahead of the announcement granting candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova.
Based on reporting by RFE/RL’s Balkan Service and dpa
Relative Of Jailed Former Kazakh Security Chief Detained
A cousin of the jailed former head of Kazakhstan's Committee of National Security (KNB) has been detained while allegedly trying to cross the border into Russia using forged documents.
The Anti-Corruption Agency said on July 13 that Nurlan Masimov, 48, who served as police chief of the northern Pavlodar region before the January protests that turned violent and left more than 230 people dead, was detained on suspicion of bribe-taking.
The agency said earlier in April that it had added Masimov to its wanted list.
Nurlan Masimov's cousin, Karim Masimov, a close ally of former President Nursultan Nazarbaev, was arrested after the January unrest along with three of his KNB deputies on charges of high treason.
The protests in the southwestern town of Zhanaozen in early January over a sudden fuel-price hike spread across Kazakhstan and led to violent clashes in Almaty and elsewhere.
The protesters' economic discontent was quickly followed by broader demands against corruption, political stagnation, and widespread injustice.
Much of their anger appeared directed at Nazarbaev, who ruled Kazakhstan from 1989 until March 2019, when he handed power to Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev. However, Nazarbaev was widely believed to remain in control behind the scenes.
Since the protests, Toqaev has swept out many figures seen as loyal to Nazarbaev, as well as those who were seen as failing to contain the violence.
Kazakh officials said 232 people, including 19 law enforcement officers, were killed during the unrest across the country.
Human rights groups insist that the number may be much higher as scores of people remain missing, presenting proof that many peaceful demonstrators and people who had nothing to do with the protests were killed by police and military personnel following Toqaev's "shoot-to-kill-without-warning" order.
With reporting by KazTAG and Tengrinews
Iran Ranks Near Bottom In Gender-Gap Index
Iran ranks in the bottom five of the global gender-gap index for 2022, dragged down by the lack of opportunities for women in the conservative, male-dominated society.
The World Economic Forum (WEF) released a report on July 13 that measures the economic participation, educational attainment, health, and political survival of women.
Taliban-ruled Afghanistan is last of 146 countries in the index, while neighboring Pakistan is just one place better at 145th, the report says. Iran is 143rd.
Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Iran are joined by the conflict-riddled African countries such as the Democratic Republic of Congo and Chad at the bottom of the list.
Iceland, Finland, Norway, New Zealand, and Sweden top the list.
Moldova (16) and Albania (18) ranked among the top 20.
Overall, the report says, "Gender parity is not recovering."
"It will take another 132 years to close the global gender gap. As crises are compounding, women's workforce outcomes are suffering and the risk of global gender parity backsliding further intensifies."
Based on reporting by dpa
Imprisoned Belarusian Journalist Given Additional Lengthy Prison Term
MINSK -- Belarusian journalist Katsyaryna Andreyeva, who is serving a two-year prison sentence for covering protests against authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka and who was expected to be released in September, has been sentenced to eight years in prison on new charges of high treason.
A court in the southeastern region of Gomel sentenced the Belsat news agency journalist on July 13. The details of the charges remain unknown as the trial, which began on July 4, was held behind closed doors.
Andreyeva, also known as Bakhvalava, and her colleague, Darya Chultsova, were both sentenced to two years in prison in February 2021 after being convicted of "organizing public events aimed at disrupting civil order." They were arrested in November 2020 while they were covering a rally in Minsk commemorating Raman Bandarenka.
The two women rejected the charges against them, calling them politically motivated and asserting they attended the protest as journalists.
Bandarenka died from injuries sustained during a vicious beating by a group of masked assailants -- whom rights activists say were affiliated with the authorities -- during one of the weekly rallies demanding Lukashenka's resignation after he claimed victory in an August 2020 presidential election that the opposition says was rigged.
Belarusian and international human rights organizations have recognized Andreyeva and Chultsova as political prisoners and say all charges should be dropped and they should be released immediately.
Security officials have cracked down hard on any dissent against Lukashenka's rule, arresting thousands, including dozens of journalists who covered the rallies, and pushing most of the top opposition figures out of the country.
Several protesters have been killed, and some rights organizations say there is credible evidence of torture by security officials against some of those detained.
Lukashenka, who has run the country with a tight grip since 1994, has denied any wrongdoing with regard to the election and refuses to negotiate with the opposition on stepping down and holding a new election.
The European Union, the United States, Canada, and other countries have refused to recognize Lukashenka, 67, as the legitimate leader of Belarus and have slapped him and senior Belarusian officials with sanctions in response to the "falsification" of the 2020 vote and the brutal postelection crackdown.
Uzbekistan Introduces 200,000-Som Banknote To Ease Cash Payments
Uzbekistan's Central Bank has announced it will introduce a new, 200,000-som banknote as of July 15.
The bank said on July 13 the banknote will carry pictures related to the ancient Silk Road and the history of the Ferghana Valley.
The new banknote will be worth about $18.20, according to the official exchange rate.
Currently, the 100,000-som banknote is the largest denomination in Uzbekistan. It was introduced in February 2019.
Uzbek financial experts have said for years that the introduction of larger-denomination banknotes was necessary to address the cash-payments problem.
Relatives Of Kazakhs Killed During January Unrest Prevented From Meeting President
NUR-SULTAN -- Police in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, have prevented 15 people calling for justice for loved ones killed during the violent dispersal of anti-government protests in January from entering the presidential office complex.
The protesters, who came to the capital from the cities of Almaty, Oskemen, Taraz, and Shymkent and spent three days and nights in front of the presidential office, tried unsuccessfully to force their way into the building on July 13.
They rejected an official's proposal that they enter the building one by one, saying they wanted to enter the building and meet with President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev personally to demand that all posthumous terrorism charges against their relatives be dropped and that thorough investigations into their deaths be launched.
However, police did not allow them to enter. A woman among the protesters fainted, and an ambulance was called.
"Our children were not terrorists," one of the protesters told RFE/RL. "Our children were peacefully demonstrating. My son was shot in the head and killed. Nobody has told me why. Nobody wants to look into the security cameras that recorded all the events near the building where he was shot."
The January unrest occurred after a peaceful demonstration in the tightly controlled, oil-rich Central Asian nation's western region of Manghystau on January 2 over a fuel-price hike led to widespread anti-government protests that were violently dispersed by law enforcement and the military.
Thousands of people were detained by officials during and after the protests, which Toqaev said were caused by "20,000 terrorists" from abroad, a claim for which authorities have provided no evidence.
Human rights groups say the number of demonstrators killed was much higher than any of the various figures provided by officials. The groups have provided evidence that peaceful demonstrators and people who had nothing to do with the protests were among those killed by law enforcement and military personnel.
The government has not published the names of those killed during or after the unrest -- which led to the removal of former President Nursultan Nazarbaev and his relatives from the political scene -- and has rejected calls by Kazakh and global human rights groups for an international probe into the deaths.
In late June, Deputy Prosecutor-General Aset Shyndaliev admitted that six people had been tortured to death after being arrested for taking part in the January protests. He said a number of security officers had been arrested in connection with the alleged torture.
The Prosecutor-General's Office said earlier that 25 people were officially considered victims of torture by hot irons used by investigators on them during interrogations related to the unrest.
Shyndaliev also said 232 people were killed during the protests. Officials have said 19 law enforcement officers were killed in the clashes.
Ukraine Separatist Leader Says Three Foreign Fighters Could Be Executed Secretly
A Russian-backed separatist leader in eastern Ukraine has indicated that three foreigners sentenced to death for "mercenary activities" could be executed in secrecy if their appeals against their sentences are denied, Russian state-run TASS news agency said.
Denis Pushilin, head of a Russia-backed separatist group in Ukraine's Donetsk region, was also quoted as saying on July 13 that the timing of any executions would be up to the penitentiary service.
"The penitentiary service will be guided by its internal decisions," Pushilin said. "The execution of the sentences shall not be made public."
Pushilin told Russian TV that "all the foreigners filed appeals.”
"We are awaiting a court session. If the court finds this punitive measure and the sentence to be appropriate, then their cases will be handed over to the corresponding agency to carry out the verdict," he said.
A day earlier, the Russia-backed separatists lifted a moratorium on the death penalty, weeks after handing down the death sentence to Britons Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner and Moroccan Saaudun Brahim, who were captured on the battlefield.
All three men say they were serving in the Ukrainian military when they were captured by separatists while fighting Russian forces. They are currently awaiting a decision in the appeal process.
Two more Britons who were captured on July 1 have been charged with carrying out "mercenary activities" as well, and a pro-Kremlin website said the men -- aid worker Dylan Healy and military volunteer Andrew Hill -- would face the same charges as the others.
The separatists are also holding other foreign fighters, including two men from the United States.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not exclude the possibility that the men would be shot and said Russia would not interfere in the jurisdiction of what he referred to as the Donetsk People's Republic, which Moscow recognized as independent three days before launching its invasion of Ukraine.
Only Russia and Syria have recognized the area of Donetsk as independent.
Britain and other Western governments expressed outrage after Aslin, Pinner, and Brahim were sentenced to death.
The British Foreign Office said on July 2 it was in constant contact with the government of Ukraine on their cases and supported Ukraine’s efforts to get them and the other two Britons released.
The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on June 30 warned Moscow it must ensure the death penalty is not carried out. Moscow has said the ECHR's rulings have no bearing on Moscow since parliament ended the Strasbourg court's jurisdiction in Russia in a measure passed in June.
The British government insisted that as legitimate members of the Ukrainian armed forces, they should be treated as prisoners of war under the Geneva Conventions.
With reporting by Reuters, dpa, and TASS
Former Moldovan Parliament Speaker Candu Targeted In Corruption Probe
CHISINAU -- Moldova's National Anti-Corruption Center (CNA) said on July 13 that it had searched the home of former parliament speaker Andrian Candu and three other properties owned by him as part of an investigation into allegations of "unjust enrichment."
According to the CNA, Candu has not been able to explain his acquisition of shares of an unspecified company and about 800,000 lei ($41,000).
The CNA added that Candu also must explain the origins of assets and property worth of 4.5 million lei ($230,000) he allegedly obtained between August 2016 and March 2020.
Andrian Candu, who joined parliament in 2010, served as speaker from January 2015 until February 2019. He previously served as deputy prime minister and economy minister. In 2020, he was named the presidential candidate of the Pro Moldova parliamentary group but election officials disqualified him over irregularities in the signatures he submitted in support of his candidacy.
He left politics in October 2021.
With reporting by ipn
Most Ukrainian Refugees Expect To Stay In Host Countries Until Hostilities Subside
The UN refugee agency said a survey shows that about two-thirds of Ukrainians expect to stay in their host countries until hostilities subside back home, but most hope to eventually return.
"They are anxious to reunite with friends and family and worry about those who stayed behind. Most want to wait until hostilities have subsided [before returning]," the UNHCR report released on July 13 said.
Most of the refugees are women and children, as military-aged men were generally not allowed to leave their home country by Ukrainian authorities.
The survey questioned about 4,900 people from Ukraine now living in the Czech Republic, Hungary, Moldova, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia. It was conducted between mid-May and mid-June.
In total, UNHCR said 5,650,272 Ukrainian refugees are now residing across Europe. Nearly 8.8 million people crossed out of Ukraine and nearly 3.3 million crossed back in since the Russian invasion on February 24.
UNHCR said a higher proportion of refugees from the capital, Kyiv, and areas in the west were planning to return than those who arrived from areas where the Russian military has been more active.
Based on reporting by Reuters
Kyrygz School Directors To Be Replaced After Five Years Of Service
BISHKEK -- The directors of some 1,000 schools in Kyrgyzstan will be replaced before the coming academic year under a presidential decree aiming to combat corruption.
Deputy Education Minister Nadira Jusupbekova said on July 13 that President Sadyr Japarov signed the decree a day earlier, under which all school directors across the Central Asian nation who have held their positions more than five years will be replaced by specialists chosen via specially organized tests.
"The outgoing principals will be eligible to take part in the tests, as well. Tomorrow, the first two such tests will be held in the Talas region where two directors' positions are vacant. In August, the directors of other schools who have held their jobs for more than five years will be replaced. The tests will be held in regional capitals," Jusupbekova said.
The presidential office said earlier that the move is intended to attract young specialists to leadership positions within the education system.
In recent years, school directors in Kyrgyzstan have been criticized for occupying their posts too long and abusing their positions to illegally enrich themselves.
As in many other former Soviet republics, in Kyrgyzstan schools officially called "middle schools" correspond to the elementary, middle, and high schools found in many Western education systems.
There are 2,132 such schools in Kyrgyzstan, of which some 1,000 have directors who have occupied their posts for more than five years.
Ukrainian Interior Minister Says No Mass Defection Of Police Under Russian Occupation
An “absolute majority” of Ukrainian police officers who were working in the parts of eastern and southern Ukraine that are now under occupation by Russian forces have moved to Kyiv-controlled territory, the country’s interior minister said.
In an exclusive interview with Current Time published on July 13, Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskiy said Ukraine had been able to avoid a repeat of events of 2014, when many police officers joined Moscow-backed separatist groups.
“The biggest danger for us…was a repetition of what happened eight years ago,” said Monastyrskiy, who was in the Czech capital, Prague, for a meeting of European Union interior ministers. “At that time, the police just abandoned their posts and whole regional units went over to the side of the enemy. Moreover, they surrendered personal data, showed how to find activists, and joined the ranks of the pseudo-police. A repeat of this scenario was unacceptable.”
Monastyrskiy added that “not a single database” controlled by the Interior Ministry had fallen into Russian hands.
“I consider this a major achievement,” he told Current Time, a Russian-language network run by RFE/RL in cooperation with VOA. “We are talking about the databases of the Migration Service where there are paper and electronic forms of many citizens of Ukraine. This is very sensitive information, and we managed to transfer all of it to western Ukraine.”
He added that the government had been able to evacuate the families of many police officers from Mariupol, the Black Sea port that was the scene of brutal fighting before falling to Russian forces in May, and other combat areas.
The interior minister also said Ukraine had been able to forestall Russian-inspired efforts to use criminal groups to destabilize Ukrainian prisons.
“Russian criminal circles were working to try to rattle our prisons and use this to destabilize the situation in many cities,” he said. “Several individuals were moved to other facilities in order to prevent any provocations in the prisons.”
Lithuania Seeks To Decouple Baltic States From Russian Electrical Grid By Early 2024
Lithuania is seeking to decouple the Baltic states from Russia’s power grid by early 2024 -- up from a previous target of the end of 2025, the chief of Lithuania’s power grid operator said.
Litgrid CEO Rokas Masiulis on July 13 said that discussions with Estonia and Latvia on the matter have started and that the European Commission was also involved.
Masiulis also said the European power grid network ENTSO-E would connect to the Baltic states' grids within 24 hours if the countries were to be disconnected by Russia.
"If Russia disconnects us, even today, we would be ready. Our analysis shows that power supply would not be rationed, no serious disruptions expected," Masiulis told reporters.
"Our agreement with European operators is that we get synchronized within 24 hours," he said.
Reuters reported in June that European grid operators were ready to immediately put in place a plan to bring Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia -- which rely on the Russian grid for electricity -- into the European Union system in the event Moscow cuts off the former Soviet republics.
European nations have rushed to reduce their reliance on Russia for energy supplies following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in February.
Based on reporting by Reuters
Russia, Ukraine To Hold More Talks Next Week Over Grain Exports
Military delegations from Russia and Ukraine have made enough progress in talks on resolving their dispute over blocked grain exports to hold new talks in Turkey next week, the Turkish defense minister said.
Hulusi Akar said in a statement on July 13 after the talks that they agreed on "joint controls" at ports and on ways to "ensure the safety of the transfer routes" across the Black Sea.
After the meeting next week in Turkey, "all the details will be reviewed once again and the work we have done will be signed," Akar said.
The Russian and Ukrainian military delegations held the meeting in Istanbul in an attempt to break an impasse over grain exports that has helped send global food prices soaring.
Turkish military officials and UN envoys also took part in the meeting on July 13, which is aimed at finding a way to get millions of tons of grain sitting in silos in Ukraine shipped out of the country's ports.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the meeting -- the first face-to-face between the two sides since March -- was an "important and substantive step" toward a comprehensive deal to resume exports of Ukraine grain through Black Sea ports.
"Next week, hopefully, we'll be able to have a final agreement. But, as I said, we still need a lot of goodwill and commitments by all parties," he told reporters in New York.
While the outcome demonstrates that Ukraine and Russia can hold talks, "for peace we still have a long way to go."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy acknowledged "some progress" in the negotiations.
"We are indeed making significant efforts to restore the supply of food to the world market. And I am grateful to the United Nations and Turkey for their respective efforts," he said in a video address.
He added that success was necessary not just for Ukraine but the whole world.
A Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson said Moscow had presented a package of proposals for a "speedy, practical resolution of this issue" during the meeting, the Interfax news agency reported.
The first day of the planned four-day meeting came with the backdrop of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its seizure of ports on the Black Sea that were previously used to export Ukrainian wheat.
The meeting came with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in its fifth month and with the seizure of its ports on the Black Sea raising worries about hunger among people in Africa and the Middle East.
Ukraine is a major exporter of wheat and other grains such as barley and maize and sunflower seeds. Kyiv has estimated that up to 25 million tons of grain are currently blocked in its ports.
The negotiators hope for a solution that would empty the silos in time for upcoming harvest in Ukraine. Some grain currently is being transported through Europe by rail, road, and river, but the amount is small compared with what could be exported through sea routes.
WATCH: Russia's Grain Blockade Costing Ukrainian Farmers Serious 'Bread'
Many in Ukraine and the West have accused Moscow of attempting to export grain it has stolen from Ukrainian farmers in regions under its control.
Diplomats have said a plan being discussed includes having Ukrainian vessels guiding grain ships in and out through port waters that its forces have mined to prevent a feared amphibious assault by Russian forces.
The plan would also entail Russia agreeing to a truce while shipments move and Turkey -- with UN assistance -- would inspect ships to allay Russian fears of weapons smuggling.
Despite being a member of NATO, Ankara has maintained good relations with the Kremlin.
Turkey said it has 20 merchant ships waiting in the Black Sea region that could be quickly loaded with grain and moved on to world markets.
With reporting by AFP, AP, and Reuters
Biden Begins Mideast Tour In Israel With Tough Talk On Iran Nuclear Program
U.S. President Joe Biden began his first visit to the Mideast since taking office by telling Israeli leaders he is determined to stop Iran's nuclear program.
Biden arrived in Israel on July 13 with Iran high on the agenda in his visits with U.S. allies Israel and Saudi Arabia, both bitter rivals of the Islamic republic.
Biden will discuss Western powers' negotiations with Iran on reviving the landmark 2015 nuclear deal during his three days in Israel, administration officials have said.
Biden, who was vice president when the original deal was struck, has made reviving the deal a priority of his presidency.
Setting the tone for his visit in Israel, he used tough language in an interview with an Israeli broadcaster taped before he left Washington.
"The only thing worse than the Iran that exists now is an Iran with nuclear weapons," Biden said in the interview with Israel's Channel 12. Asked about using military force against Iran, Biden said, "If that was the last resort, yes."
The United States and Israel are expected to unveil a joint declaration on July 14 cementing their close military ties and reiterating calls to take military action to halt Iran’s nuclear program.
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid made clear that Iran's nuclear program was the top agenda item.
"We will discuss the need to renew a strong global coalition that will stop the Iranian nuclear program," he said as he greeted Biden at the airport.
Biden said he would not remove Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IGRC) from the U.S. list of terrorist organizations, even if that kept Iran from rejoining the Iran nuclear deal.
Sanctions on the IRGC have been a sticking point in negotiations to revive the nuclear agreement formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.
The deal was abandoned by then-President Donald Trump in 2018. Indirect talks for the U.S. to reenter it have stalled as Iran has made demands that the U.S. has said are beyond the scope of the deal, which placed significant restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief. Iran has said its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes.
At the airport, Israeli President Isaac Herzog thanked Biden for championing Israel during his more than 50 years in public office. He then reminded him of the "security challenges emanating directly from Iran and its proxies, threatening Israel and its neighbors and endangering our region."
Underscoring that threat, Biden's hosts briefed him immediately after he arrived on the country's U.S.-funded Iron Dome and new Iron Beam missile-defense systems.
Biden will spend two days in Jerusalem for talks with Israeli leaders, then meet with Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas in the occupied West Bank.
Biden said he will emphasize in the talks his continued support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but acknowledged that outcome likely wouldn't be feasible "in the near term."
In Saudi Arabia, Biden is expected to press for further normalizing of relations between Israel and the Saudis, historic enemies that both oppose Iran’s moves to increase influence in the region.
Biden will visit the Saudi port city of Jeddah on July 15 to meet with King Salman and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, who is widely known by his initials MBS.
Trump had close relations with the Saudis, but those ties have frayed since Biden took office, with his administration taking a harder line on Riyadh's human rights record.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, and AFP
